Afternoon Edition: Sept. 15, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Afternoon Edition Chicago’s most important news of the day, delivered every weekday afternoon. Plus, a bonus issue on Saturdays that dives into the city’s storied history. Subscribe

This afternoon will be sunny with a high near 77 degrees. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 58. Tomorrow will be sunny with a high near 82.

Top story

The husband of a west suburban village president who shot dead a neighbor’s dog last month won’t be charged in the case, Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser announced today.

Mosser, noting that the Kane County sheriff’s office had “left no stone unturned” during the investigation, said video evidence and an independent witness corroborated the story of Hal Phipps, who claimed he feared for his life when he shot the dog Aug. 10 on his property in the village of Wayne.

“It is my belief that the evidence now shows that Mr. Phipps feared for his safety and his life and was legally justified in the shooting of Ludwig,” Mosser said at a news conference.

Phipps is the husband of Wayne Village President Eileen Phipps.

The shooting happened while Ludwig and his sibling, Philotimo —both Dogo Argentino pack-hunting dogs — were outside. Their owner, Joe Petit, was inside in his basement office at the time.

A close friend of Petit’s, Kathleen Czaplewski, said that at the time of the shooting she was paddling with Ludwig and Philotimo in the Fox River, which flows past Petit’s property. But Mosser said the evidence in the case shows that the dogs were on Phipps’ property at the time of the shooting.

Stefano Esposito has more on the incident that has riled the suburb here.

More news you need

A bright one

Actor Harry Lennix III, who stars in the TV show “The Blacklist,” is advancing a dream that he said will honor his roots in Chicago: Building a performing arts center for African American culture on the South Side.

Lennix has submitted a zoning proposal to take over a two-story warehouse at 4343 S. Cottage Grove Ave. In a partnership with Chicago developer Keith Giles and contractor Michael Wordlaw, Lennix would turn the old Marshall Field warehouse into a 350-seat theater with a smaller performance space of about 100 seats.

The venue would have a tie-in with the Chicago Public Schools. “I’m a former CPS teacher. I taught music there,” said Lennix. The Northwestern University graduate attained notice here at the Goodman Theatre and elsewhere before moving on to work in New York and Los Angeles.

It would be called the Lillian Marcie Center, a reference to his mother, Lillian, and a mentor, Marcella “Marcie” Gillie on the South Side. Lennix said he’s raised about 60% of the funds needed for a roughly $20 million project.

Giles, who has long been active in the South Loop and Near South Side, said he hopes to start construction at the building in early 2021 and complete the project about a year later. He said he’s working on tax credits and incentives from federal, state and city programs.

David Roeder has more on the project here.

From the press box

Our Rick Morrissey calls out Bears coach Matt Nagy, who Morrissey says refuses to criticize his team, even after brutal losses like the season opener against the Rams. “His see-no-evil approach to press conferences has been a failure,” Morrissey writes.

The McDonald’s All-American Game will return to Chicago in 2022 after two years in Atlanta and two years of canceled games due to the pandemic.

As the White Sox get closer to full strength, the question now is whether a healthy group can put it all together this fall, Steve Greenberg writes.

Your daily question ☕

What’s something you wish would have been taught in school?

Email us (please include your first name and where you live) and we might include your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday, we asked you: What’s the best way to enjoy the remaining days of warm weather in Chicago before the temperatures drop? Here’s what some of you said...

“Enjoy the White Sox’s (hopeful) deep playoff run.” — Jeff Sabin

“Lincoln park zoo, people-watching anywhere, taking a walk before the sun goes down and bike riding.” — Mary Goldsmith

“Take the Architectural Boat Tour. Did it last week & it was fantastic.” — Laura Lazar Bodnar

“Spending time by the lake! I’m making sure to enjoy a walk outside almost every day along the lakefront trail.” — Rachel Schramm

“Hiking in the Forest Preserves.” — Julie Lynn Lee

“Ride a bike and bring a 6 pack of Daisy Cutter to Foster Avenue Rocks. Sit on a bench and enjoy the Lakefront.” — Scott Chasen

“Hunt for your snow shovel and scrapers in the garage.” — Nora Fichtner Fleck

Thanks for reading the Chicago Sun-Times Afternoon Edition. Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Sign up here to get the Afternoon Edition in your inbox every day.