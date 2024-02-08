Marcus Lewis, Illinois 1st Congressional District

Marcus Lewis profile About Marcus Lewis Party: Republican Elected office: U.S. Representative District: 1 Incumbent: No Opponent: Montelle L. Gaji Hometown: Matteson Age: 65 Work: Retired Previous political experience: I have not held elective office. Education: DePaul University Campaign website: https://marcuslewisforcongress.org/ Twitter: N/A Facebook: N/A

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested Illinois March 19 primary races for Congress, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from the Israel-Hamas conflict and the migrant crisis to the country’s economy. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Candidate Question: Israel-Hamas conflict Israel-Hamas conflict The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict remains one of America’s most pressing and difficult foreign policy challenges. What measures by Congress would you propose or support with respect to the conflict?



Marcus Lewis: I will propose a resolution in the House that the parties on both sides sit down at the peace table and resolve the issues that caused this conflict in the first place. I want the killing on both sides to cease immediately.

Candidate Question: U.S. support for Ukraine U.S. support for Ukraine There are growing questions about the extent to which the U.S. should continue financially and militarily supporting Ukraine in its bid to defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin and his forces. Explain your viewpoint on the scale and duration of support that the U.S. should continue to provide to Kyiv, and the rationale for your position.



Marcus Lewis: No more money for Ukraine from the American taxpayer, period. This conflict would never have begun had President Donald J. Trump been the 46th President of the United States of America. That is a fact. America has its own needs that are not seriously addressed, and in fact, our problems here at this time are all man-made and manufactured to undermine our country and destabilize it completely. THIS IS TREASON.

Candidate Question: Threats to democracy Threats to democracy What do you believe is the biggest threat to democracy that America faces right now?



Marcus Lewis: The mainstream media. We do not have a “FREE PRESS” any longer. Treason and subterfuge is everywhere and it is in everything and everywhere in American life. This must be met head on with TRUTH and a fight to destroy these two problems head on. We are not a democracy. We are a constitutional republic. Where the rights of the minority are fully protected in the U.S. Constitution. This is what make us different that any other nation on the earth. Our constitutional republic is in peril as this country is being currently run by a wicked madman and wicked people surrounding him. Joe Biden did not legitimately win the 2020 presidential election who in truth is NOT in control but is only a puppet being controlled. Everything he says and does goes against our U.S. Constitution and our constitutional republic. This once great nation is being destabilized and destroyed by this maniac and those maniacs around him and those that support him inside and outside this country. Treason has replaced righteousness top to bottom and the American people are suffering terribly because of this scheme to control the masses of the people rather than serve them.

This is obvious to see.

Look at our once great nation, it is in total disarray and if we stay this course will be no more rife for take over by outside foreigners as it is happening right now. This was well planned treason BUT Almighty God, in the matchless name of the Lord Jesus Christ, is still on the Throne and Sovereign unto Himself. I know He will intercede and set things right. He has never failed me. We are living in a Godless society and the press to reach this goal will be the death to this nation.

Unless President Donald J. Trump returns to the Oval Office as the newly elected 47th President of the United States, January 20th, 2025, this nation will not survive. I am putting it bluntly.

Candidate Question: Migrant Crisis Migrant crisis Chicago and other major cities such as New York and Denver continue to struggle with the financial burden of housing the thousands of asylum seekers being bused and flown in, largely from Texas. From the vantage point of Congress, what measures would you propose and/or support to help alleviate both the burden on these major American cities and the plight of the incoming migrants?



Marcus Lewis: I would propose mass deportations of ALL of these illegal aliens immediately!!! There is no ifs, ands or buts about it. We did not invite them here, Joe Biden & Company did by telling them to “SURGE THE BORDER!” We cannot support this madness. We do not know who these people are. This is not how you allow mass amounts of people to enter in the interior of this or any country!!! THIS IS PURE WICKEDNESS TO DESTABILIZE THIS ONCE GREAT COUNTRY! IT IS ALL TO CHANGE THIS NATION FOR THE WORSE JUST TO TURN THEM INTO VOTERS TO KEEP THE DEMOCRAT PARTY IN POWER INDEFINITELY AND IT IS TURNING OUT TO BE JUST AS THIS WICKED SCHEME WAS PLANNED.

