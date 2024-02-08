The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 8, 2024
Image of Charles M. Hughes, Illinois 6th Congressional District candidate running in the 2024 primaries.

Provided

Candidate Questionnaires

Charles M. Hughes, Illinois 6th Congressional District

Candidate questionnaire to help you weigh your choices in the March 19, 2024 Illinois primary.

By  Politics and Government Team
   
Charles M. Hughes profile

About Charles M. Hughes

Party: Democratic

Elected office: U.S. Representative

District: 6

Incumbent: No

Opponent: Sean Casten, Mahnoor Ahmad

Hometown: Chicago

Age: 60

Work: Operation Tech—Southern Gas/Nicor

Previous political experience: Precinct Captain—23 Ward Org

Education: Lincoln Tech/ Moraine Valley College

Campaign website: hughesforus.com

Twitter: N/A

Facebook: Charles Hughes

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested Illinois March 19 primary races for Congress, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from the Israel-Hamas conflict and the migrant crisis to the country’s economy. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Voter Guide
View candidate answers for the upcoming primary election on March 19, 2024
Read

Candidate Question: Israel-Hamas conflict

Israel-Hamas conflict

The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict remains one of America’s most pressing and difficult foreign policy challenges.

What measures by Congress would you propose or support with respect to the conflict?

Charles M. Hughes: Charles Hughes would introduce a bill for a two-state solution, which means letting Palestinians go from Gaza through the open corridor to the West Bank. Also, be allowed to pray in Jerusalem.

War was started by Israel and Saudi close relationship that was building. The Hamas attack aimed to disrupt Saudi-Israel normalization. Second, I would call for a peace treaty to stop the killing of Palestinians in Gaza or no U.S. military aid to Israel.

Candidate Question: U.S. support for Ukraine

U.S. support for Ukraine

There are growing questions about the extent to which the U.S. should continue financially and militarily supporting Ukraine in its bid to defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin and his forces.

Explain your viewpoint on the scale and duration of support that the U.S. should continue to provide to Kyiv, and the rationale for your position.

Charles M. Hughes: We need to support Ukraine. Foreign aid is used to support American national security and commercial interests.

Candidate Question: Threats to democracy

Threats to democracy

What do you believe is the biggest threat to democracy that America faces right now?

Charles M. Hughes: Our biggest threat is our open border. We need to follow the immigration laws Congress passed.

Candidate Question: Migrant Crisis

Migrant crisis

Chicago and other major cities such as New York and Denver continue to struggle with the financial burden of housing the thousands of asylum seekers being bused and flown in, largely from Texas.

From the vantage point of Congress, what measures would you propose and/or support to help alleviate both the burden on these major American cities and the plight of the incoming migrants?

Charles M. Hughes: America should have our national guard at border to verify if people crossing are really seeking asylum. Second, if able to cross-fingerprint and medical test save taxpayers money (sic). People who cannot verify asylum send back to there home land.

Candidate Question: Immigration

Fixing the immigration system

Both sides of America’s political spectrum believe that the country’s immigration system is broken.

What do you believe should be done to fix it?

Charles M. Hughes: America needs to show refugees who seek asylum our NATO allies can take them in also. Charles Hughes will work in Congress for bipartisan bill to let NATO know they will help asylum seekers or lose American aid. American national security and our democracy have always included our allies around the world.

Candidate Question: Budget deficit

Federal budget deficit

In late 2023, the federal budget deficit stood at about $1.7 trillion.

Describe what you believe are the three best ways to make a significant drawdown in the federal budget deficit. Please be specific in your answer.

Charles M. Hughes:

  1. Converting matching programs to fixed block grants
  2. Cap federal Medicare spending
  3. Congress should find ways to reduce spending

Candidate Question: U.S. economy

U.S. economy

Many Americans believe that the economy is not on the right track.

Please describe three steps you believe the U.S. should undertake to keep inflation in check and improve its economic outlook, both short-term and long-term.

Charles M. Hughes:

  1. Reducing government spending would tamp down demand-fueled inflation.
  2. The government can use wage and price controls
  3. Reduce money supply

Candidate Question: Solving local problems

Solving local problems

What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?

Charles M. Hughes: Our current congressman

  1. On finance committee—didn't regulate FTX
  2. The Palestinian Community want Casten office to call for ceasefire (ignored them)
  3. Failed on CLIMATE ISSUES — FLEW ICELAND to meet with people who live in Chicago electrical grid underfunded, ev vehicles too much for middle class to afford

Solution — for our 6th district Elect Charles M. HUGHES NEXT CONGRESSMAN ---YOU WILL BE HEARD.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch

Final pitch

Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.

Charles M. Hughes: I watched Bill Lipinski give the best service to his district. I was the precinct captain who gave 365 days to people in the community and helped bring real solutions to them. In return for my hard work, Bill Lipinski was Congressman for 24 years, and his name was so great that his son was appointed Congressman for 16 years. THE PEOPLE OF 6TH DIST WILL GET RESPECT, HARD WORK AND RESULTS. MAKE YOUR VOTE COUNT.

