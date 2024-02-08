Andre Smith, Illinois House 5th District

Andre Smith Profile About Andre Smith Party: Democratic Elected office: Illinois House District: 5 Incumbent: No Opponent: Kimberly Neely DuBuclet Age: 55 Hometown: Chicago Work: Salesperson Previous political experience: None Education: Hartigan elementary school, DuSable High School, Vocational Training at Job Corps Golconda, Illinois, Deep-Sea Diving College of Oceaneering Wilmington, California, and East West University Campaign website: smithfor5th.com Twitter: @Vote4AndreSmith Facebook: Andre Cook

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested March 19 primary races for the Illinois General Assembly, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from corruption in state politics to Illinois’ longstanding pension crisis. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Candidate Question: Tackling corruption Tackling corruption Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan faces trial on bribery and conspiracy charges, only the latest in a long line of state officials to be accused of corruption. Many attempts have been made over the years to implement ethics reform, and yet little has changed in Springfield when it comes to combating abuse of power. What should Illinois’ blueprint be for tackling corruption?



Andre Smith: It’s evident Illinois politicians continue to create purposeful loopholes in the system to accommodate their own self interest above the taxpayers and people who elected them to serve in public office! I believe that the Illinois Attorney General should hold public hearings to pose questions to overhaul public corruption reforms and placing those questions on a statewide referendum ASAP. We The People FIRST!

Candidate Question: State pension crisis State pension crisis Illinois’ unfunded pension liability stood at $142 billion as of mid-2023, far larger than the state’s operations budget of $50 billion. The state’s age-old pension crisis hampers job growth, turns away prospective new employers, and derails Illinois’ long-term economic stability. In your opinion, what tack should Illinois take to solve its state pension crisis?



Andre Smith: Clearly the entire system requires a forensic review and overhaul with the intent to implement a more robust process to address the underlying financial crisis that got us to this point. However, my initial recommendation is to prioritize tax revenue generated from cannabis, casinos, and agencies/boards/commissions consolidation and or elimination where appropriate, establishing a new annual gun owner registration fee in addition to other tax revenue generating options such as environmental pollution tax, ecommerce tax, auto tax, and roads/bridges infrastructure investment tax as viable options to consider in addressing our state’s pension crisis.

Candidate question: Job growth Job growth Please explain what you would do to bolster job growth in both the state and in your district, and be specific with your answer.



Andre Smith: I would (sic) closely with job growth industry experts to determine what jobs and skills are needed related to economic development taking place in my district employment wise and make certain the Construction Developers, Chicago Chamber of Commerce, in addition to other key stakeholders are at the table offering ideas and solutions to job growth. Finally, I fully support expanded and increased pandemic relief funds for businesses that faced COVID-19 hardships and continue to struggle in this regard, only to be hit with new worker rights wages that have been long overdue.

Candidate Question: Redistricting Redistricting Would you be in favor of a referendum that asks voters to endorse an amendment to the Illinois constitution that reforms the remap process in this state by creating an independent citizens body to supervise decennial redistricting? Please explain your answer.



Andre Smith: Yes I would support this referendum as it allows voters to have a say in a critical process in which we are governed and ultimately is how resources are prioritized for communities across our state.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?



Andre Smith: Migrants arriving have grossly overwhelmed our public facilities such as schools, police stations, hospitals and neighborhood blocks placing an unforeseen burden and hardship on all areas that will force citizens of Illinois to be displaced and or become secondary citizens of our state while footing the bill to care for them through higher taxes. Therefore, I will sponsor legislation to place a referendum on the ballot in Chicago, and our state regarding sanctuary status, sponsoring legislation placing a moratorium on use of public facilities without community participation and capping what funding and how it should be used going forward. We must prioritize and take care of preexisting issues with the same sense of urgency as it pertains to homelessness, gun violence “vehicular carjackings,” women’s rights, preparations and most importantly healthcare for our seniors and childcare children. Additionally, I will sponsor legislation to expand and increase pandemic relief funds for businesses who continue to cope with financial hardships to date. Finally, I will sponsor legislation to REPEAL HB3751 that allows non U.S. citizens to be police officers in our state. State Representative Kimberly DuBuclet was a sponsor and supporter voting YES on this reckless legislation.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



Andre Smith: Our government is at a crossroads now more than ever as we continue to see mounting progressive movements adamantly opposing the voice of pain, trauma and continued hardships being ignored by machine politicians that’s continuing to cause widespread affliction on quality-of-life concerns from unjust human rights, civil rights and failed policies out of self-interest and personal gain.

We must address the underlying root causes that impact our city and state negatively through thousands of public housing units being demolished, closing 3 local police stations, closing 50 public schools, closing 6 mental health clinics, and grappling with local civil unrest forcing massive criminal justice reforms, historic police retirements and a global COVID-19 pandemic killing thousands and leaving countless citizens still traumatized today. Now currently faced with another pandemic of more than 26,000 migrants landing in our city and state placing an enormous burden on a city and record number business closures. Most importantly, lack of deliberate economic investment through a robust plan that addresses every element noted herein collectively in good faith. “No Immigration if No Reparations” The city of Evanston has taken a step in the right direction to right a wrong!

I know having grown up in the footprint of the 5th district from humble beginnings and being seen as an outsider unwilling to go alone with business as usual as the people have and will continue to speak loud and clear about their best interest on what works best for everyone not just a few. Well-being and safety are paramount to our coexistence.

Whether you live in Near North, Loop, South Loop, Bronzeville, Grand Boulevard, Washington Park, Woodlawn, Englewood, Avalon Park or Greater Grand Crossing, you will have a seat at the table and your voice will be heard always with Andre Smith, unlike history has shown and proven time and time again. I have integrity, fighting for the good of everyone when it comes to quality of life and common sense legislation on the frontline. We The People First.