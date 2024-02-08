Angelica “Angie” Guerrero-Cuellar, Illinois House 22nd District

Angelica “Angie” Guerrero-Cuellar Profile About Angelica “Angie” Guerrero-Cuellar Party: Democratic Elected office: Illinois House District: 22 Incumbent: Yes Opponent: Joshua P. Hernandez and John Topps Age: 42 Hometown: Chicago Work: State of Illinois, State Representative 22nd Previous political experience: Appointed February 2021; Elected November 2022; As a State Representative, 22nd District Education: B.A. International Relations Campaign website: https://www.friendsofrepangie.com Twitter: @RepAGC Facebook: Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested March 19 primary races for the Illinois General Assembly, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from corruption in state politics to Illinois’ longstanding pension crisis. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Voter Guide View candidate answers for the upcoming primary election on March 19, 2024 Read

Candidate Question: Tackling corruption Tackling corruption Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan faces trial on bribery and conspiracy charges, only the latest in a long line of state officials to be accused of corruption. Many attempts have been made over the years to implement ethics reform, and yet little has changed in Springfield when it comes to combating abuse of power. What should Illinois’ blueprint be for tackling corruption?



Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar: I am committed to regularly reviewing and updating ethics legislation for all state officials. I believe regular and updated ethics training for all state officials and staff is important to ensure best professional practices.

Candidate Question: State pension crisis State pension crisis Illinois’ unfunded pension liability stood at $142 billion as of mid-2023, far larger than the state’s operations budget of $50 billion. The state’s age-old pension crisis hampers job growth, turns away prospective new employers, and derails Illinois’ long-term economic stability. In your opinion, what tack should Illinois take to solve its state pension crisis?



Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar: We have made great strides to improve the state’s finances and economic stability. Pension obligations remain an area we still need to address. Nothing will happen overnight. But I believe we can find ways to ensure our retired state workers are paid their pensions without putting Illinois in economic danger. We have to get creative with our budget process and keep building our economic strength each year.

Candidate question: Job growth Job growth Please explain what you would do to bolster job growth in both the state and in your district, and be specific with your answer.



Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar: I believe providing strong educational opportunities is the best way to bolster job growth. I am committed to fostering those opportunities in my district by investing in our schools and students. I enjoy speaking to high school students about careers paths after they graduate. I like to discuss workforce programs available for recent graduates and other residents through non-profits and/or apprenticeship opportunities with the union trades. I regularly hold job fairs to connect local businesses with local workers.

Candidate Question: Redistricting Redistricting Would you be in favor of a referendum that asks voters to endorse an amendment to the Illinois constitution that reforms the remap process in this state by creating an independent citizens body to supervise decennial redistricting? Please explain your answer.



Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar: The remap of any district is a complex exercise that involves many voices. I am open to reviewing referendum language if it is in the best interest of Illinois residents.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?



Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar: With many young families moving into my district, education and safety are my top priorities. There are schools in my district that are currently over-crowded and educational programs that are in high demand. Our neighborhoods and parks should be safe havens for everyone who lives there, which requires strong police presence.

In response, I have worked to secure funding for both schools and parks in my district. I partner with local elected officials to ensure we are capitalizing on resources to be invested in the communities. I work with the local Southwest Education Advisory Council (SWEAC) to strategize on how to address current and future educational needs. I’m working with elected officials across the Southwest Side to create a new police district in the area to address slow police response times.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar: Before I stepped into office I worked in the non-profit sector to help the Latino community address cultural stigmas and connect people with resources they need. I wanted to help improve people’s quality of life and I still do.

I am proud of the work I have done to ensure the 22nd House District is safe and thriving. I have spent more than two years investing in our communities and getting to know our residents. I know what my residents need and how to help them. I have more work to do, and I am ready to continue building on my successes.