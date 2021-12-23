Afternoon Edition: Dec. 23, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories. Note: Afternoon Edition will not publish until Monday, Dec. 27. Have a happy holiday!

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high near 44 degrees. Similar conditions will continue into tonight with a low around 36 degrees. Tomorrow will be cloudy with a chance of rain and a high near 52 degrees. Christmas Day is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high near 45 degrees and a 50% chance of rain.

When the top Chicago Public Schools official for racial equity learned that CPS had 30 schools named for slaveholders, his immediate reaction was surprise and outrage.

“It’s dehumanizing, and it’s something that we have to work on and change,” Maurice Swinney said when presented with the Chicago Sun-Times findings, acknowledging that he hadn’t known how many school names were linked to slavery. “And we got to disrupt it, we got to stop it, we got to change it.”

Swinney said he would lead an effort to change the names of schools named for anyone involved in slavery. People of color would be involved in those discussions. And the system-wide rules for schools considering changing their names would be updated and be brought before the Chicago Board of Education for approval by the start of the new school year — even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And then CPS also might look at schools named for 35 other historical figures who publicly embraced racist or misogynistic views.

That was one year ago.

Since then, one Chicago school with a name linked to slavery has shed its slaveholder namesake. And the Board of Ed has yet to be presented with the rules change that Swinney, who since has been promoted to CPS’s interim chief educational officer, said would come months ago.

Swinney has declined interview requests made through a CPS spokeswoman beginning in mid-November about the slaveholder school names and the changes he promised 12 months ago were coming.

The spokeswoman says the delays are because of the coronavirus pandemic, which hit the United States in March 2020, shutting down schools and putting a wrench in all but essential operations, and a change in administration that saw Janice Jackson resign in May as the school system’s chief executive officer. Jackson was replaced in September by Pedro Martinez.

Lauren FitzPatrick has more on the delay in promised changes here.

When World War II veteran Ernest Ulrich died in 1999 at 85 years old, he left behind a $1.5 million estate. He never married or had children, so his will listed several nonprofits to disburse the money to.

But for unknown reasons, Ulrich’s will was never executed, and his estate was eventually turned over to the Illinois Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Program.

By the time the state tracked down Ulrich’s estate down, it had grown to $2.1 million.

Thanks to Ulrich, that Shriners Hospitals for Children at 2211 N. Oak Park Ave. received a $90,000 donation yesterday.

Speaking at Shriners Hospital yesterday, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said it was a “great joy” to give the donation.

Ulrich’s donation will cover the cost of implanting magnetic rods for two patients with scoliosis, one of the illnesses the hospital specializes in treating, explained Daniel Winter, director of development for Shriner Hospitals.

The Salvation Army, Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly, The Chicago Lighthouse for People Who Are Blind, and Goodwill Industries of Metro Chicago were also listed in Ulrich’s will.

Cheyanne M. Daniels has more on Ulrich’s contributions here.

When it comes to managing a quarterback situation similar to the one the Bears faced this offseason, the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson is near the top as a best-case scenario. Mark Potash explains why.

Fresh off a four-game point streak, the Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews is welcoming the week of rest from the NHL’s extended holiday break.

Do you think Cook County's vaccine mandate for indoor diners will increase the number of vaccinations against COVID-19? Tell us why or why not.

Yesterday we asked you: Is it ever OK for a dog owner to toss their pet's waste in a neighbor's trash?

Yesterday we asked you: Is it ever OK for a dog owner to toss their pet’s waste in a neighbor’s trash?

Here’s what some of you said…

“No, if you aren’t paying for the garbage fees and the person doesn’t own a dog, then take it home.” — Betty Mantell

“I’ve had a neighbor here or there ask me not too and they are usually old and grumpy.” — Amanda Potter

“I don’t mind, but I won’t do it. People get so upset and territorial over the smallest things! I either toss it in public garbage (park, large dumpster, etc) or in my own garbage when I get home.” — Rebecca Lyn

“Absolutely not. I wouldn’t want that so why would I do that to someone? Ugh.” — Michelle Lynne

“I carry mine home no matter what. I live in the suburbs though. Most people are respectful of picking it up. We will see when the snow comes.” — Kathy Paskvalich Adler

