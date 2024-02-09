Jerry Evans, Illinois 11th Congressional District

Jerry Evans profile About Jerry Evans Party: Republican Elected office: U.S. Representative District: 11 Incumbent: No Opponent: Susan Hathaway-Altman and O Kent Mercado Age: 40 Hometown: Warrenville Work: Businessman/Music School Owner Previous political experience: I am an elected Precinct Committeeman, where I help educate voters on who is running for office in their area. Education: Bachelor’s Degree - Wheaton College Campaign website: jerryevansforcongress.com Twitter: @JerryEvans2024 Facebook: Jerry Evans for Congress

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested Illinois March 19 primary races for Congress, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from the Israel-Hamas conflict and the migrant crisis to the country’s economy. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Candidate Question: Israel-Hamas conflict Israel-Hamas conflict The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict remains one of America’s most pressing and difficult foreign policy challenges. What measures by Congress would you propose or support with respect to the conflict?



Jerry Evans: The recent attacks on Israel by Hamas are horrific, tragic, and they should be unequivocally condemned. Hamas is an inhumane terrorist organization backed by Iran, and Israel has the full right to defend itself. I stand with Israel, and my prayers are with all affected by the violence. Terrorism is our common enemy, it breaks apart families & communities, and it must be defeated.

We need to stop sending aid to countries that are supporting Hamas. We need to stand strong with our allies. Providing support and troops to Israel, will help to show that we stand in full support of them. We also need to fight to get the hostages and bodies and the deceased back. We also need to cut off the support and supplies from Hamas’ allies. Cutting off their support will help end this more peacefully.

Candidate Question: U.S. support for Ukraine U.S. support for Ukraine There are growing questions about the extent to which the U.S. should continue financially and militarily supporting Ukraine in its bid to defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin and his forces. Explain your viewpoint on the scale and duration of support that the U.S. should continue to provide to Kyiv, and the rationale for your position.



Jerry Evans: First and foremost, the US should have begun implementing sanctions when Russia was amassing forces before the invasion, rather than waiting until after it was too late to prevent. Secondly, we need to resume robust energy production, both for the sake of our own energy independence and to take away Russia’s leverage over our allies.

Candidate Question: Threats to democracy Threats to democracy What do you believe is the biggest threat to democracy that America faces right now?



Jerry Evans: Illegal Immigrants and the Southern Border.

Candidate Question: Migrant Crisis Migrant crisis Chicago and other major cities such as New York and Denver continue to struggle with the financial burden of housing the thousands of asylum seekers being bused and flown in, largely from Texas. From the vantage point of Congress, what measures would you propose and/or support to help alleviate both the burden on these major American cities and the plight of the incoming migrants?



Jerry Evans: First we need to close the border. I believe in Legal Immigration and everyone having the right to the American dream. But they need to do it legally.

We need to turn people away who are entering our country illegally. This will greatly cut down on the amount of migrants in big cities. We also need to help those who (sic) the right way and for the right reasons, get the resources they need to help them find a job, afford housing and help them thrive in society.

Candidate Question: Immigration Fixing the immigration system Both sides of America’s political spectrum believe that the country’s immigration system is broken. What do you believe should be done to fix it?



Jerry Evans: The border crisis is a humanitarian and economic disaster. By overturning important border security policies, Joe Biden has incentivized the trafficking of humans and drugs throughout the United States, including here in Illinois. It has led to the deaths of many Americans and even police officers. It is fueling Mexican drug cartels, further worsening the situation in Mexico and Central America. We need to end this crisis by returning to the previously successful policies. Furthermore, legal immigration is part of the fabric of American society. We should encourage immigration by those who sincerely desire to be American citizens as well as reform our immigration process to be simpler and easier to understand. Dreamers should not be deported but should go through the process to become an American citizen as other immigrants must. To do anything else would be unfair to those who followed the law and reward behavior we should discourage.

Candidate Question: Budget deficit Federal budget deficit In late 2023, the federal budget deficit stood at about $1.7 trillion. Describe what you believe are the three best ways to make a significant drawdown in the federal budget deficit. Please be specific in your answer.



Jerry Evans: The most impactful policies the federal government can enact to help lower- and middle-class Americans are those which promote a strong economy and strong education. That means investing and innovating in education, and supporting school choice — especially for those in poorer areas with failing schools. Every child should have phenomenal educational opportunities. It also means building the infrastructure the nation needs to deliver goods and services throughout the United States and the world. And it means reducing burdensome taxes and regulations in order to allow businesses both small and large to grow. In turn, these policies create an economy in which every American has access to bountiful opportunity, the cost of living is lower, and more income is in the pockets of lower- and middle-class Americans.

Candidate Question: U.S. economy U.S. economy Many Americans believe that the economy is not on the right track. Please describe three steps you believe the U.S. should undertake to keep inflation in check and improve its economic outlook, both short-term and long-term.



Jerry Evans: First and foremost, we cannot solve every problem by throwing trillions of dollars at it in hopes it will go away. President Biden’s extravagant spending packages failed to address the problems they were intended to solve, were filled with political pork projects, and have sent inflation through the roof. It’s not only ridiculous, but the government at its worst. We need to rein in out-of-control spending and allow inflation to cool off. Overspending by the Biden administration has caused historic inflation that has in effect been an uncompassionate tax on the poor.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?



Jerry Evans: Inflation. With people already struggling due to inflation and price increases, now is not the time to continue making it harder for Americans to live. I believe we can do better for the people of Illinois. Inflation is hurting the middle and lower classes of our nation. We need to be finding ways to help lower the cost of groceries, gas, and housing.

Reopening the pipelines will help lower gas costs, as we would be producing the gas ourselves. Helping farmers and small businesses produce things that Americans need here, will help save costs on shipping, as well.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



Jerry Evans: I am a father, husband, small business owner, and educator. I want to make this district one of the best places to raise a family, start a business, and for people to experience their dreams. I believe that real opportunity, a working economy, and the American Dream are for everyone — no matter their background. I believe it is time for a new direction. I would be honored to represent the people of 11th district in Congress, and work for them.