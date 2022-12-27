City’s unhoused population fight to stay warm after storm, Field Museum workers file for union election and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a five-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.



City’s unhoused population ‘do what they can’ to get through still-freezing temperatures

Jerry Elkins was leaving the city’s only 24-hour warming center to head to a shelter Monday night. He said the “high winds and cold temperatures” had brought him to the warming center, though he had struggled to get there due to a series of epileptic seizures affecting his mobility.

“My body’s a wreck,” Elkins said outside the Garfield Community Service Center at 10 S. Kedzie Ave. “Living out on the streets in these cold temperatures doesn’t really help.”

Although it’s supposed to be open while temperatures are below freezing, the doors of the warming center were locked at 7 p.m. Some seeking to escape the cold banged on the doors until a staff member opened them, others walked away.

When asked how he had gotten by on nights before coming to the warming center, Elkins said, “I do what I can.”

As many struggled to book flights and trains due to continued inclement weather Monday, many of Chicago’s unhoused were just trying to make it through the night.

The winter storm that battered the Midwest with low temperatures and high winds has moved on, but the National Weather Service had much of Northern Illinois under a “hazardous weather outlook” and warned of “limited excessive cold risk” Monday night.

Temperatures were poised to stay above zero with no chance of additional snow and 20 mph gusts not returning until Tuesday afternoon. The danger, however, remained, as hypothermia can still occur when temperatures are above freezing.

Luckily for some, Pilsen’s Andy Robledo — who has helped set up orange tents designed for ice fishing — said those in his tents had been able to brave the elements nearly unscathed, though he said it was “still hard out there.”

Zack Miller has more on how Chicago’s unhoused are fighting to stay warm after the storm here.

Families kick off Kwanzaa with children’s museum celebration

A few dozen kids and their parents gathered at a children’s museum Monday afternoon in Calumet Heights on the South Side to commemorate and learn about the first day of Kwanzaa.

The secular seven-day holiday celebrating African American culture features seven guiding principles, and it kicked off with its first: unity, or Umoja.

Children sat around tables listening to lessons by Margaret Galloway, a docent at the Bronzeville Children’s Museum at 9301 S. Stony Island Ave. The kids sang songs, shared how they would change the world and used crayons to decorate masks symbolizing the holiday’s seven principles.

One girl said she would change the world by trying “to be the bigger person.” Others said they would “try to stop racism” or “make a healthy dinner for my family.”

“I’m loving what the children are saying,” Galloway said. “I love when I see their light bulb come on.”

Children holding electric candles sing “This Little Light of MIne” at the Kwanzaa event. The celebration runs Dec. 26 through Jan. 1. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Kwanzaa, celebrated from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, was created in 1966 by scholar Maulana Karenga to unite African Americans in the wake of police brutality protests in Los Angeles.

Peggy Montes, founder and president of the Bronzeville Children’s Museum, said the holiday hasn’t gained the mainstream traction it deserves. But she has enjoyed seeing more and more families come out to the museum’s educational and interactive event every year since it started 24 years ago.

“I’m hoping that they take that information, not just to be observing for one day, but for the whole year,” Montes said of the families in attendance. “That’s what the seven principles are about. It’s a guideline to how they should be living their lives through the year.”

Nader Issa has more on the celebration here.

On Friday, we asked you: What’s the best way to be a good neighbor amid a winter storm?

Here’s what some of you said…

“Be the man on the block with a large self propelled snow blower. Nothing people appreciate more than not having to shovel in 0 degree weather.” — Anita Kyle

“I’m headed to the Jewels… need anything?” — Dave Downer

“Don’t steal shoveled parking spaces, do shovel and salt the sidewalk in front of your home.” — Adrienne Perry

“Bring their trashcan back along with yours due to the winds.” — Michael Shane Stacy

“Checking to make certain that they have heat, plenty of food and, if necessary, shovel their walks.” — Randy Volz

“Plow driveway, sidewalk and take them cookies or cakes! Maybe wine..if you have extra.” — Dixie Ferguson

“Bring them dinner.” — Joan Elsenbast Ruddy

“Shovel snow for those who aren’t able. Clear their stairs, driveways, sidewalks, salt the areas. check on them, etc. Clear around hydrants.” — Agnes Magdalena

