Fire shuts down Palace Grill, iconic restaurant for first responders, Blackhawks

The owner of the Palace Grill pledged to rebuild after fire shut down the iconic Near West Side restaurant patronized by dignitaries and considered a favorite of first responders and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Owner George Lemperis lamented that the damage from the Thursday night fire was extensive but not bad enough that he couldn’t reopen the famed breakfast spot.

“They rebuilt the World Trade Center. I can certainly rebuild this,” he told reporters Friday morning outside the restaurant at 1408 W. Madison St.

The Chicago Fire Department initially said it appeared that a grease fire began in the kitchen about 10 p.m. — hours after employees had left for the day.

Investigators were less sure of the fire’s cause on Friday.

“The problem with a grease fire (theory) is that the restaurant closed at 2 p.m.,” fire department spokesperson Larry Langford said. “For a restaurant burning with no one in it, that’s kinda hard” to believe.

Fire strikes the Palace Grill 1408 west Madison across from Chicago 911 center. Interior damage extensive but no injuries. Cause under investigation. Business established in 1938 pic.twitter.com/M4758Yzw65 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 9, 2024

Investigators were gathering surveillance video from inside and outside the restaurant to rule out possible causes, he said.

Some have speculated that it could have been caused by a lightning strike, Langford said.

Although firefighters extinguished the flames quickly, Langford said, there was still extensive damage to the kitchen.

Most of the dining room was spared, Lemperis said.

He was unsure of the total amount of damage.

“But it’s not good. Eighty-six years we were here,” he said, sighing. The restaurant opened in 1938 as De Mar’s Grill and has been in the Lemperis family since 1955. George and his father Peter, who died in 1992, took over in 1979.

George Lemperis, owner of Palace Grill, talks outside his restaurant Friday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Palace Grill has seen its share of history — from once hosting then-Vice President Al Gore and Russian Prime Minister Viktor Chernomyrdin, to surviving the riots of 1968 after the assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Lemperis said his two uncles, then co-owners of the Palace Grill, protected the restaurant during the riots.

“There were two Molotov cocktails thrown on the roof that they put out,” he said. “The whole neighborhood was on fire. They stayed here for six days, feeding the firefighters and the police.”

Lemperis said he was in bed Thursday night when he got a call about the fire from the mayor’s chief of staff, Richard Guidice. Guidice used to lead the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications, headquarters across the street from the restaurant.

Lemperis said he wasn’t expecting the damage to be so bad.

“Kind of silly of me. I thought I’d come here, a little fire here, I’ll clean things up and maybe we’ll open tomorrow. Until I got here. There were dozens of fire apparatuses all over. I looked and said, ‘Oh my God.’ I never would have expected this. What are you going to do?”

Palace Grill, at 1408 W. Madison St., was boarded up after Thursday night’s fire. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The restaurant was a favorite of police officers and firefighters. It is a block from the police academy and five blocks from the United Center.

“I’ve got the greatest customers in the world,” Lemperis said.

The walls of the restaurant were covered with sports memorabilia he had collected over the years.

“People say ‘Where did you get these pictures?’ I get them from all the people. They come here and eat. They’re my friends,” he said.

After this fire, he moved the memorabilia to storage.

“I don’t know if it was the right thing to do, but I don’t want to leave it here. My jerseys are worth thousands of dollars,” he said.

His sister, Lynn Lemperis, said she was upset “because of the memories. So many family memories are linked to this place.”

She remembers when the neighborhood around the restaurant was a less desirable place to visit. The area was seriously damaged during the 1968 riots, and that didn’t improve until the beautification efforts on Madison Street by then-Mayor Richard M. Daley for the 1996 Democratic National Convention at the United Center.

“There were still a lot of burned-out buildings along Madison,” she said. “The roads, everything was cleaned up. ... Prior to that, in the ’80’s, my father did not want me down here. It wasn’t a great area.”

She was surprised when Oprah Winfrey built her studio down the street. An autographed photo of Winfrey dining at the counter later hung on the restaurant wall.

Lynn Lemperis, sister of Palace Grill owner George Lemperis, outside the restaurant Friday Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

With the 2024 Democratic National Convention scheduled to take over the United Center again in August, George Lemperis was looking forward to a bump in business. But now it’s unclear if he’ll be able to reopen by then.

“The timing is very bad for the convention,” he said. “I was expecting to be very, very busy for the convention.”

Retired police officer Debbie Woldeit, who regularly ate at the restaurant, visited Friday and asked Lemperis if there was any way she could help.

“He’s so good to the police, the community, and of course, the Blackhawks. It’s a very sad situation,” she said. “I think a fire is one of the worst things people go through. Especially when you lose so much.”