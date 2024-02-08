Palace Grill on Near West Side damaged in small fire

A small fire broke out Thursday night at a prominent restaurant on the Near West Side.

Firefighters responded just after 10 p.m. to a fire at Palace Grill, 1408 W. Madison St., Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said. The restaurant was closed at the time.

A preliminary investigation indicates a grease fire that started in the kitchen. It was put out “relatively quickly,” Langford said, after firefighters cut a hole in the roof and poured a “considerable amount” of water on the flames.

Damage seemed to be contained in the grease exhaust and kitchen area, he said.

No injuries were reported and no other information was available.

Palace Grill, about five blocks from the United Center, opened in 1938 and has been a popular spot over the years for hockey players, police officers and firefighters.

Famous for its breakfast, then-Vice President Al Gore once treated Russian Prime Minister Viktor Chernomyrdin to a visit there. It also was featured on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”

