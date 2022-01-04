Afternoon Edition: Jan. 4, 2022

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be partly sunny with a high of 35 degrees. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers and a low around 15 degrees. Tomorrow will also be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers and a high around 18 degrees.

Chicago Teachers Union leaders are reviewing Chicago Public Schools’ latest proposal to avert a labor action expected as soon as tomorrow that would see members defy district plans and refuse in-person work because of COVID-19 concerns coming out of the holidays.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez sent the last-ditch effort to meet the union halfway on some of its demands right before a City Hall news conference this morning where he said classes would be canceled tomorrow with no remote learning if the union doesn’t accept his proposal.

Martinez pleaded with the union to give his proposal a chance and asked leaders to delay a membership vote scheduled for this evening, which if it passes would upend in-person schooling once again for about 290,000 students at non-charter schools exactly 12 months after another CPS-CTU fight over pandemic safety measures left families in limbo for weeks.

“The amount of noise that’s out there right now, the amount of misinformation, we have so many people that are afraid, from parents to staff, because of the misinformation,” Martinez said. Asked specifically if he meant the CTU was spreading misinformation, he didn’t say.

Cases, positivity rate and hospitalizations in Chicago are all at or near record highs, largely because of the highly contagious Omicron variant that is causing infections to skyrocket, particularly after holiday gatherings. Breakthrough cases among the vaccinated have become more common, but the unvaccinated are several times more likely to suffer serious illness, Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said at the news conference.

Families likely won’t know if classes are canceled until after the CTU voting window closes at 9 p.m.

Nader Issa has more on the latest CTU-CPS standoff here.

Shams Frough couldn’t believe what he was seeing on the news at the end of August. As U.S. forces prepared to leave Afghanistan, the Taliban were seizing more and more of the country he calls home.

Frough owns Kapisa Rugs, an Evanston shop specializing in traditional Afghan rugs. He also worked as an interpreter for the U.S. military in Afghanistan a decade ago and came to the United States on a special immigrant visa in 2014.

As hundreds of Afghan refugees were arriving in the Chicago area, Frough thought of something he could do: He’s helping to clean and deliver traditional rugs to the homes of the new arrivals.

More than 500 Afghan refugees have resettled in the Chicago area since September, according to the Cook County Board. In 2022, they expect 3,000 more.

A few weeks ago, Frough posted on the Facebook page of Refugee Community Connection, a neighborhood network distributing donated clothing and other necessities to refugee families.

Frough had watched as strangers offered beds, toys, clothes and sometimes carpets to the Afghan refugees. Organizers require that items be new or in like-new condition and clean, so he offered to arrange a discount so the group could save money on cleaning any rugs donated to the group.

Olivia Cohen has more on Frough’s efforts here.

