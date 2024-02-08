Joseph E. Mercado, Illinois House 23rd District

Joseph E. Mercado Profile About Joseph E. Mercado Party: Democratic Elected office: Illinois House District: 23 Incumbent: No Opponent: Edgar Gonzalez Jr. Age: 22 Hometown: Chicago Work: Student- Saint Xavier University Previous political experience: Ran for 12th ward Alderperson City of Chicago Education: Saint Xavier University Campaign website: N/A Twitter: N/A Facebook: N/A

Voter Guide View candidate answers for the upcoming primary election on March 19, 2024 Read

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested March 19 primary races for the Illinois General Assembly, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from corruption in state politics to Illinois’ longstanding pension crisis. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Candidate Question: Tackling corruption Tackling corruption Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan faces trial on bribery and conspiracy charges, only the latest in a long line of state officials to be accused of corruption. Many attempts have been made over the years to implement ethics reform, and yet little has changed in Springfield when it comes to combating abuse of power. What should Illinois’ blueprint be for tackling corruption?



Joseph E. Mercado: I believe Illinois needs to be assertive in its stance on corruption on all levels. Illinois needs structure. What has failed Illinois has been its uneasiness to be proactive in its measure. Ultimately, it has hindered the trust of the many. The blueprint that I see laid out comes down to concentrated efforts to solve this problem once and for all. Given the timeline of current and past situations, Illinois lawmakers need to come together to establish liability. It is drafting a bill to put its residents first and properly handle case-by-case situations. The first step is setting the standard minimums more robust for corruption cases. You can’t always have cookie-cutter situations, but there needs to be an established baseline that cannot be altered. I believe that portion should be introduced and put for citizens across the state to vote on. To show that across the state, Illinois is ready to move on. There must be a unanimous consensus that putting one’s needs above the others is unacceptable. You simply can’t have a trusted government with scandals happening left and right. Indeed, we will have to wait and see the entire process of the former speaker’s case. However, the result should be that Illinois needs to address these situations head-on.

Candidate Question: State pension crisis State pension crisis Illinois’ unfunded pension liability stood at $142 billion as of mid-2023, far larger than the state’s operations budget of $50 billion. The state’s age-old pension crisis hampers job growth, turns away prospective new employers, and derails Illinois’ long-term economic stability. In your opinion, what tack should Illinois take to solve its state pension crisis?



Joseph E. Mercado: Being unable to fund the pension is one thing, but being unable to afford it is another. In Illinois’ current situation, the state needs to look at their overspending in all degrees. Like establishing a home budget, Illinois needs to figure out what they can afford at this time. In previous attempts at funding for Illinois, we have seen programs not being utilized to their established potential. For example, the Illinois lottery was to pay for educational needs and schools. However, the Illinois lottery system has not raised the current cut for schooling to compete and excel in the modern age. Their official site states, “Approximately 25% of every dollar played on the Illinois Lottery is used to support education and other good causes.” To what degree can we not include more from the 75% that is not being used for such matters? After all, on their site, they state, “The Illinois Lottery was established in 1974 to raise revenue for the State of Illinois.” Therefore, the state needs to reestablish the expectations for the lottery system.

Candidate question: Job growth Job growth Please explain what you would do to bolster job growth in both the state and in your district, and be specific with your answer.



Joseph E. Mercado: The current avenue that I would take for job growth is allowing more students to earn credits and contribute to the workforce through internships connected to their schooling. It would enable students to earn money and job experience while increasing job growth at the same time. Introducing a mandatory trade class for students to take as well. College might not always be the avenue for most students. Being a painter, a carpenter, an electrician, and or being involved in culinary. It would help those entering the private or public sector with the needed job experience for an ever-competing world.

Another point I would introduce is allocating funding to build up established businesses in my district. As it stands today, my district is still feeling the impact of COVID-19. Many of these business wondering if next month will be their last. Therefore, to encourage sustainability and potential job growth, we must ensure these businesses don’t go under. On top of allowing their voice to be heard alongside residents for potential improvements within the district.

Candidate Question: Redistricting Redistricting Would you be in favor of a referendum that asks voters to endorse an amendment to the Illinois constitution that reforms the remap process in this state by creating an independent citizens body to supervise decennial redistricting? Please explain your answer.



Joseph E. Mercado: I favor this referendum as I see the current situation of remapping being taken advantage of by current long-term lawmakers. Their gerrymandering needs to stop. Illinois residents need a mandatory voice on all redistricting. As we address corruption in this state, this should have been taken care long ago. Therefore, an independent citizens’ body needs to be in place. With their limitiations of serving on this board to be set to a standard of a term limit too.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?



Joseph E. Mercado: Violence is the number one pressing problem in my district. There have been a tremendous amount of shootings taking place that would be unheard of in other districts in Illinois. There should not be a common accepted notion that there is nothing we can do. Although this problem cannot be solved in a day, there needs to be an effort to fix it. A common old saying can be compared to this situation. “Rome wasn’t built in a day.” However, how can you expect sunshine and rainbows if you don’t attend to the problem? There needs to be more substantial penalties on people who commit crimes repeatedly. At a certain point you cannot blame the amount of resources out there you have to just put responsibility on the individual choosing to do these actions. As reported by the Chicago Police Department since 2021 in the 9th district Murder is up 200%, Robbery is up 69%, Aggravated Battery is up 14%, Burglary is up 21%, Theft is up 28%, and Motor Vehicle Theft 220%. In the 10th District Criminal Sexual Assault is up 80%, Robbery is up 26%, Aggravated Battery is up 17%, Theft is up 153%, Motor Vehicle Theft is up 204%. With these stats you would figure a better police coverage to combat these crimes. However, police are being pulled from these districts, leaving less than a skeleton crew to manage these violent actions. Which puts the citizens of my district in danger. How obvious can the current administration be? I wouldn’t be here to just pick up a check

Candidate Questions: Final pitch Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



Joseph E. Mercado: When you are elected to any office, you are sworn in to do the best of your ability, so help me God. They elected you to do the job, not sit by, again collecting a paycheck and waiting for your term to end so you come back and campaign again. As we have seen, and I am speaking on behalf of my district, Edgar has not done his Job. In fact, his Job was given to him by other lawmakers rather than the people he represents in his first term. He was unopposed in the past primary and subsequently given another term to prove himself. As we sit today there will be no more second chances. Enough is Enough. As the next state representative for the 23rd District, I will proudly represent the great citizens that embody my neighborhoods. I will bring Job Growth. I will bring safety back to our neighborhood blocks. I will bring our voices down to Springfield that have been silenced for the past three years and counting. When I have a current lawmaker’s volunteer covering up my entire mailbox and gate this weekend with his literature to try and intimidate me, I can stand on my own two feet and say I am not scared. This action shows me how he wastes his money on doing nonsense and wastes taxpayer money down in Springfield. You want to solve the budget problem its not with him. I can see one piece of his literature, but when you cover my mailbox and fence with ten pieces of literature, it’s bullying and harassment. I will not back down from my bully. I will be proud to say on March 20th to be the democratic choice for the 23rd District.

