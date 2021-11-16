20 City Council members want interim COPA chief disqualified from permanent job

Twenty City Council members want the interim chief administrator of Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability disqualified from holding the permanent job because Andrea Kersten released a report recommending a three-day suspension for slain Chicago Police Officer Ella French.

“Morale is low, tensions are running high and COPA releases a report tainting the legacy of fallen Officer French and recommending disciplinary action against her? To quote you, Madam Mayor, this demonstrates ‘the height of tone-deafness,’” the alderpersons wrote in a letter to Lightfoot dated Tuesday.

“In these days of civil unrest and rising crime, we need someone at the helm of COPA who possesses the emotional and practical intelligence to navigate the many volatile situations they will face in this role. … All this report does is further alienate our Chicago police officers at a time when it is imperative that we begin rebuilding their trust in this administration and in the people who are supposed to have their backs.”

The letter was noteworthy not only for its strong language but because it was signed by three alderpersons who have not hesitated to criticize Chicago police officers: David Moore (17th), Jeanette Taylor (20th) and Andre Vasquez (40th).

They were joined by some of the police union’s staunchest City Council allies: Brian Hopkins (2nd), Patrick Daley Thompson (11th), Marty Quinn (13th), Edward Burke (14th), Matt O’Shea (19th), Silvana Tabares (23rd), Ariel Reboyras (30th), Felix Cardona Jr. (31st), Gilbert Villegas (36th), Nick Sposato (38th), Samantha Nugent (39th), Anthony Napolitano (41st), Brendan Reilly (42nd) and James Gardiner (45th).

Also signing the letter were some of Lightfoot’s most powerful City Council allies such as Workforce Development Committee Chair Susan Sadlowski-Garza (10th), Health Committee Chair George Cardenas (12th), the mayor’s assistant floor leader and License Committee Chair Emma Mitts (37th).

The Chicago Police Department is 1,000 officers short of authorized strength even after Lightfoot balanced her 2021 budget by eliminating 614 police vacancies.

After a tidal wave of police retirements, the letter notes that the city is having “significant trouble maintaining adequate numbers.” The shortage of officers on the street has crime rising and Chicagoans feeling unsafe “on our streets and in their own homes,” they said.

“We are vehemently opposed to interim Chief Administrator Kersten being named chief administrator of COPA. ... To name her … would be not only detrimental to our city and its people, but an insult to the memory of Officer French and her brothers and sisters in blue,” the letter states.

In a report released last week, COPA accused French of failing to activate a body-worn camera when she showed up at the botched raid on the home of social worker Anjanette Young and failing to fill out the required form.

COPA spokesman Ephraim Eaddy said the oversight agency’s summary report into the police raid on Young’s home was completed on April 27.

That’s more than three months before French, 29, was fatally shot and her partner, Carlos Yanez Jr., was critically wounded after they pulled over an SUV with expired plates at 63rd Street and Bell Avenue.

Eaddy has argued that COPA is compelled by city ordinance to “make reports open to public inspection” and can “only redact information to the extent it is exempted from disclosure” by the Freedom of Information Act.

But the argument didn’t fly with Lightfoot, who called it the “height of tone-deafness.”

The mayor’s office had no immediate comment on the alderpersons’ letter. Neither Eaddy nor Kersten could be reached.

On Aug. 11, Young released a statement saying French was the only officer who showed her “dignity and respect.”

French “assisted Ms. Young and allowed her to get dressed, in the privacy of her bedroom,” the statement said.

COPA’s report backs that up. It praised French as one of only a handful of officers who “took affirmative steps to protect Ms. Young’s dignity.”

In late May, Lightfoot bowed to pressure from police reform advocates and appointed Kersten, then COPA’s chief investigator, as interim administrator, replacing Sydney Roberts, who was forced out. The mayor had been poised to anoint Lori Lypson, chief operating officer at the Public Building Commission, to replace Roberts.

During budget hearings, Kersten made it clear that she wanted to stay and she impressed City Council members with her knowledge of the job.