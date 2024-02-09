O Kent Mercado, Illinois 11th Congressional District

Untitled About O Kent Mercado Party: Republican Elected office: U.S. House of Representatives District: 11 Incumbent: No Opponents: Jerry Evans, Susan Hathaway-Altman Age: 61 Hometown: Bartlett Work: Physician, Attorney and Humanitarian Previous political experience: Liaison Education: Medical and Legal Doctorates Campaign website: https://drkentmercadoforcongress.com/ Twitter: N/A Facebook: @drkentmercado

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested Illinois March 19 primary races for Congress, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from the Israel-Hamas conflict and the migrant crisis to the country’s economy. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Candidate Question: Israel-Hamas conflict Israel-Hamas conflict The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict remains one of America’s most pressing and difficult foreign policy challenges. What measures by Congress would you propose or support with respect to the conflict?



O Kent Mercado: I support military aid to Israel since it is important to maintain a strong relationship with Israel, which is a key ally in the Middle East and helps to promote stability in the region and advance U.S. interests.

For the Palestinian people, I support humanitarian aid and infrastructure to the Palestinian people, not to Hamas! It is important to support the Palestinian people in their efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region.

Candidate Question: U.S. support for Ukraine U.S. support for Ukraine There are growing questions about the extent to which the U.S. should continue financially and militarily supporting Ukraine in its bid to defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin and his forces. Explain your viewpoint on the scale and duration of support that the U.S. should continue to provide to Kyiv, and the rationale for your position.



O Kent Mercado: I understand the need for global peace and stability, and some aid for all three are necessary. However, this should be limited in funds when there are pressing domestic needs that require funding.

Regarding Ukraine, it is important to support Ukraine in its efforts to resist Russian aggression with military aid to promote stability in the region, but no blank checks.

We need to recruit support from other NATO allies. I do not want any American boots on the ground and this conflict should have a specific timeline, not a never-ending war.

Candidate Question: Threats to democracy Threats to democracy What do you believe is the biggest threat to democracy that America faces right now?



O Kent Mercado: One of the most significant threats to democracy is the lack of citizen engagement in political decision-making. When citizens are unable to participate in governance, they feel unrepresented by their leaders and their policies. Politicians often prioritize polarizing ideologies over issues that are important to people’s daily lives.

Candidate Question: Migrant Crisis Migrant crisis Chicago and other major cities such as New York and Denver continue to struggle with the financial burden of housing the thousands of asylum seekers being bused and flown in, largely from Texas. From the vantage point of Congress, what measures would you propose and/or support to help alleviate both the burden on these major American cities and the plight of the incoming migrants?



O Kent Mercado: The issue of housing asylum seekers is multifaceted and requires a comprehensive approach. Here are some measures that Congress could consider to help alleviate the burden on major American cities and the plight of incoming migrants:

Providing funding for cities will only exacerbate the problem.

We need to close the border, address the root causes of migration, streamline the asylum process and increase funding for immigration courts.

Close the border and enforce U.S. and international law. It should be noted that most migrants do not qualify for asylum.

Addressing the root causes of migration is a long-term solution that could help reduce the number of asylum seekers. Congress could provide aid to countries in need and promote stability and democracy around the world.

Streamlining the asylum process could help reduce the burden on cities and ensure that asylum seekers receive a fair hearing. Congress could work to make the process more efficient and less complicated.

Increasing funding for immigration courts could help reduce the backlog of immigration cases and speed up the process.

Candidate Question: Immigration Fixing the immigration system Both sides of America’s political spectrum believe that the country’s immigration system is broken. What do you believe should be done to fix it?



O Kent Mercado: We are a nation of immigrants in search of freedom, democracy, and opportunities to pursue the American Dream. We welcome all that come through the legal and proper channels. There are many channels to enter, live, and work in our nation, such as visas for H1 (tech) and H2 (ag) workers and asylum in special and limited circumstances (25,000 annually). We must, however, maintain border security and keep our communities safe and secure. We must start by enforcing the current laws that we have at all levels of government. We need to emphasize the value of safe and secure borders, as well as the need for legal immigration, because a country without borders is no country at all.

Candidate Question: Budget deficit Federal budget deficit In late 2023, the federal budget deficit stood at about $1.7 trillion. Describe what you believe are the three best ways to make a significant drawdown in the federal budget deficit. Please be specific in your answer.



O Kent Mercado: Reduce spending. The most important way to reduce the federal budget deficit is to reduce spending. This can be done by cutting programs or reducing the size of the federal workforce. Use a lean six sigma approach to reduce duplication of services and review all spending.

Grow the economy: Another way to reduce the federal budget deficit is to grow the economy. This can be done by investing in infrastructure, education, and research and development.

Reduce military foreign aid spending: The United States spends more on foreign aid military than any other country in the world. Reducing this military spending could help reduce the federal budget deficit.

Candidate Question: U.S. economy U.S. economy Many Americans believe that the economy is not on the right track. Please describe three steps you believe the U.S. should undertake to keep inflation in check and improve its economic outlook, both short-term and long-term.



O Kent Mercado: Reducing government spending is one way to keep inflation in check. This can be achieved by cutting programs or reducing the size of the federal workforce. It is important to avoid printing money for programs if the funds are not available. By doing so, the government can help reduce the budget deficit and prevent inflation from spiraling out of control.

Reducing regulations. Government policies and regulations can have an impact on the price of goods and services beyond the normal supply and demand channels. For instance, the government can help control inflation by ensuring it is getting the best price for its dollars, reducing tariffs that push up the price of goods, ending regulations that boost shipping costs, and encouraging the extraction of fossil fuels and production of renewable energy, among other measures. By doing so, the government can help lower energy, trade, and procurement costs, which can have a positive impact on the economy both in the short-term and long-term.

Grow the economy. Another way to reduce the federal budget deficit is to promote economic growth. This can be achieved by investing in infrastructure, education, and research and development. By doing so, the government can create jobs, stimulate innovation, and increase productivity, which can help reduce the deficit in the long run.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?



O Kent Mercado: Cost of Living

From a conservative perspective, proposals to address the increasing cost of living should include the following:



Reducing regulations that increase the cost of living. By doing so, businesses can operate more efficiently and pass on the savings to consumers. Lowering taxes to increase disposable income. This can be achieved by reducing income taxes, sales taxes, and other taxes that increase the cost of living. Encouraging entrepreneurship to create jobs and reduce the cost of living. This can be done by providing tax incentives and other benefits to small businesses. Investing in infrastructure to reduce the cost of transportation. This can be achieved by building new roads, bridges, and other transportation infrastructure, which can help to reduce the cost of goods.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



O Kent Mercado: I am a moderate who is focusing on kitchen table issues and have listened to the 11th district constitutes and will bring their voice to Congress. I will advocate for:

Pro-growth economic environment

Quality and affordable healthcare for all

Bring awareness to mental health and offer accessible services

Revising the educational system and focusing on job specific education

Safe and secure borders, while advocating for legal immigration.

