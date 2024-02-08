Montelle L. Gaji, Illinois 1st Congressional District

Montelle L. Gaji profile About Montelle L. Gaji Party: Republican Elected office: U.S. House of Representatives District: 1 Incumbent: No Opponent: Marcus Lewis Age: 41 Hometown: Chicago Work: Pre-Law Student, Advocate, Politician Previous political experience: No response Education: Studied at Western Illinois University and Chicago State University Campaign website: Gaji4change (Facebook) Twitter: @lasoteamg33 Facebook: Gaji4change

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested Illinois March 19 primary races for Congress, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from the Israel-Hamas conflict and the migrant crisis to the country’s economy. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Voter Guide View candidate answers for the upcoming primary election on March 19, 2024 Read

Candidate Question: Israel-Hamas conflict Israel-Hamas conflict The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict remains one of America’s most pressing and difficult foreign policy challenges. What measures by Congress would you propose or support with respect to the conflict?



Montelle L. Gaji: No response.

Candidate Question: U.S. support for Ukraine U.S. support for Ukraine There are growing questions about the extent to which the U.S. should continue financially and militarily supporting Ukraine in its bid to defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin and his forces. Explain your viewpoint on the scale and duration of support that the U.S. should continue to provide to Kyiv, and the rationale for your position.



Montelle L. Gaji: The U.S. has people at home who need aid and assistance. Until those in need are attended to, I see no need to provide foreign aid to anyone. As a country our “ducks aren’t in a row.” And until we “straighten up and fly right,” America is in no position to be anybody’s aid or guiding light.

Candidate Question: Threats to democracy Threats to democracy What do you believe is the biggest threat to democracy that America faces right now?



Montelle L. Gaji: The New World Order

Candidate Question: Migrant Crisis Migrant crisis Chicago and other major cities such as New York and Denver continue to struggle with the financial burden of housing the thousands of asylum seekers being bused and flown in, largely from Texas. From the vantage point of Congress, what measures would you propose and/or support to help alleviate both the burden on these major American cities and the plight of the incoming migrants?



Montelle L. Gaji: First off...we need to be honest about why illegal immigration is even being allowed at this point.

We have to have some truthful conversations about that and then not only will the solutions be made manifest but those responsible for our current situation will be made manifest too!

Candidate Question: Immigration Fixing the immigration system Both sides of America’s political spectrum believe that the country’s immigration system is broken. What do you believe should be done to fix it?



Montelle L. Gaji: First off...we need to be honest about why illegal immigration is even being allowed at this point.

We have to have some truthful conversations about that and then not only will the solutions be made manifest but those responsible for our current situation will be made manifest too!

Candidate Question: Budget deficit Federal budget deficit In late 2023, the federal budget deficit stood at about $1.7 trillion. Describe what you believe are the three best ways to make a significant drawdown in the federal budget deficit. Please be specific in your answer.



Montelle L. Gaji:



Stop unnecessary spending. Stop foreign aid at least for a time to access, regroup, reallocate resources.

Just to name a few...

Candidate Question: U.S. economy U.S. economy Many Americans believe that the economy is not on the right track. Please describe three steps you believe the U.S. should undertake to keep inflation in check and improve its economic outlook, both short-term and long-term.



Montelle L. Gaji:



Monetary Policy Adjustment: The Federal Reserve could implement measures to manage money supply and interest rates, aiming for a balanced approach to prevent both inflation and economic stagnation. Investment in Infrastructure: A strategic focus on infrastructure projects can stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and enhance productivity, contributing to long-term stability. Fiscal Responsibility: Implementing prudent fiscal policies, such as controlling government spending and addressing budget deficits, can help maintain economic stability and instill confidence in the financial markets.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?



Montelle L. Gaji:



Lack of true “Faith Based” Leadership Lack of education and programs Lack of employment opportunities Lack of consistent community youth programs and centers Illegal immigration making our communities and its citizens unsafe. Lack of proper housing and funds allocation for housing.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



Montelle L. Gaji: I am fearless and I believe in being the “change” I want to see. The people are tired and frustrated. They will no longer accept anyone who won’t stand on the “Frontline” with them.

I will lead the line and stand between every “gap!”

They will know me by my fruits and no one will ever be able to top that!