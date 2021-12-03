Afternoon Edition: Dec. 3, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Afternoon Edition Chicago’s most important news of the day, delivered every weekday afternoon. Plus, a bonus issue on Saturdays that dives into the city’s storied history. Subscribe

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high near 50 degrees. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 30. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a high near 44, and Sunday will bring rain with a high around 48.

Top story

Alicia Hume feared she was headed to jail after a sheriff’s deputy pulled over her borrowed Volkswagen Beetle and saw her put a bottle of eight fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills in her bra.

She faced a misdemeanor drug possession charge that could mean up to a year in jail, more than $6,000 in fines and court-ordered addiction treatment.

The Jefferson County, Oregon, sheriff’s deputy charged her but used his discretion to let the 42-year-old mother of two drive away that September night. Prosecutors later dropped her case, saying the deputy should have written her a ticket instead of charging her.

That’s because of a new Oregon law — the first in the nation — making possession of small amounts of drugs such as heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine the equivalent of a minor traffic infraction.

Since the Oregon law went into effect in February, police officers have written more than 1,300 tickets for drug possession instead of arresting people like Hume, achieving the ballot measure’s aim of keeping people out of jail.

It also steers hundreds of millions of dollars into expanding treatment throughout Oregon, which regularly ranks among the worst states for substance abuse and mental health problems as well as access to care.

But records show few have entered drug treatment through the ticketing system, which the law also was supposed to encourage. And interviews suggest many cops aren’t carrying out their new responsibilities.

Casey Toner, Jared Rutecki, and Frank Main have more in the second part of a Sun-Times and Better Government Association investigation into dead-end drug arrests. You can read the full Sun-Times/BGA series here.

More news you need

A bright one

Chicago muralist Thomas Melvin is paying homage to pioneering Chicago architect Louis Sullivan in two murals he created for a development in Fulton Market.

Sullivan is renowned for his work during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, designing buildings including the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr., and the former Carson Pirie Scott department store building at 9 E. Madison St., now known as the Sullivan Center.

In one of Melvin’s two untitled murals, at 205 N. Peoria St. next to the Fulton East building, he offers a glimpse of the Chicago skyline through an eye-shaped lens. Melvin says that was inspired by the Sullivan Center and that the aim was to give the effect of seeing the city through the renowned architect’s eyes.

Melvin, 69, who lives in Albany Park, did another new mural nearby. It features larger-than-life ivy vines that appear to be crawling up the west side of the building at 220 N. Green St.

The artist got his start as a sign painter. He says he draws inspiration from early American folk art and the painted scenic backdrops that often were used in early photography.

Melvin takes some of his technique from what he learned from Richard Haas, a muralist who specializes in the trompe-l’oeil style that aims to “deceive the eye” by making an object appear in three dimensions.

Amelia Ickes has more on Melvin and the murals here.

From the press box

Your daily question ☕

What was the best album of 2021?

Email us (please include your first name and where you live) and we might include your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday, we asked you: Who does the holidays better — New York City or Chicago?

Here’s what some of you said…

“Chicago hands down! The ice rink at Millennium Park, Maggie Daily Ribbon, Navy Pier and Michigan Avenue is so much better than NY. The rink at Rockefeller Square is so small! I was so disappointed and it cost $25. Whereas the Millennium Park rink only costs to rent skates and it’s so much larger!” — Barbara Crowley

“Because of the bigger streets, Chicago does. But Chicago learned from New York.” — Robin Hickman

“Chicago for Christmas and New York City for New Year’s Eve.” — Loli Mauriz

“NYC — if even just for the vastly superior retail AND people watching. Like people walking designer dogs in fur jumpsuits. Or watching the people going in and out of St Patrick’s Cathedral and other Churches on Christmas Eve/Christmas Day. And Chinese restaurants are the place to see and be seen!” — Mike Listwan

“Chicago, because it’s less crowded and there’s more free stuff to do. NYC charges when you breathe.” — Daisy Flores

“That’s a tough call New York is beautiful at Christmas but there’s little to do there. Chicago is beautiful too and there’s plenty to do here, so the advantage, I give to Chicago.” — Byron Benguche

“There is nothing like shopping Michigan Ave., the Christmas Train, and the Christkindlmarket.” — Joe Medearis

Thanks for reading the Chicago Afternoon Edition. Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Sign up here to get the Afternoon Edition in your inbox every day.