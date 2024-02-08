Kimberly Neely DuBuclet Illinois House 5th District

Kimberly Neely DuBuclet Profile About Kimberly Neely DuBuclet Party: Democratic Elected office: Illinois House District: 5 Incumbent: Yes Opponent: Andre Smith Age: 49 Hometown: Chicago Work: State Representative, Illinois General Assembly Previous political experience: Vice President of the Board of Commissioners at the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago, Director of Legislative and Community Affairs - Chicago Park District, State Representative IL 26th House District Education: B.A. in Marketing from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign, MBA from The Booth School at the University of Chicago Campaign website: kim4staterep.com Twitter: @Kim4Water Facebook: IL State Representative Kim du Buclet - 5th



Voter Guide View candidate answers for the upcoming primary election on March 19, 2024 Read

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested March 19 primary races for the Illinois General Assembly, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from corruption in state politics to Illinois’ longstanding pension crisis. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Candidate Question: Tackling corruption Tackling corruption Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan faces trial on bribery and conspiracy charges, only the latest in a long line of state officials to be accused of corruption. Many attempts have been made over the years to implement ethics reform, and yet little has changed in Springfield when it comes to combating abuse of power. What should Illinois’ blueprint be for tackling corruption?



Kimberly Neely DuBuclet: Addressing corruption in Illinois necessitates a multifaceted strategy that restores trust in public institutions. The state should have strong ethics provisions to ensure that those holding public office act with integrity and transparency. That is why I support comprehensive ethics reform measures like limits on legislative leaders, lengthening revolving door requirements for legislators becoming lobbyists, and considering strengthening gift laws by lowering allowable limits to minimize undue influence. Meaningful reform also requires conversations with both sides of the aisle and stakeholders.

Most importantly, governance requires trust, which is why I actively host townhalls with the community and make sure my constituents know that I am available and serving them. In the current political climate people feel as though their elected officials aren’t working for them. I have been in the community speaking directly to residents in my district so that I can fight for reproductive health, economic justice, and all the other things that have a meaningful impact on their day to day lives.

Candidate Question: State pension crisis State pension crisis Illinois’ unfunded pension liability stood at $142 billion as of mid-2023, far larger than the state’s operations budget of $50 billion. The state’s age-old pension crisis hampers job growth, turns away prospective new employers, and derails Illinois’ long-term economic stability. In your opinion, what tack should Illinois take to solve its state pension crisis?



Kimberly Neely DuBuclet: Illinois faces a daunting pension crisis that comes from decades of poor management of previous governors and General Assemblies. The financial strain on the state due to pension obligations necessitates a delicate balance between honoring commitments to workers and navigating broader fiscal challenges. As a legislator and a member of the Personnel and Pensions Committee, I understand the importance of engaging in critical conversations about our obligations to working people while considering the state’s financial realities.

My long-term vision for pension reform revolves around collaborative and inclusive strategies. It is crucial to ensure that all stakeholders impacted by pension decisions have a seat at the table. I am committed to fostering inclusivity in these discussions and collaborating with leading unions to secure earned retirement benefits for workers. This collaborative approach is key to finding equitable and sustainable solutions.

The rising cost of living further complicates the issue of pension adequacy. I am dedicated to working tirelessly to not only preserve the pensions workers receive but also to adjust them to meet evolving needs influenced by the increasing cost of living. This commitment involves exploring policies and initiatives that align with the changing economic landscape, safeguarding the financial well-being of retirees. By engaging in critical conversations with all stakeholders, I aim to navigate the financial challenges faced by the state while ensuring that pension structures remain resilient and responsive to the evolving needs of workers in the context of a rising cost of living.

While there is still much more work to be done, I also do think it is worth noting that the state has been making treads in the right direction. Illinois under Bruce Rauner had accumulated a $17 billion dollar debt, which has now not only become a surplus, but the state has seen A ratings across the board. I intend on keeping Illinois on a track of financial responsibility.

Candidate question: Job growth Job growth Please explain what you would do to bolster job growth in both the state and in your district, and be specific with your answer.



Kimberly Neely DuBuclet: Illinois, with a variety of startups and established corporations, holds immense economic potential. As the representative of the 5th State House District, encompassing diverse neighborhoods, my vision for fostering job growth is a holistic strategy. We must aim to attract industries, support local businesses, prioritize education, and nurture a qualified workforce.

