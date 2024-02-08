Kirk Ortiz, Illinois House 4th District

Kirk Ortiz profile About Kirk Ortiz Party: Democratic Elected office: Illinois House District: 4 Incumbent: No Opponent: Lilian Jimenez Age: 38 Hometown: Chicago Work: Vice President, Arms Security Corporation Previous political experience: DNA Education: College Campaign website: www.friendsofkirk.com Twitter: N/A Facebook: Kirk J Ortiz

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested March 19 primary races for the Illinois General Assembly, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from corruption in state politics to Illinois’ longstanding pension crisis. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Candidate Question: Tackling corruption Tackling corruption Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan faces trial on bribery and conspiracy charges, only the latest in a long line of state officials to be accused of corruption. Many attempts have been made over the years to implement ethics reform, and yet little has changed in Springfield when it comes to combating abuse of power. What should Illinois’ blueprint be for tackling corruption?



Kirk Ortiz:

1. Strengthen Ethics Legislation:



Re-evaluate and enhance existing ethics laws to close loopholes and address emerging issues.

Establish stringent disclosure requirements for public officials, including financial interests, lobbying activities, and gifts.

2. Independent Oversight:



Create an independent ethics commission with investigative and enforcement powers.

Ensure the commission is adequately funded and staffed to carry out thorough investigations.

3. Whistleblower Protection:



Strengthen whistleblower protection laws to encourage individuals to come forward with information on corruption without fear of retaliation.

Establish mechanisms to anonymously report corruption.

4. Political Accountability:



Implement measures to hold elected officials accountable for unethical behavior, including the possibility of recall or removal from office. Encourage transparency in political campaign financing to minimize the influence of money in politics.

5. Judicial Reform:



Review and enhance the judicial system’s ability to handle corruption cases swiftly and fairly.

Establish specialized courts for corruption cases to ensure expertise and efficiency.

6. Public Awareness and Education:



Launch public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about the impact of corruption and the importance of holding officials accountable.

Integrate anti-corruption education into school curricula.

7. Stronger Penalties:



Consider revising and increasing penalties for corruption offenses to serve as a stronger deterrent.

Ensure that penalties are consistently applied regardless of the individual’s status or influence.

8. Community Engagement:



Facilitate community involvement in decision-making processes to empower citizens to actively participate in governance.

Encourage community-based organizations to monitor and report corruption.

International Cooperation:

Collaborate with federal agencies, neighboring states, and international organizations to share information and resources in combating corruption.

Learn from successful anti-corruption measures implemented in other jurisdictions.

9. Regular Audits and Assessments:



Conduct regular audits of government agencies to identify and rectify vulnerabilities to corruption.

Periodically assess the effectiveness of anti-corruption measures and make necessary adjustments.

10. Cultural Shift:



Promote a culture of integrity within public institutions and encourage ethical behavior at all levels of government.

Foster a sense of responsibility and public service among officials.

It’s essential to acknowledge that combating corruption requires sustained efforts, and the blueprint should be flexible enough to adapt to changing circumstances. Collaboration among different stakeholders, including government bodies, civil society, and the public, is crucial for success. Regular evaluations of progress and a commitment to transparency will contribute to building a more resilient system against corruption in Illinois.

Candidate Question: State pension crisis State pension crisis Illinois’ unfunded pension liability stood at $142 billion as of mid-2023, far larger than the state’s operations budget of $50 billion. The state’s age-old pension crisis hampers job growth, turns away prospective new employers, and derails Illinois’ long-term economic stability. In your opinion, what tack should Illinois take to solve its state pension crisis?



Kirk Ortiz:

1. Pension System Reform:



Review and reform the current pension system to make it more sustainable.

Explore options such as adjusting contribution rates, retirement ages, and benefit calculations to align with fiscal realities.

2. Gradual Transition to Defined Contribution Plans:



Consider a phased transition from defined benefit plans to defined contribution plans for new employees.

This shift can help manage long-term liabilities while offering more predictability for the state budget.

3. Fiscal Responsibility Measures:



Implement measures to ensure fiscal responsibility, such as setting aside funds for pension obligations annually.

Explore the possibility of creating a dedicated fund solely for pension payments to avoid diverting funds for other purposes.

4. Explore Revenue Streams:



Identify and evaluate additional revenue streams to help fund pension obligations.

This may include exploring new taxes, fees, or other revenue-generating mechanisms.

5. Negotiate with Stakeholders:



Engage in constructive negotiations with pension funds, employee unions, and other stakeholders to find mutually agreeable solutions.

Seek input from experts to develop fair and sustainable pension reform policies.

6. Innovative Funding Approaches:



Explore innovative funding approaches, such as public-private partnerships, to inject additional funds into the pension system.

Collaborate with financial institutions to explore creative financing options.

7. Economic Growth Strategies:



Implement policies that foster economic growth, as a stronger economy can contribute to increased revenues for the state.

Attract businesses and investments to Illinois through targeted incentives and a business-friendly environment.

8. Educate the Public:



Communicate the severity of the pension crisis to the public to build awareness and support for necessary reforms.

Establish transparency in how pension funds are managed and utilized.

9. Review Investment Strategies:



Evaluate the investment strategies of pension funds to ensure they are maximizing returns while managing risks effectively.

Consider diversification and responsible investment practices.

10. Long-Term Planning:



Develop a long-term plan that addresses the pension crisis while considering the state’s overall financial health.

Ensure that any reforms implemented are sustainable and adaptable to future economic conditions.

11. Collaborate with Experts:



Seek advice and collaboration from financial experts, economists, and pension fund specialists to develop and implement effective solutions.

