Joseph Williams, Illinois House 6th District

Joseph Williams Profile About Joseph Williams Party: Democratic Elected office: Illinois House District: 6 Incumbent: No Opponent: Sonya Marie Harper Age: N/A Hometown: Chicago Work: Executive Director, Mr. Dad’s Fathers Club Previous political experience: 007th Police. District Councilman, 2013-2022 Beasley LSC & PAC 2020-2022 Lindblom ALSC 2020-2023 Lindblom PAC 2019-2022 LSCAB local School council advisory board Education: B.S Criminal Justice - Chicago State University 2023 Campaign website: Joefor6district.com Twitter: N/A Facebook: Joseph Williams

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested March 19 primary races for the Illinois General Assembly, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from corruption in state politics to Illinois’ longstanding pension crisis. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Voter Guide View candidate answers for the upcoming primary election on March 19, 2024 Read

Candidate Question: Tackling corruption Tackling corruption Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan faces trial on bribery and conspiracy charges, only the latest in a long line of state officials to be accused of corruption. Many attempts have been made over the years to implement ethics reform, and yet little has changed in Springfield when it comes to combating abuse of power. What should Illinois’ blueprint be for tackling corruption?



Joseph Williams: Illinois needs a campaign finance overhaul as well as increased enforcement of ethics violations. Additionally, stricter guidelines should be in place for outside employment and lobbying. The speaker should have term limits and we need to codify protections for whistleblowers who report corruption.

Candidate Question: State pension crisis State pension crisis Illinois’ unfunded pension liability stood at $142 billion as of mid-2023, far larger than the state’s operations budget of $50 billion. The state’s age-old pension crisis hampers job growth, turns away prospective new employers, and derails Illinois’ long-term economic stability. In your opinion, what tack should Illinois take to solve its state pension crisis?



Joseph Williams: We need to audit the way we are spending money and prioritize funding pensions. Additionally, more revenue to the state would create more available capital to pay down the pension gap. Illinois should prioritize luring companies to the state to increase job growth to boost the economy and free up money for the pension system.

Candidate question: Job growth Job growth Please explain what you would do to bolster job growth in both the state and in your district, and be specific with your answer.



Joseph Williams: My plan for job creation includes four avenues.



Youth Employment: The beauty of the 6th district is that it only includes one city, Chicago. I plan to commit funding to help expand the one summer Chicago program to year-round and prioritize public-private partnerships to create a robust pipeline of talent. Agriculture and technology: I plan to work within these two sectors to attract new businesses and corporations to the state. We have a thriving agriculture economy we can use to train and employ a new generation of workers. Small business: I will support legislation that invests in small businesses. Small businesses will be key to expanding the job market on a localized scale. Small business owners are more likely to employ from and invest in the communities in which they are located. Targeted investment in small businesses can expand local job markets and bolster the economy. Second Chance Initiatives: I will collaborate with businesses across the state to encourage and subsidize second chance programs to help carceral-involved residents transition back into the job market and fill voids in the market.

Candidate Question: Redistricting Redistricting Would you be in favor of a referendum that asks voters to endorse an amendment to the Illinois constitution that reforms the remap process in this state by creating an independent citizens body to supervise decennial redistricting? Please explain your answer.



Joseph Williams: Yes. Too many elected officials have used the maps to maintain their own political power. I strongly believe that an independent commission would ensure a fair and equitable mapping process that prioritizes people over political power.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?



Joseph Williams: It’s difficult to prioritize one problem over another. I would argue that most of our problems fall under public safety. I plan to invest in education, infrastructure, and economic opportunity to invest in our residents to make our streets safer.

Safe communities have quality education systems, thriving small businesses, and an abundance of resources for residents. I have been working in violence reduction for over 10 years and I will use my relationships to facilitate growth and wellness in the district.

My public safety plan encompasses key investments in schools to create sustainable community schools throughout the district to serve as resource hubs for residents. My plan provides for collaboration at all levels of government to target abandoned properties and lots to restore them to use. Finally, we will center young people as the vehicle to reduce violence by investing in community programs that provide support to young people and their families.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



Joseph Williams: Simply put, my work speaks for itself. I have a proven track record of collaborating with government and community stakeholders to invest in families. I’ve worked directly with CPD to prevent violence at teen trends, provided mentoring and jobs to fathers, and connected youth with their elected officials.

My community has never had to ask where I am, I’m always in the streets, patrolling to keep our kids safe. For over a decade, I’ve moved mountains with only mustard seed resources, imagine the impact I can have with the resources to match the work I’ve done.

I consider myself to be the ultimate father. I am invested in my community because I’m invested in all our children’s futures.