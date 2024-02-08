Raymond A. Lopez, Illinois 4th Congressional District

Raymond A. Lopez profile About Raymond A. Lopez Party: Democratic Elected office: U.S. Representative District: 4 Incumbent: No Opponent: Jesús “Chuy” García Age: 45 Hometown: Chicago Work: 15th Ward Alderman, City of Chicago Previous political experience: Committeeman, 2012—Present; Alderman, 2015—Present Education: No response Campaign website: https://www.raymondforcongress.com/ Twitter: @RaymondALopez Facebook: Raymond A. Lopez

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested Illinois March 19 primary races for Congress, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from the Israel-Hamas conflict and the migrant crisis to the country’s economy. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Candidate Question: Israel-Hamas conflict Israel-Hamas conflict The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict remains one of America’s most pressing and difficult foreign policy challenges. What measures by Congress would you propose or support with respect to the conflict?



Raymond A. Lopez: The United States must stand firm with its ally, Israel. We must remain committed to eradicating terrorists that threaten our values. While many politicians have called for ceasefires and an end to financial support, they always do so while excluding the release of the civilian hostages taken on that day. The attempts to change the narrative and avoid responsibility for the aggressor, Hamas terrorists, must be countered loudly and publicly at every opportunity.

Candidate Question: U.S. support for Ukraine U.S. support for Ukraine There are growing questions about the extent to which the U.S. should continue financially and militarily supporting Ukraine in its bid to defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin and his forces. Explain your viewpoint on the scale and duration of support that the U.S. should continue to provide to Kyiv, and the rationale for your position.



Raymond A. Lopez: There is a proxy war between the United States and Russia being fought by Ukraine following the Russian invasion. If we choose to show we have no national fortitude or resolve to fight, Russia will not only defeat our ally in Ukraine but sense an opportunity to attack our democratic allies or our interests directly.

Candidate Question: Threats to democracy Threats to democracy What do you believe is the biggest threat to democracy that America faces right now?



Raymond A. Lopez: The biggest threat to democracy is not coming from outside the country, but from within. It is the hyper-partisan politics that pushes false narratives or political performances designed with the sole purpose of disengaging the electorate from the conversation. Both parties are culpable in this matter at all levels of government. Our civic discourse has eroded to where the people no longer think critically, focusing on click bait rather than process information for themselves.

Candidate Question: Migrant Crisis Migrant crisis Chicago and other major cities such as New York and Denver continue to struggle with the financial burden of housing the thousands of asylum seekers being bused and flown in, largely from Texas. From the vantage point of Congress, what measures would you propose and/or support to help alleviate both the burden on these major American cities and the plight of the incoming migrants?



Raymond A. Lopez: If Congress is willing to accept Secretary Mayorkas’ decision not to have asylum merit hearings for several years, Congress must fund the support of the individuals and not put their failure on the backs of regional taxpayers.

Candidate Question: Immigration Fixing the immigration system Both sides of America’s political spectrum believe that the country’s immigration system is broken. What do you believe should be done to fix it?



Raymond A. Lopez: The current border crisis has elevated a number of issues Congress needs to focus on, starting with 1) properly securing the border; 2) granting amnesty and citizenship for all DACA-registered and -qualifying individuals; 3) creating a pathway for all individuals with clean criminal backgrounds who have been in the United States for at least ten years; and, 4) have DHS process all asylum claims within six months and deport any who do not qualify.

Candidate Question: Budget deficit Federal budget deficit In late 2023, the federal budget deficit stood at about $1.7 trillion. Describe what you believe are the three best ways to make a significant drawdown in the federal budget deficit. Please be specific in your answer.



Raymond A. Lopez: Congress must end its addiction to continuing resolutions and do its fiduciary responsibility in voting on separate appropriation bills. Additionally, if Congress is limiting itself to $5 trillion in revenue, its spending should be the same.

Candidate Question: U.S. economy U.S. economy Many Americans believe that the economy is not on the right track. Please describe three steps you believe the U.S. should undertake to keep inflation in check and improve its economic outlook, both short-term and long-term.



Raymond A. Lopez: I believe three steps Congress can do immediately to improve the national economic outlook include raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, increase tax-deductions for the middle class, and restore fiscal balance to decision-making.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?



Raymond A. Lopez: Federal investment within the district is stagnant and inconsistent with a district that is the hub to several railroads and major national airport. The lack of federal dollars returning to district represent lost opportunities to increase jobs, invest in local infrastructure, and create sustainable opportunities.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



Raymond A. Lopez: Illinois’ 4th Congressional District needs a fighter that is willing to do more than talk. I have a proven track record of tackling major issues, like disinvestment or gang violence, focusing on the truth. As a life-long resident of the Southwest Side, I share the same ideals and values as a majority of the residents. Our expectation for what is possible align and I look forward to working with every segment of the district to find commonality to issues ignored by an absent incumbent.

