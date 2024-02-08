Gloria K. White, Illinois House 29th District

Gloria K. White Profile About Gloria K. White Party: Democratic Elected office: Illinois House District: 29 Incumbent: No Opponent: Thaddeus Jones Age: 59 Hometown: Calumet City Work: Retired Previous political experience: Thornton Fractional Trustee of Schools Education: DNA Campaign website: www.gloriawhiteforstaterep.com Twitter: N/A Facebook: N/A

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested March 19 primary races for the Illinois General Assembly, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from corruption in state politics to Illinois’ longstanding pension crisis. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Gloria K. White: I’m committed to comprehensive ethics reform in the Illinois General Assembly. My plan would strengthen conflict of interest laws, mandating lawmakers, and their close family members to provide detailed disclosures of financial interests. I advocate for a gift ban, implementing stricter rules on gifts and donations from lobbyists and special interest groups, thereby reducing their undue influence. I support campaign finance reform, setting limits on contributions to diminish the sway of large donors and interest groups. I propose enhanced disclosure requirements for lobbyists, and term limits for leadership positions to encourage fresh governance perspectives. I emphasize the need for greater transparency in legislative decision-making, mandatory ethics training for lawmakers, and strengthened whistleblower protections to safeguard those who expose corruption. I believe these reforms are crucial for maintaining a responsible government and stakeholder engagement.

State pension crisis Illinois' unfunded pension liability stood at $142 billion as of mid-2023, far larger than the state's operations budget of $50 billion. The state's age-old pension crisis hampers job growth, turns away prospective new employers, and derails Illinois' long-term economic stability. In your opinion, what tack should Illinois take to solve its state pension crisis?



Gloria K. White: I would not offer an opinion until properly informed on all issues including the state’s financial abilities and the impacts any action, or inaction, would take on Illinois businesses and workers. Rather, I would begin by supporting legislation to create an independent blue-ribbon committee of outside experts from Illinois’ business sector, academia, and experts in their fields relative to pension reform to study US best practices with a mandate to recommend viable reform measures for the governor and legislative leaders to consider.

Job growth Please explain what you would do to bolster job growth in both the state and in your district, and be specific with your answer.



Gloria K. White: I view small businesses as crucial to community vitality, not only as providers of employment but also as contributors to the district’s sales tax base that supports essential public services like education, healthcare, environmental protection, and law enforcement. I would support legislative action geared toward empowering small business owners and entrepreneurs to overcome common obstacles. This includes providing access to capital through grants and loans, essential for new ventures and growth, and job creation. I support Enterprise Zones and tax increment financing (though I would push for tightening use to protect school districts and other taxing bodies from abuse) to fuel economic growth and employment. Also, understanding the significance of government contracts for small businesses, I support procurement assistance so small businesses can access Illinois contracts to provide local goods and services. Additionally, I would focus on workforce development, ensuring skill enhancement for a competitive workforce. My efforts would be driven by a commitment to foster a vibrant, sustainable small business ecosystem that underpins the economic and social health of the 29th District.

Redistricting Would you be in favor of a referendum that asks voters to endorse an amendment to the Illinois constitution that reforms the remap process in this state by creating an independent citizens body to supervise decennial redistricting? Please explain your answer.



Gloria K. White: Yes. I believe in transparency and independent citizen bodies providing useful data in the decision-making process as a bulwark against gerrymandering to protect legislative and congressional districts to its party’s advantage. Few could argue that legislators are free from bias and ethical conflict when it comes to this particular political process. Protections are warranted.

Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?



Gloria K. White: Gun violence. I would advocate for practical gun regulations to safeguard families while upholding Second Amendment rights. Recognizing gun violence as a major issue, particularly in Chicago’s Southland, I’m dedicated to working with various government levels to strictly regulate dangerous weapons. My focus is on tackling the root causes of gun violence, providing law enforcement with the tools to fight violent crime and halt the spread of illegal firearms. I would champion state-backed anti-violence programs, educational initiatives in schools, and improved services in violence-stricken, underfunded communities like mine. I’m committed to the safety of schools and neighborhoods. I’m determined to confront the gun lobby, pushing for a ban on ghost guns and stricter background check procedures.

Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



Gloria K. White: I believe in reasonable term limits for Illinois elected officials and that holding multiple public offices results in a lack of necessary attention to the districts and a disservice to taxpayers. My opponent, Thaddeus Jones, has held this office since 2011 and has been a Calumet City alderman and now mayor during the same period. Career politicians like Mr. Jones holding two elected offices and collecting two government sponsored paychecks and pensions is offense to good public policy. The 29th district needs fresh perspective, more accountability, and a curb on corruption that often correlates with entrenched politicians.

