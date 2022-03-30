Afternoon Edition: March 30, 2022

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be rainy with a high near 65 degrees, a possible thunderstorm and gusts as high as 25 mph. Tonight will also see showers with a low around 38 and winds that could gust as high as 30 mph. There’s a chance of rain and snow showers tomorrow, with a high near 40.

Last year, when Kristian Armendariz heard about the death of Adam Toledoin his community, he began knocking on doors, trying to rally his Little Village neighbors to create change.

Yesterday, one year after Toledo was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer, Armendariz stood with the Toledo family and fellow members of the Little Village Community Council at the same alley where Toledo was shot in a renewed call for justice.

“This is not the place where Adam deserved to die, in an alley alone at night at 13 years old,” his sister, Esmerelda Toledo, said tearfully during the vigil yesterday.

Toledowas fatally shot by Officer Eric Stillmanon March 29, 2021. Though Toledo’s hands were raised when he was killed, body camera footage released in April appeared to show the teenager had a gun in his hands moments before.

“He held his hand up and he did what Eric Stillman told him to do, and he still died,” Toledo’s sister said Tuesday. “That is not justice. Adam deserved better than that, and we will not stop until we get justice for him.”

Despite outrage following the shooting, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced on March 15 there would be no charges brought against Stillman.

Cheyanne M. Daniels has more from yesterday’s vigil here.

Standing out in a crowd — that’s one theme conveyed by JC Rivera’s mural on the Near West Side. But the crowd? Well, it’s a little pink. As in flamingos.

And the figure standing out in that crowd — it’s a bear. Not just any bear, but a character known as “Bear Champ” who’s a signature creature in Rivera’s murals, with a worn expression, a bandage on his head and, sometimes boxing gloves on his hands and a crown hovering over his scalp.

The Bear Champ represents rolling “with the punches” — something Rivera, 42, says he identifies with.

“Lovers Like Flamingos,” at Noble and Ohio streets, was painted last year by artist JC Rivera. @drewinchicago

The mural was completed last fall on the side of a four-story brick building at 1366 W. Ohio St. that includes apartments on the upper floors and a grocery on the ground level.

Titled “Lovers Like Flamingos,” Rivera says the idea for the wall came from an affinity for flamingos he and his daughter share.

The Wicker Park resident also likes painting Bear Champ so he sticks out from a pattern. He similarly painted a mural in Humboldt Park last year where the character was surrounded by bulls — angry-looking red ones like the Chicago Bulls logo. The Bear Champ in that instance gripped a basketball and had his tongue sticking out — an homage to Michael Jordan and the 1996 champion Bulls squad.

Richie Requena has more on Rivera and Bear Champ here.

What’s something in Chicago that you won’t find anywhere else?

Yesterday, we asked you: What’s your favorite theater in the city?

Here’s what some of you said…

“The Davis Theater. It feels like authentic Chicago and was beautifully restored a couple of years ago.” —Craig Barner

“Live stage theater: Windy City Playhouse because it is the most comfortable venue in the city. Movie Theater: the Music Box because it is ‘Chicago’s Year Round Film Festival’ and screens films that no other theater in the city will screen.” —Jim Rafferty

“The Chicago Theater. The name says it all —ornate yet intimate, with nearby parking or public transportation.” —Christine Bock

“The Chicago Shakespeare Theater — great plays and beautiful sets.” —Deborah Matyasec

“The Auditorium Theater at Roosevelt University. It’s the best sound in the city, in my opinion. Though I’ve never been to the opera house.” —Adam Woodburn

“The Victory Gardens Biograph. Beautiful live theatre venue, and a lot of history there.” —Matt Conlon

“Cadillac Palace. saw ‘In the Heights’ there and loved it.” —Patrea Curry

“The 400 theater up north on Sheridan. Cheap seats and bar.” —Shaun Savwafair

