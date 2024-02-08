David A. Dewar, Illinois House 35th District

David A. Dewar profile About David A. Dewar Party: Democratic Elected office: Illinois House District: 35 Incumbent: No Opponent: Mary Gill Age: 59 Hometown: Chicago Work: Owner of an Insurance and Financial Services business Previous political experience: Ran for 19th Ward Alderman in 2019 and ran for Illinois 35th district state representative in 2022 illinois 35th district state Education: MVCC college Campaign website: https://www.repdaviddewar.com/ Twitter: N/A Facebook: David Dewar

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested March 19 primary races for the Illinois General Assembly, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from corruption in state politics to Illinois’ longstanding pension crisis. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Candidate Question: Tackling corruption Tackling corruption Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan faces trial on bribery and conspiracy charges, only the latest in a long line of state officials to be accused of corruption. Many attempts have been made over the years to implement ethics reform, and yet little has changed in Springfield when it comes to combating abuse of power. What should Illinois’ blueprint be for tackling corruption?



David A. Dewar: We need transparency within both political parties on finances and outside & inside deceptive activities of abusive policies and the spending of taxpayer dollars being used to finance these corrupt schemes!

Candidate Question: State pension crisis State pension crisis Illinois’ unfunded pension liability stood at $142 billion as of mid-2023, far larger than the state’s operations budget of $50 billion. The state’s age-old pension crisis hampers job growth, turns away prospective new employers, and derails Illinois’ long-term economic stability. In your opinion, what tack should Illinois take to solve its state pension crisis?



David A. Dewar: To reevaluate how pensions are paid out in terms of early retirement age, COLA at a 3 percent compound to 2 percent straight amount & the double-plus pension dippers with the amounts paid out per positions looked at more closely.

Candidate question: Job growth Job growth Please explain what you would do to bolster job growth in both the state and in your district, and be specific with your answer.



David A. Dewar: Make policies more attractive to a business climate to stay in Illinois and affordable and to make sure we take care of our legal citizens in our state vs. spending massive taxpayer and business dollars to finance illegal immigration and programs that are extremely costly.

Candidate Question: Redistricting Redistricting Would you be in favor of a referendum that asks voters to endorse an amendment to the Illinois constitution that reforms the remap process in this state by creating an independent citizens body to supervise decennial redistricting? Please explain your answer.



David A. Dewar: That would be something I would be willing to look at due to the redistricting of maps, including my district in the 35th, which are confusing to voters where they are located. The lines drawn are confusing and complicated.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?



David A. Dewar: Illegal Immigration/Migrants: by making Illinois no longer a sanctuary state. Public Safety: by eliminating the no cash bail law allowing repeat offenders to commit more crimes by endangering the public. Parental Notification in the Schools: for parents to know what is going on in their schools, for parents to be informed and not be in the dark not knowing.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



David A. Dewar: My experience in the community as a resident for 40 years in the 35th District. As a businessman in the community for 30 years & being Patriotic Uncle Sam in the community of the 35th District for over 10 years in over 100 parades & events volunteering. I have an incredible pulse for my community due to my years of involvement with getting nearly 1,100 signatures myself to get on the ballot and over time talking to thousands of people what are the policies & issues most important to them. My experience & community involvement in the 35th District makes me a more qualified candidate to fill position as 35th District State Representative.