Robert S. Ellington-Snipes, Illinois House 79th District

Party: Democratic Elected office: Illinois House District: 79 Incumbent: No Opponent: Dylan Mill, William "Billy" Morgan, Genevra Walters Age: 63 Hometown: Kankakee Work: Crisis Intervention Programming Stabilization (CIPS) Supervisor; Kankakee School District 111; Previous political experience: served 19 years Kankakee County Member, Vice President of Kankakee County Democrat Central Committee, Precinct Committeeman, Lifetime Member of the NAACP, Member Operation Push: President of the African American Improvement Association; President of Kankakee County Community Action Agency; Former Vice-President of Kankakee County Housing Development; Board of Director of Kankakee Housing Authority, former Member of the Board of Governance of Regional Office of Education; Former Member of the Judicial and Criminal Justice Committee, Member of Education: Degree in Accounting; Degree in Business Management & Marketing; Graduate of the UCCI/University of Illinois - Leadership in Government Campaign website: ellingtonsnipes.com Twitter: @Snipes6 Facebook: Robert S. Ellington-Snipes



In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested March 19 primary races for the Illinois General Assembly, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from corruption in state politics to Illinois’ longstanding pension crisis. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Candidate Question: Tackling corruption Tackling corruption Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan faces trial on bribery and conspiracy charges, only the latest in a long line of state officials to be accused of corruption. Many attempts have been made over the years to implement ethics reform, and yet little has changed in Springfield when it comes to combating abuse of power. What should Illinois’ blueprint be for tackling corruption?



Robert S. Ellington-Snipes: Enact & execute safeguards via governmental legislative ethics reform, period!

Candidate Question: State pension crisis State pension crisis Illinois’ unfunded pension liability stood at $142 billion as of mid-2023, far larger than the state’s operations budget of $50 billion. The state’s age-old pension crisis hampers job growth, turns away prospective new employers, and derails Illinois’ long-term economic stability. In your opinion, what tack should Illinois take to solve its state pension crisis?



Robert S. Ellington-Snipes: Illinois pensions are protected by the Illinois Constitution, however under Tier Two, some reformation occurred but it harms the employee more than help the pocketbooks of the taxpayers. It is not politically expedient to suggest, but it’s the right decision to make, if the taxpayers of Illinois want recovery. Currently, any employee can manipulate their pension base by working overtime to increase their annual salary, their pay is based on the highest four years of the last 10 years preceding their retirement. If the General Assembly mandated that an employee pension should be calculated on the employees annual base rate versus the cumulative overtime rate, the state could save billions of dollars and could eventually preserve the state’s employee pension plan (SERS) as well as save the taxpayers unsustainable tax increases towards future pension annuities.

Candidate question: Job growth Job growth Please explain what you would do to bolster job growth in both the state and in your district, and be specific with your answer.



Robert S. Ellington-Snipes: Illinois’ economy has plenty of livable wage-paying jobs, but the labor market is sluggish as baby boomers retire and generational replacement becomes challenging. It is no secret that failing drug tests, failing to pass a criminal background check, and or retraining for job readiness and retention are among the forefront issues that need to be addressed in Illinois. However, in Kankakee County where I currently serve, job growth is at an all-time high, with companies like C.L. Behring, and the new Gotion High Tech Battery Manufacturing Plant, the outlook for Kankakee County, the 79th District, and the State of Illinois looks promising. To sustain or increase job and business growth, Illinois must continue to strengthen its fiscal position, reduce regulatory restrictions, and enact legislation that provides true relief to taxpayers and small businesses.

Candidate Question: Redistricting Redistricting Would you be in favor of a referendum that asks voters to endorse an amendment to the Illinois constitution that reforms the remap process in this state by creating an independent citizens body to supervise decennial redistricting? Please explain your answer.



Robert S. Ellington-Snipes: Yes, it is no secret that gerrymandering takes place, especially amongst the controlling party, for the system to be fair and equitable, revisions must be made; I would not be opposed to an independent citizen body oversight during the decennial redistricting process as long as the appointments are fair and non-bias.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?



Robert S. Ellington-Snipes: EDUCATION: As a Crisis Intervention Programing Stabilization (CIPS) supervisor, I’ve experienced the painful impact of disinvestment of our educational system and the impact that it’s had on staff, students, and our respective communities. Gleaning from my personal experiences of seeing children endure distributive economic inequality and disparate education inequity — that fuels my commitment to building a stronger, safer, and more equitable 79th District. While I agree that the lack of voters who are registered but fail to vote is the root of political evil, the lack thereof to properly prepare and educate our children for this global world of competitors is a dysfunction and derelict of both the pedagogist and the parent! Every student regardless of their respective ethnicity, deserves equally protected rights. Justice can’t be contingent on wealth, privilege, or one’s zip code. It costs the taxpayers more to incarcerate than to educate our youth, therein lies the dysfunction, when we fail to properly fund education, the devastation wreaks havoc upon our society! It’s time we move from this system of assembly-line education that aligns the pocketbooks of political strategists who create programs that continuously fail our students and our society. No one should create a law or statute affecting education until they have taught for at least five consecutive years in a classroom of challenging students. If we hold the teachers accountable, we must hold the politicians, parents, and students accountable. Proper Preparation Prevents Poor Performance!

Candidate Questions: Final pitch Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



Robert S. Ellington-Snipes: I have represented and advocated on behalf of the people for over 35 years. I currently serve as the Kankakee County Board Representative of District 18 for the last 14 years. No Democrat or Republican running for the 79th District can match my experience or my community service record. No Republican or Democrat running for the 79th District has been elected to office, served in elected office, or authored a bill that passed both the House, and the Senate and was signed by the governor before running for the 79th District State Representative besides myself!

Working families need an advocate for change, the 79th District needs an advocate for change, and if we are truly going to transform the 79th District and the State of Illinois, superman is not the solution as politics would be his kryptonite. We, not me, must work collectively and collaboratively to address germane issues and germane concerns that reflect the values of ‘We The People of the 79th District.” I am the candidate who will take your collective concerns from the 79th District to the floor of the General Assembly in Springfield, and if I don’t represent our district on behalf of the people of the 79th District, vote my caramel-colored gluteus maximus out of office! Why whine, when we can win? Don’t Vote? Don’t Complain! Let’s unite and elect Robert S. Ellington-Snipes as your next 79th District State Representative! God bless.