THEREFORE, WITHOUT MERCY, THESE ILLEGAL ALIENS MUST BE ROUNDED UP, EVERYONE OF THEM AND SENT BACK TO THEIR HOME COUNTRIES FROM WHENCE THEY CAME FROM A-SAP!!!

Candidate Question: Immigration Fixing the immigration system Both sides of America’s political spectrum believe that the country’s immigration system is broken. What do you believe should be done to fix it?



Marcus Lewis: Immigration is one thing but ILLEGAL ENTRY into this country by swinging open the border gates and knowingly allowing outside forces such as the criminal cartels of Mexico to run and control our border is TREASON!! CHILD TRAFFICKING IS GOING ON, 100,000 CHILDREN ARE MISSING AND HOMELAND SECURITY DOES NOT KNOW WHERE THEY ARE!!! THIS IS OUTRAGEOUS!!! ARE THEY BLIND, INEPT OR A PART OF THIS TREASONOUS SCHEME BEING PLAYED OUT BEFORE OUR VERY EYES IN REAL TIME!!! FENTANYL IS BEING SHIPPED INTO THIS COUNTRY DAILY AND IT IS KILLING 400 AMERICANS A DAY!!! WE MUST HAVE A PRESIDENT AND A NEW CONGRESSMAN IN THE 1ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT OF ILLINOIS THAT WILL TAKE THE REINS AND STAMP OUT THIS ELEMENT THAT IS UNDERMINING THIS DISTRICT AND NATION!!! I WILL NOT WAVIER, I WILL NOT TOLERATE THIS BEHAVIOR THAT WE ALL ARE SEEING HAPPENING BEFORE OUR EYES AND I WILL ACT TO IMPLEMENT THE NECESSARY STEPS TO RESTORE OUR DISTRICT AND NATION TO WHERE PEACEFULLY IT OUGHT TO BE. PEOPLE WANT TO LIVE IN PEACE AND RAISE THEIR FAMILIES AND ENJOY LIFE NOT BE BEWILDERED WITH THIS WICKED CHAOS AS WE HAVE NOW. WE AS A DISTRICT AND NATION WANT THIS NIGHTMARE TO COME TO A SWIFT END WITHOUT ANY HEMMING AND HAWING.

I AM THAT MAN THE RESIDENTS NEEDS NOW TO REPRESENT 1ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT NOW!

Candidate Question: Budget deficit Federal budget deficit In late 2023, the federal budget deficit stood at about $1.7 trillion. Describe what you believe are the three best ways to make a significant drawdown in the federal budget deficit. Please be specific in your answer.



Marcus Lewis: Everything is on the table. Therefore I will not know with specificity until I see the spending in person in receivables and outlays in real time. Therefore I will be better informed when I am elected to inform the district residents where our money is going.

Candidate Question: U.S. economy U.S. economy Many Americans believe that the economy is not on the right track. Please describe three steps you believe the U.S. should undertake to keep inflation in check and improve its economic outlook, both short-term and long-term.



Marcus Lewis: Everything will be on the table but the spending on foreign wars where our future money is being engulfed with no accountability is a non starter. This has to stop immediately. When you are in a deep hole stop digging to get to China.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?



Marcus Lewis: Total lack of direction. ELECT MARCUS LEWIS IS THE SOLUTION!

Candidate Questions: Final pitch Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



Marcus Lewis: I AM THE SIMPLY THE BEST CANDIDATE FOR THE RESIDENTS. I WILL NOT BETRAY YOUR TRUST AND THEREFORE I CAN BE REACHED AND WILL RESPOND TO YOU. WE MUST GET RAPID RESPONSE OF SERVICE BACK IN ACTION FOR THE RESIDENTS OF THE 1ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT OR FIND ANOTHER LINE OF WORK.