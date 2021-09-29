Afternoon Edition: Sept. 29, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Afternoon Edition Chicago’s most important news of the day, delivered every weekday afternoon. Plus, a bonus issue on Saturdays that dives into the city’s storied history. Subscribe

This afternoon will be sunny with a high near 82 degrees. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 60. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a high near 81.

Top story

Mayor Lori Lightfoot today sounded almost resigned to moving on at Soldier Field without the Bears, at least if convincing the team to stay requires building a new stadium to accommodate the financial reality of the modern-day NFL.

Lightfoot was forced to face the possibility that the Bears will leave Chicago one day after the team upped the ante in the high-stakes negotiations by signing an agreement to purchase the Arlington International Racecourse property.

Churchill Downs pegged the sale price at $197.2 million and said it anticipated closing the sale in 2022 or early 2023.

Between now and then, Lightfoot hopes to talk turkey with the Bears about what she can do within fiscal reason to expand and improve Soldier Field and maximize year-round revenues.

But if nothing short of a new, preferably-domed stadium — either in parking lots adjacent to Soldier Field or on land now occupied by McCormick Place East — will prevent the Bears from moving to Arlington Heights, the beloved Bears could be a goner.

“In a time where we’re going through a recovery from an epic economic meltdown as a result of COVID-19, we’ve got to be smart about how we spend taxpayers’ dollars and I intend to do just that. … I would love that the Bears be part of our present and our future. But we’ve got to do a deal that makes sense for us in the context of where we are. I’m always focused on our taxpayers. Always, always, always. And maximizing the value for them,” Lightfoot said.

Fran Spielman and Mitchell Armentrout have more on the Bears’ future in Chicago here.

More news you need

A bright one

After the death of his father, man takes over family business, creates signature dish

Cedars has been known for its traditional Mediterranean cuisine for decades, but the late founder Sudki Abdullah’s son has recently started to bring in new and inspired twists on classic flavors.

“In the last two years, after my father passed ... I took over and I had a theme of like, ‘Well, I’m not just Middle Eastern, I’m very American, very western,’” owner Amer Abdullah said. “So I was like, ‘I think the theme would be more accurate if I put my fingerprints on it.’ Middle East meets Midwest, and that’s kind of what we do.”

The Arab swag tacos at Cedars Mediterranean Kitchen are a tasty and prime example of that infusion of cultures and flavors.

The idea of making Middle Eastern tacos came from Abdullah’s partner, Kinan Moufti, but it took a few tries to get it right.

Luckily, Rocio Garcia, another team member, stepped in and offered to help. Garcia drew inspiration online before the Cedars team perfected the recipe.

Customers were initially very surprised by the idea of tacos at a Mediterranean restaurant, Abdullah said.

“I think it was literally love at first bite. People tried them and the next thing you know it was like 50 orders every Tuesday, 75 orders every Tuesday, and it just kept going up and up from there,” Abdullah said.

Madeline Kenney has more in the latest installment of her “Dishin’ on the Dish series here.

From the press box

Your daily question ☕

How do you feel about the Bears’ efforts to leave the city for a new stadium in Arlington Heights?

Email us (please include your first name and where you live) and we might include your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday we asked you: How would you describe autumn in Chicago to someone who’s never experienced it before? Here’s what some of you said…

“Your vehicle has a closet full of clothes just in case, flipping your thermostat from A/C to heat is a twice-daily ritual, and your kids run out of hoodies to bring to school in the morning because they forget to bring them home in the afternoon.” — Sue Johnston

“Autumn in Chicago is a very joyful time. Especially in the month of October. We have such wonderful weather. Although are September has been warm, October is still the most joyful time when it comes to Mother Nature. We have beautiful leaves that turn beautiful gold and green. We have beautiful weather as the sun shines most of October. Chicago is a great town — it is the city by the lake. It’s a city with a big heart.” — Lamonte Dixon

“Could be 90, could be 30, could rain, could be sunny, could snow — all on the same day.” — Mary Jo Kerber

“Trees are changing colors, it’s beautiful, and light breezes on these warm days cool the nights. And there’s a smell to it — it’s hard to describe, but just you just know it’s fall and it just smells good and just gives you a good feeling inside.” — Bob Baker

“Uh, last time I checked, Chicago only has three seasons throughout the year: winter summer and construction.” — Steve Price

Thanks for reading the Chicago Sun-Times Afternoon Edition. Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Sign up here to get the Afternoon Edition in your inbox every day.