Collaborating with organizations like World Business Chicago and the Chicago Chamber of Commerce, I propose researching balanced proposals to incentivize companies to relocate to Illinois. The goal is to create mutually beneficial arrangements that contribute to the state’s economic vitality.

My agenda emphasizes the inclusion of emerging sectors, particularly energy, biotechnology, and transportation. By fostering an environment that supports innovation, I aim to position Illinois as a welcoming home for diverse and forward-looking industries.

That said, small local businesses are the heartbeat of our communities. To empower them, I will promote awareness of state resources, including grants and tax credits. Through informative programming, my office will assist local businesses in navigating and accessing these vital resources. My efforts to create a State Commission on Tourism will specifically focus on spotlighting our local businesses to attract more patrons to the state.

Recognizing the importance of a skilled workforce, I advocate for increased access to educational opportunities. I will support initiatives for low-cost public education and foster partnerships between Illinois-based employers and universities so we keep our talent in the state contributing to our diverse economy.

Candidate Question: Redistricting Redistricting Would you be in favor of a referendum that asks voters to endorse an amendment to the Illinois constitution that reforms the remap process in this state by creating an independent citizens body to supervise decennial redistricting? Please explain your answer.



Kimberly Neely DuBuclet: I am open to exploring alternative methods for the creation of districts, but am committed to ensuring whatever form that process may take, that it is not disenfranchising minority voters. The alarming cases presented to the court with states like Louisiana and Alabama drawing districts in an effort to mitigate the minority vote has sounded the alarm bells for federal redistricting reform.

Federal reforms are crucial if states are going to be able to create fair maps that are responsive to the will of the voters. Fair redistricting is an essential part of a thriving democracy, but there needs to be holistic measures that include conversations on campaign finance and civic engagement across the board.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?



Kimberly Neely DuBuclet: From my conversations with residents in my district, they want tangible solutions to the rising cost of living and inflation, as well as protections to their well-being, health and safety.

Economic insecurity is the underlying symptom for many other problems whether it be homelessness or public safety. Addressing economic insecurity would have a spillover effect that would be to the benefit of my communities. I would take the following measures:

First, I would advocate for a balanced budget that pays our bills, eliminates debt, and saves for the future — saving us hundreds of millions of dollars and allowing us to invest in our communities and return more to taxpayers.

Second, I would collaborate with the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) to continue ensuring that housing affordability initiatives are being implemented in a timeline that addresses the urgent housing needs of residents sooner rather than later.

Third, I will work toward ensuring jobs are being created in my district and that employees are fairly being compensated for their labor. Illinois has consistently been understated when it comes to its market viability. There are emerging industries such as biotech and energy that bring tremendous promise, along with opportunity for residents. I will work to ensure that companies looking to call Illinois home are able to do so in a manner that is not one sided and yields benefits for the communities these companies come to. I also intend on bolstering local small businesses through community education on existing grants, and advocating for small business initiatives in the legislature.

We must do everything in our power to protect individuals during a time when extreme politicians want to strip rights away. That is why I am a fierce defender of reproductive freedom, access to quality and affordable health care.

In conclusion, my approach is not just a checklist of promises but a holistic strategy that recognizes the many difficult challenges our communities face. By addressing economic insecurity at its core, I believe that creates the foundation for a resilient community that not only weathers external challenges but thrives despite them. This commitment goes beyond words; it’s a pledge to work tirelessly for the prosperity, safety and well-being of the people I am honored to represent.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



Kimberly Neely DuBuclet: I am the most qualified and best candidate for this office based on a combination of deep roots in the community, extensive leadership experience, and a commitment to compassionate and effective policy-making. Growing up on the south side of Chicago has afforded me an intimate and unparalleled understanding of community needs. My service as a state representative in the 26th District and as Vice President at the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, as well as my tenure at the Chicago Park District, has instilled in me values of dedication to public welfare.

In today’s divisive political climate, I stand out as a candidate who pursues policies with firmness yet compassion. Having held public office and federal appointments, I possess the judgment and patience required for effective service. Currently representing Illinois’ 5th District is an honor, and I am eager to fight for reproductive justice, addressing gun violence, and all the other needs of my constituents in Springfield.

