The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 8, 2024
Image of Montelle L. Gaji, candidate for Illinois 1st Congressional District in the Illinois 2024 primary election.

Provided

Candidate Questionnaires

Montelle L. Gaji, Illinois 1st Congressional District

Candidate questionnaire to help you weigh your choices in the March 19, 2024 Illinois primary.

By  Politics and Government Team
   
Montelle L. Gaji profile

About Montelle L. Gaji

Party: Republican

Elected office: U.S. House of Representatives

District: 1

Incumbent: No

Opponent: Marcus Lewis

Age: 41

Hometown: Chicago

Work: Pre-Law Student, Advocate, Politician

Previous political experience: No response

Education: Studied at Western Illinois University and Chicago State University

Campaign website: Gaji4change (Facebook)

Twitter: @lasoteamg33

Facebook: Gaji4change

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested Illinois March 19 primary races for Congress, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from the Israel-Hamas conflict and the migrant crisis to the country’s economy. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Voter Guide
View candidate answers for the upcoming primary election on March 19, 2024
Read

Candidate Question: Israel-Hamas conflict

Israel-Hamas conflict

The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict remains one of America’s most pressing and difficult foreign policy challenges.

What measures by Congress would you propose or support with respect to the conflict?

Montelle L. Gaji: No response.

Candidate Question: U.S. support for Ukraine

U.S. support for Ukraine

There are growing questions about the extent to which the U.S. should continue financially and militarily supporting Ukraine in its bid to defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin and his forces.

Explain your viewpoint on the scale and duration of support that the U.S. should continue to provide to Kyiv, and the rationale for your position.

Montelle L. Gaji: The U.S. has people at home who need aid and assistance. Until those in need are attended to, I see no need to provide foreign aid to anyone. As a country our “ducks aren’t in a row.” And until we “straighten up and fly right,” America is in no position to be anybody’s aid or guiding light.

Candidate Question: Threats to democracy

Threats to democracy

What do you believe is the biggest threat to democracy that America faces right now?

Montelle L. Gaji: The New World Order

Candidate Question: Migrant Crisis

Migrant crisis

Chicago and other major cities such as New York and Denver continue to struggle with the financial burden of housing the thousands of asylum seekers being bused and flown in, largely from Texas.

From the vantage point of Congress, what measures would you propose and/or support to help alleviate both the burden on these major American cities and the plight of the incoming migrants?

Montelle L. Gaji: First off...we need to be honest about why illegal immigration is even being allowed at this point.

We have to have some truthful conversations about that and then not only will the solutions be made manifest but those responsible for our current situation will be made manifest too!

Candidate Question: Immigration

Fixing the immigration system

Both sides of America’s political spectrum believe that the country’s immigration system is broken.

What do you believe should be done to fix it?

Montelle L. Gaji: First off...we need to be honest about why illegal immigration is even being allowed at this point.

We have to have some truthful conversations about that and then not only will the solutions be made manifest but those responsible for our current situation will be made manifest too!

Candidate Question: Budget deficit

Federal budget deficit

In late 2023, the federal budget deficit stood at about $1.7 trillion.

Describe what you believe are the three best ways to make a significant drawdown in the federal budget deficit. Please be specific in your answer.

Montelle L. Gaji:

  1. Stop unnecessary spending.
  2. Stop foreign aid at least for a time to access, regroup, reallocate resources.

Just to name a few...

Candidate Question: U.S. economy

U.S. economy

Many Americans believe that the economy is not on the right track.

Please describe three steps you believe the U.S. should undertake to keep inflation in check and improve its economic outlook, both short-term and long-term.

Montelle L. Gaji:

  1. Monetary Policy Adjustment: The Federal Reserve could implement measures to manage money supply and interest rates, aiming for a balanced approach to prevent both inflation and economic stagnation.
  2. Investment in Infrastructure: A strategic focus on infrastructure projects can stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and enhance productivity, contributing to long-term stability.
  3. Fiscal Responsibility: Implementing prudent fiscal policies, such as controlling government spending and addressing budget deficits, can help maintain economic stability and instill confidence in the financial markets.
Candidate Question: Solving local problems

Solving local problems

What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?

Montelle L. Gaji:

  1. Lack of true “Faith Based” Leadership
  2. Lack of education and programs
  3. Lack of employment opportunities
  4. Lack of consistent community youth programs and centers
  5. Illegal immigration making our communities and its citizens unsafe.
  6. Lack of proper housing and funds allocation for housing.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch

Final pitch

Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.

Montelle L. Gaji: I am fearless and I believe in being the “change” I want to see. The people are tired and frustrated. They will no longer accept anyone who won’t stand on the “Frontline” with them.

I will lead the line and stand between every “gap!”

They will know me by my fruits and no one will ever be able to top that!

Crime
Lurie Children’s Hospital blames ‘known criminal actor,’ but sheds little light on nine-day communication breakdown
Crime
Top prosecutor says ShotSpotter has little impact on gun violence cases as mayor faces pressure to renew contract
Fran Spielman Show
Top lawmaker says Sox must say how they hope to finance South Loop ballpark
View More Stories In News
The Latest
Truck drivers, Benjamin Herrera, and Eustolio Castanon helps move pallets of GoGo SqueeZ as they are unloaded at the Bremen Township offices at 16361 Kedzie Pkwy in Markham, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.
‘There’s a lot of poor people we can help:’ Bremen Township gifted $65,000 in healthy snacks for food drive
The donation of the snacks, from fruit and yogurt pouch company GoGoSqueeZ, came just in time as staff at the township prepared for their monthly food giveaway Friday.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., pauses during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 10, 2024. House Republicans are off to a raucous start in their first week back in Washington after an extended holiday break. Some are openly criticizing new House Speaker Mike Johnson. Others helped sink a routine procedural vote to express their displeasure with topline spending levels that Johnson negotiated with Democrats for the current fiscal year.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Columnists
Republicans are taking the country with them as they keep spiraling downward
Donald Trump’s ouster from the White House in 2020 didn’t mark the end of dysfunction and chaos in Washington. Since then, the turbid depths to which the Republican Party can sink have only steepened.
By S. E. Cupp
 
A photo of Cole Kmet playing in a game.
Bears
Bears TE Cole Kmet played through broken arm vs. Packers, on track for OTAs
Kmet expects it to have no effect on his offseason preparation.
By Jason Lieser
 
Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, of the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), speaks at a podium.
Money
AI-generated voices in robocalls can scam people. The FCC just made them illegal
Those who break the law can face steep fines, with a maximum of more than $23,000 per call, the FCC said.
By Ali Swenson | AP
 
Image of Charles M. Hughes, Illinois 6th Congressional District candidate running in the 2024 primaries.
Candidate Questionnaires
Charles M. Hughes, Illinois 6th Congressional District
Candidate questionnaire to help you weigh your choices in the March 19, 2024 Illinois primary.
By Politics and Government Team
 