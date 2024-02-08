Edgar Gonzalez Jr., Illinois House 23rd District

Edgar Gonzalez Jr. Profile About Edgar Gonzalez Jr. Party: Democratic Elected office: Illinois House District: 23 Incumbent: Yes Opponent: Joseph Edward Mercado Age: 27 Hometown: Chicago Work: N/A Previous political experience: N/A Education: John Spry Community School, Maria Saucedo Scholastic Academy, Whitney Young Magnet High School, Harvard University Campaign website: N/A Twitter: @egonzalezjr96 Facebook: Edgar Gonzalez Jr.

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested March 19 primary races for the Illinois General Assembly, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from corruption in state politics to Illinois’ longstanding pension crisis. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Candidate Question: Tackling corruption Tackling corruption Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan faces trial on bribery and conspiracy charges, only the latest in a long line of state officials to be accused of corruption. Many attempts have been made over the years to implement ethics reform, and yet little has changed in Springfield when it comes to combating abuse of power. What should Illinois’ blueprint be for tackling corruption?



Edgar Gonzalez Jr.: I’d argue that his indictment and that of other elected officials are proof that we are able to combat abuses of power. It takes time to build cases and shift political cultures that have permeated the Illinois legislature for years even before I was sworn in. Greater turnover has brought a new crop of legislators, and the new rules they must abide by will shift this culture even further. Consistent review of our ethics training and changes to campaign finance regulations will restore faith in the legislature as a whole.

Candidate Question: State pension crisis State pension crisis Illinois’ unfunded pension liability stood at $142 billion as of mid-2023, far larger than the state’s operations budget of $50 billion. The state’s age-old pension crisis hampers job growth, turns away prospective new employers, and derails Illinois’ long-term economic stability. In your opinion, what tack should Illinois take to solve its state pension crisis?



Edgar Gonzalez Jr.: With credit rating upgrades and sound fiscal management, Illinois is in a better place, but yes, our pension liability is in a precarious situation. We need to work collaboratively between different stakeholders — unions, the legislature, the executive — to come to a solution. That being said, dedicated revenue streams will help alleviate the burden on Illinoisans.

Candidate question: Job growth Job growth Please explain what you would do to bolster job growth in both the state and in your district, and be specific with your answer.



Edgar Gonzalez Jr.: Any discussion on job growth should also include discussion of job training programs, the effects of artificial intelligence and automation on the workforce, and workplace safety. Many of my constituents are essential workers, hence why my district included the highest COVID-positive zip codes during the pandemic. If Illinois wants job growth, we need to make sure workers are safe in their work environment. If corporations think that Illinois has excessively onerous labor regulations, they shouldn’t be here in the first place. Additionally, since my district includes three major corridors for small businesses — 26th Street, Archer Avenue, and Cicero Avenue, we need to talk with our local chambers and ideate about more incentives for small businesses and entrepreneurs, aside from state grants like the BIG and B2B.

Candidate Question: Redistricting Redistricting Would you be in favor of a referendum that asks voters to endorse an amendment to the Illinois constitution that reforms the remap process in this state by creating an independent citizens body to supervise decennial redistricting? Please explain your answer.



Edgar Gonzalez Jr.: I would only favor independent remapping contingent upon the role of money in campaigns being curtailed. The current map process respects neighborhood boundaries, a crucial step towards the self-determination of residents — they can choose one of their own. Independent remapping would make it harder for local community leaders to run for office relative to a well-funded campaign that can spread its message more easily across a district that would most likely be less contiguous.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?



Edgar Gonzalez Jr.: My constituents are worried about the cost of living. Everyone is worried about property taxes and affordable housing, access to quality healthcare regardless of status, workplace safety and unpaid wages and workers compensation. Add to this the persistent threat of gun violence, the district is fighting to survive. Fighting for tighter labor regulations, granting tax credits for working families, readjusting property taxes and homeowner exemptions, and introducing, sponsoring, and voting for legislation to this effect is my approach.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



Edgar Gonzalez Jr.: My constituents are tired of government — they are tired of politicians who claim to work for them, who regurgitate talking points just to get elected. They don’t need that. What they need is a neighbor. I am that neighbor.

The 23rd House District is a working class district — it is the youngest, most Latino, and one of the most Democrat in Illinois. I am representative, both noun and adjective, of my district. As a young Latino Democrat, proud son of union workers and immigrants from Mexico, I am bicultural and bilingual, and share firsthand the lived experiences of my constituents. My family has been hit with high property taxes, we shy away from going to the doctor because we know how expensive it can be, we’ve ducked when we’ve heard gun shots outside of our house.

My constituents, my neighbors, need a fellow neighbor — albeit, with a title — to advocate for them and work with them. They need someone to fight for adequately funding our public schools and violence prevention programs, to fight for livable wages and safe workplace conditions, to fight for affordable healthcare and reduced housing costs. I look forward to doing that for another term.