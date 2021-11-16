Afternoon Edition: Nov. 16, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Afternoon Edition Chicago’s most important news of the day, delivered every weekday afternoon. Plus, a bonus issue on Saturdays that dives into the city’s storied history. Subscribe

This afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high near 50 degrees. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a chance of drizzle and temperatures rising to around 57 overnight. Tomorrow will be cloudy with temperatures falling to about 48 by the late afternoon.

Top story

John Catanzara, the incendiary president of Chicago’s largest police union, formally retired from the city’s police force this morning, effectively ending a lengthy disciplinary case that could have resulted in his firing.

Catanzara’s attorney, Tim Grace, confirmed to us that his client submitted the necessary paperwork to retire.

The move comes a day after Catanzara announced his intention to call it quits during the first hearing in his disciplinary case. He was accused of a string of departmental rule violations, including making a series of obscene and inflammatory social media posts and generating false reports against superior officers, most notably former Supt. Eddie Johnson.

Lauren Freeman, the hearing officer overseeing the case, suspended the proceedings after Catanzara’s curveball and announced they would resume this morning.

Catanzara later told reporters that he now plans to run for mayor as he took shots at Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who he has repeatedly butted heads with. “I’m running against the mayor to change this damn city and the direction it’s on,” he said.

Today, Grace announced that Catanzara’s resignation was effective immediately. Jim Lydon, an attorney for the Chicago Police Department, then moved to withdraw the list of charges without prejudice, meaning they could potentially be brought again.

Catanzara wasn’t present for the hearing, which was held via teleconference.

Tom Schuba has more on the FOP head here.

More news you need

A bright one

Kool & the Gang, an “American Idol” finalist and the “Whoomp! There It Is” guys will join Mickey and Minnie Mouse at this weekend’s BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival.

The 30th annual fest, an adrenaline shot for the Chicago holiday season, returns as a live event after the COVID-19 scare last year limited the festivities to just a TV broadcast.

The two-day extravaganza culminates with the traditional Michigan Avenue parade beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Oak Street. As the Disney mice light more than a million lights along, the crowd will be entertained by Kool & the Gang (performing their hit “Celebration”), Tag Team (the rap duo best known for “Whoomp!”) and Grace Kinstler, the Crystal Lake singer who finished third on “American Idol” earlier this year.

R&B and Broadway star Deborah Cox will do double duty, performing at a tree lighting ceremony at the Wrigley Building plaza (4 p.m. Friday) and then the next day in the parade, which ends with fireworks at Wacker Drive.

Leading up to the parade will be a variety of free events starting at 11 a.m. at 401 N. Michigan Ave., including pet adoption, a temporary tattoo booth, photos with Santa and DJ entertainment.

Visitors are asked to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

Highlights from the parade will air in a TV special premiering at 6 p.m. Sunday on WLS-Channel 7.

If you’re looking for another holiday-themed event later this week, Chicago will kick off the season Friday evening at 5:30 p.m. by lighting the city’s official Christmas tree in Millennium Park.

From the press box

Your daily question ☕

Where would you put Chicago’s next cannabis dispensary?

Email us (please include your first name and where you live) and we might include your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday, we asked you: What’s a food/snack you seek out to help keep warm when winter weather hits?

Here’s what some of you said…

“Whiskey and chili.” — Erika Hoffmann

“Hot chocolate or hot apple cider! Both warm me up inside (or is that incider?)” — Paul Lockwood

“Chili and gumbo.” — Tiffany Jones

“Caldo de Res — AKA beef shank soup with veggies and rice.” — Jose A. Rodriguez

“Ben and Jerry’s Vanilla Caramel Fudge.” — Colleen Curry

“Tamales.” — Benitez Jessica

“Roasted chestnuts.” — Delfina Cecchini Centanni

“Malort and chili” — Ikceiwezrd Eimaj

“Mexican red pozole” — James Gonzalez

“Puertorican salchichón con yuca papas with guineo and avacado.” — Anaiz Gutierrez

“Hot men. ” — Debbie Lawryn Korecky

Thanks for reading the Chicago Afternoon Edition. Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Sign up here to get the Afternoon Edition in your inbox every day.