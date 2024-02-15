Mahnoor Ahmad, Illinois 6th Congressional District

Mahnoor Ahmad Profile About Mahnoor Ahmad Party: Democrat

Elected office: U.S. Representative

District: 6

Incumbent: No

Opponent: Sean Casten, Charles Hughes

Age: 33

Hometown: Oakbrook Terrace

Work: Public health director

Previous political experience: N/A

Education: MPH from Purdue University, B.S. Loyola University

Campaign website: ahmadforhouse.com

Twitter: @ahmadforhouse

Facebook: Mahnoor Ahmad

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested Illinois March 19 primary races for Congress, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from the Israel-Hamas conflict and the migrant crisis to the country’s economy. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Candidate Question: Israel-Hamas conflict Israel-Hamas conflict The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict remains one of America’s most pressing and difficult foreign policy challenges. What measures by Congress would you propose or support with respect to the conflict?



Mahnoor Ahmad: Immediate and permanent cease-fire. Diplomatic negotiations, to release all hostages, and detainees. Multilateral pressure in the form of academic, cultural, and economic boycotts to dismantle apartheid systems, as detailed by Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, B’Tselem and UN Human Rights Experts. Continued international pressure and support to ensure intertwined security of all Israelis and Palestinians.

Candidate Question: U.S. support for Ukraine U.S. support for Ukraine There are growing questions about the extent to which the U.S. should continue financially and militarily supporting Ukraine in its bid to defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin and his forces. Explain your viewpoint on the scale and duration of support that the U.S. should continue to provide to Kyiv, and the rationale for your position.



Mahnoor Ahmad: We want to support our ally Ukraine in defending itself against Russian aggression. However endless wars, and endless military spending needs to be curtailed, in the favor of diplomatic pressure. The U.S. needs to reclaim its position as adept diplomatic leaders rather than rely on military might and trillions of our tax dollars (which should be invested in our communities). Current military spending is absolutely unsustainable and relying solely on the military to maintain U.S. leadership in the world is shortsighted. We need to re-invest in finding true diplomatic leaders who can act as adept negotiators, and build that culture of creating true statesmen and stateswomen who can lead the international community.

Candidate Question: Threats to democracy Threats to democracy What do you believe is the biggest threat to democracy that America faces right now?



Mahnoor Ahmad: Unfettered lobbying which dictates both international and domestic policy. Lobbies such as the NRA, AIPAC, and Blue Cross Blue Shield, among many others, make it impossible to enact the actual will of the people. I commend Rep. Ro Khanna’s Political Reform Resolution which includes measures such as 12-year term limits for members of Congress, a ban on Congress members trading stocks during tenure, a ban on Congress members from accepting lobbyist and PAC money and a lifetime ban on lobbying for members of Congress, a binding code of ethics for Supreme Court justices and 18-year term limits and Supreme Court justice rotation.

Candidate Question: Migrant Crisis Migrant crisis Chicago and other major cities such as New York and Denver continue to struggle with the financial burden of housing the thousands of asylum seekers being bused and flown in, largely from Texas. From the vantage point of Congress, what measures would you propose and/or support to help alleviate both the burden on these major American cities and the plight of the incoming migrants?



Mahnoor Ahmad: Increase federal spending on immigration lawyers, and judges within these cities to expedite asylum claims. Urge Congress to act immediately to enshrine a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, and for asylum seekers. Enact legislation to urge border states such as Texas to cooperate and communicate with major cities. Make strategic alliances with countries that are large sources of the influx of immigrants such as Mexico, Guatemala, and the Honduras to engage in state building programs which emphasize education, government transparency, and domestic security. Increase funding for expanded biometric screening sites so that asylum seekers have efficient access to biometric screening locations, and so that there are expedited security data gathered to ensure that both asylum seekers and American citizens are kept safe.

Candidate Question: Immigration Fixing the immigration system Both sides of America’s political spectrum believe that the country’s immigration system is broken. What do you believe should be done to fix it?



Mahnoor Ahmad: Realize that all humans want the same things, which are security, stability, and the ability to dream of a future for themselves and their families. The U.S. must recognize the destabilization that we have been responsible for in Latin America especially during the 1950s-1970s, and invest in state building programs with countries that have particularly high rates of migration such as Mexico, Guatemala, and the Honduras. These programs should emphasize education, government transparency, and domestic security.

Candidate Question: Budget deficit Federal budget deficit In late 2023, the federal budget deficit stood at about $1.7 trillion. Describe what you believe are the three best ways to make a significant drawdown in the federal budget deficit. Please be specific in your answer.



Mahnoor Ahmad: Raising the top marginal income tax rate on income over $10 million. Enacting corporate tax reform including restoring the top federal corporate income tax rate to 35 percent. Taxing capital gains at the same rates as income from wages and cracking down on loopholes, essentially tax holding and selling stocks at the same rate that workers are taxed for their labor. Contracting number of military bases especially in Germany and Japan. Decreasing military spending, and increasing oversight of military spending.

Candidate Question: U.S. economy U.S. economy Many Americans believe that the economy is not on the right track. Please describe three steps you believe the U.S. should undertake to keep inflation in check and improve its economic outlook, both short-term and long-term.



Mahnoor Ahmad: Invest in U.S. infrastructure like the electrical grid, roads, libraries, housing, and schools. Increase interest rates for top corporations, and crack down on predatory banking practices. Increase taxation of capital gains, raising top marginal tax rate on income over $10 million dollars, and closing corporate tax loopholes. In the long term aim for policies that decrease the level of wealth concentration within the billionaire class, aim for policies that eliminate poverty, and rebuild the middle class.

Candidate question: Solving local problems Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?

Mahnoor Ahmad: Working as a public health director, I saw daily how insufficient access to medical care can destroy lives. This is what compelled me to run for office. As we spoke to community members and neighbors, I heard again and again how the American dream was being crushed under the ever increasing cost of housing, the lifelong burden of student debt, the ballooning costs of childcare, and the exploitative cost of elder care. Across the country and in our district we have seen the devastating effects of letting corporations dictate our domestic and international policy. When we put profit over people we engage in never ending wars, and we destroy the planet. The answer must be to remove the influence of these corporations, and re-invest in ourselves and in our communities. We must remove people from power who spin the wheels and call it progress. We must remove politicians who are beholden to these corporations and not to their neighbors. We must invest in infrastructure like our roads, libraries, schools, and repairs to our electrical grid. Furthermore, we need to increase funding to support young families such as affordable child care subsidies, paid parental leave, student loan forgiveness, elder care subsidies, and expanded access to healthcare. We ask you to believe again in the American dream and join us.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



Mahnoor Ahmad: I believe special interest funding grossly corrupts politicians no matter how well meaning the politician may be. I am proud that I have never accepted a cent in funding from Big Pharma, insurance companies, fossil fuel companies or any other lobbyists. I plan to be a representative that is responsive and beholden to my constituents and ONLY my constituents.