Consider establishing a task force or commission to study and recommend viable strategies.

Candidate question: Job growth Job growth Please explain what you would do to bolster job growth in both the state and in your district, and be specific with your answer.



Kirk Ortiz:

1. Legislation for Trade Schools:

Advocate for the creation of legislation that robustly supports and promotes the development of trade schools. This includes securing funding, ensuring accreditation, and establishing partnerships with industries to enhance the quality of education.

2. Collaboration with Local Unions:

Forge partnerships with local unions to design and implement inclusive trade programs. Remove barriers such as college credit requirements or legal history restrictions, making these opportunities accessible to a broader range of individuals, including those with misdemeanors or felonies.

3. Boosting Local Business Growth:

Actively support the growth and development of local businesses. By fostering a conducive environment for business expansion, we can catalyze increased job opportunities within the community, addressing both unemployment and economic vitality.

4. Veteran Job Placement Support:

Establish and strengthen programs dedicated to placing veterans in suitable jobs. This involves collaborating with businesses to understand the unique skills and experiences veterans bring to the workforce, ensuring a smooth transition from military service to civilian employment.

5. Integrated Educational Programs:

Introduce comprehensive educational programs within our school systems. These programs should equip young individuals with knowledge, guidance, and diverse career options, enabling them to make informed decisions about their future. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between education and the job market.

These proposed initiatives collectively strive to create a dynamic and inclusive job placement ecosystem, fostering opportunities for diverse individuals while contributing to the overall growth of our community.

Candidate Question: Redistricting Redistricting Would you be in favor of a referendum that asks voters to endorse an amendment to the Illinois constitution that reforms the remap process in this state by creating an independent citizens body to supervise decennial redistricting? Please explain your answer.



Kirk Ortiz:

Arguments in Favor:



Fair Representation: Advocates argue that an independent citizens’ body would be less influenced by political considerations, leading to more impartial and fair district maps. This could result in better representation of the diverse interests within the state. Reduced Gerrymandering: The establishment of an independent body aims to reduce gerrymandering, which is the manipulation of district boundaries to favor a particular political party. This can contribute to a more competitive and responsive political landscape. Transparency and Public Trust: An independent citizens’ body can enhance transparency in the redistricting process. Involving citizens can build trust in the fairness of the electoral system, as it is perceived as less prone to manipulation. Community Input: Creating a body composed of citizens can allow for greater community input in the redistricting process. Local knowledge and concerns can be better incorporated into the drawing of district lines.

Arguments Against:



Challenges in Selection: Critics argue that it may be challenging to select truly impartial individuals for the independent citizens’ body. Concerns about potential biases and conflicts of interest in the selection process could arise. Complexity of the Task: Redistricting is a complex task that requires a deep understanding of demographics, legal requirements, and community interests. Some argue that citizens may not have the expertise needed to navigate these complexities effectively. Political Neutrality Concerns: Even with an independent body, there may be concerns about the potential political leanings or affiliations of its members. Ensuring complete political neutrality may be difficult. Delays and Inefficiencies: Critics suggest that involving citizens in the redistricting process could lead to delays and inefficiencies. A professional commission might be perceived as more capable of handling the task efficiently.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?



Kirk Ortiz:

Education:



Equitable Education: Investigate the disparities in our educational system and propose solutions for a more equitable distribution of resources and opportunities across all schools. Increased School Funding: Advocate for a substantial increase in funding for our schools, ensuring that every student has access to quality education, regardless of their socio-economic background. Fair Compensation for Educators: Prioritize fair compensation for teachers and executive staff to recognize their crucial role in shaping the future. This includes salary adjustments that reflect their dedication and hard work.

Mental Health:



Revitalizing Mental Health Facilities: Reintroduce mental health facilities to provide an additional avenue of support for individuals facing mental health challenges, offering a place where they can seek professional help. Integration of Mental Health Programs: Implement comprehensive mental health programs within our education system, promoting awareness and offering resources to students, teachers, and parents to foster a supportive environment. Advocacy for Mental Health Groups: Actively support and advocate for mental health groups, fostering collaboration and raising awareness about the importance of mental well-being in our community. Youth-Centric Mental Health Programs: Develop specialized mental health programs tailored to the needs of our youth, addressing the unique challenges they may face and promoting early intervention and support.

Crime:



Collaborative Safety Strategies: Collaborate with state, county, and local authorities to review and implement effective safety and police strategies, ensuring a unified and efficient approach to curb crime. Support for Neighborhood Watch Programs: Allocate funding for neighborhood watch programs, providing education, training, and financial support to empower communities in actively preventing and addressing local crime issues. Technological Upgrades: Upgrade digital equipment not only for police officers but also within high-target crime areas. Utilize advanced technology to enhance surveillance and response capabilities for better crime prevention. Transparency and Consequences: Establish transparent communication with the community, ensuring a clear understanding of the consequences of committing a crime. Promote a sense of accountability and deterrence through open dialogue and information sharing.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



Kirk Ortiz: I am the better candidate for this office due to my proven leadership in public safety. My commitment to genuine representation involves prioritizing the community’s needs and aspirations and recognizing a leader’s responsibility to listen and be a true voice for the people.

My skill set, encompassing law, organization, finance, and policy expertise, equips me to effectively address current challenges. I am devoted to fostering authentic representation, emphasizing that it’s about people's desires, not just my own.

Growing up in poverty, my diverse experiences as a leader, former Vice President of LASO, former President of SGA, Director of HISLEA, Vice President of ASC, sworn peace officer, and businessman, along with my faith, hope, and vision, uniquely position me to serve our community’s interests effectively.