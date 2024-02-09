John Topps, Illinois House 22nd District

John Topps Profile About John Topps Party: Democratic Elected office: Illinois House District: 22 Incumbent: No Opponent: Angie Guerrero-Cuellar, Joshua P. Hernandez Age: 27 Hometown: Chicago Work: Laborer, Department of Steets and Sanitation, City of Chicago Previous political experience: DNA Education: High School Campaign website: N/A Twitter: N/A Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnny.b.topps/

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested March 19 primary races for the Illinois General Assembly, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from corruption in state politics to Illinois’ longstanding pension crisis. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Candidate Question: Tackling corruption Tackling corruption Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan faces trial on bribery and conspiracy charges, only the latest in a long line of state officials to be accused of corruption. Many attempts have been made over the years to implement ethics reform, and yet little has changed in Springfield when it comes to combating abuse of power. What should Illinois’ blueprint be for tackling corruption?



John Topps: Addressing corruption in Illinois requires a comprehensive approach, including stronger ethics regulations, transparent oversight mechanisms, and active citizen engagement. Reforms should focus on campaign finance, lobbying, and ensuring accountability in government institutions. Collaborative efforts between lawmakers, law enforcement, and the public are essential for fostering a culture of integrity and holding officials accountable for their actions.

Candidate Question: State pension crisis State pension crisis Illinois’ unfunded pension liability stood at $142 billion as of mid-2023, far larger than the state’s operations budget of $50 billion. The state’s age-old pension crisis hampers job growth, turns away prospective new employers, and derails Illinois’ long-term economic stability. In your opinion, what tack should Illinois take to solve its state pension crisis?



John Topps: Addressing Illinois’ pension crisis requires a multi-faceted approach. The state could consider measures such as implementing pension reforms, exploring alternative funding sources, and negotiating with stakeholders to find sustainable solutions. Prioritizing fiscal responsibility, engaging in open dialogue, and seeking bipartisan cooperation are essential for navigating this complex issue and ensuring the long-term economic stability of the state.

Candidate question: Job growth Job growth Please explain what you would do to bolster job growth in both the state and in your district, and be specific with your answer.



John Topps: To boost job growth in both the state and the district, I would advocate for targeted economic policies. This includes incentivizing businesses through tax credits for job creation, fostering partnerships with industries showing growth potential, and investing in workforce development programs to align skills with market needs. Additionally, I would work to streamline regulatory processes, making it easier for businesses to operate. Engaging in collaborative efforts with local chambers of commerce and educational institutions can further enhance job opportunities and economic vitality in the district.

Candidate Question: Redistricting Redistricting Would you be in favor of a referendum that asks voters to endorse an amendment to the Illinois constitution that reforms the remap process in this state by creating an independent citizens body to supervise decennial redistricting? Please explain your answer.



John Topps: Yes, I am in favor. The main reason is that the people and residents who live in the area should have a voice in how they are remapped. Often, we see remapping occurring because it benefits the elected official when it comes time to vote. We must remember that the residents are the ones with the voices. It’s time we listen to them.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?



John Topps: Currently, I consider public safety the most pressing issue in the 22nd district. As a resident and professional working in the district, I witness these problems firsthand and understand the sentiments of the community. To address this, we require increased policing and improved communication with elected officials. I’ve encountered residents who are unfamiliar with the name of our current 22nd District incumbent.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



John Topps: I am the better candidate due to my deep roots in the district — having grown up, attended school, and now working here. Sharing a background with numerous residents in the 22nd district, I am a blue-collar union worker, providing me with a profound understanding of the needs and desires of the community. This firsthand experience positions me to effectively represent and address the concerns of the people in this district.