Afternoon Edition: May 13, 2022

This afternoon will be sunny with a high near 90 degrees. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms and a low near 65. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, also with a chance of thunderstorms, and a high near 79. Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 70 and a chance of thunderstorms as well.

The sadness still shows in J.B. Pritzker’s eyes when he talks about his mother Sue — the woman the governor credits with instilling his early interest in abortion rights and progressive activism.

It’s been 40 years since his mother, who suffered from alcoholism, was killed in a gruesome car accident when Pritzker was just 17 — just 10 years after his father clutched his chest and died suddenly of a heart attack at age 39.

But Pritzker’s memories of his mother remain vivid even now, especially as he works to elevate his fight for abortion rights to the national stage.

“I view all of what I do to fight for women’s rights and for reproductive rights, and frankly LGBTQ rights, just taking those sets of issues and equity, those are all things that I think my mother would want me to do,” Pritzker told the Chicago Sun-Times during a flight to an event at a southern Illinois Planned Parenthood clinic. “That’s what she was doing. That’s what I want to do and accomplish.”

A California kid in the 1970s, Pritzker frequently attended protest marches with his mother, including demonstrations supporting abortion rights for women.

When you think of a face to represent the struggles women who support abortion rights might face with a Roe v. Wade reversal, you’re probably not thinking of a 57-year-old male billionaire from Chicago. But Pritzker is making it clear he wants to be a leader in this battle.

Under Pritzker, Illinois in 2019 established in state law the right to reproductive health care, including abortion — a measure put in place just in case the landmark case was overturned. And in December, Pritzker signed a measure that repealed the last state law on the books that restricted abortion rights — a law that stopped minors from having to give parental notification before having an abortion.

A bright one

At Little Black Pearl Art & Design Academy on the South Side, where he teaches art, Byron Taylor, a Chicago artist known as B’Rael Thunder, tells students, “Community is a garden.”

It’s exactly that in his mural “Sowing Seeds” on an exterior wall at the Westside Justice Center, a free legal clinic at 601 S. California Ave.

He tells students that people come together to form, in essence, an ecosystem.

“Sowing Seeds,” the mural Byron Taylor, the artist known as B’Rael Thunder, painted for the Westside Justice Center legal aid clinic, 601 S. California Ave. in East Garfield Park. Robert Herguth/Sun-Times

And, in the mural, they do. He has dancers dressed in yellow and orange, resembling a sunflower. Children seeming to sprout from seeds. Outstretched arms forming a tree. And two people, as roses, meditating.

At the top, he has emblazoned the words “Love is Law.”

Taylor says that, with “Sowing Seeds,” he tried to get across the message that, “no matter which neighborhood” you’re from, all people should have the chance to “bloom into a greater version of ourselves.”

Your daily question ☕

What can the city do to make biking better in Chicago?

Yesterday, we asked you: What’s the best way to beat the heat in Chicago?

Here’s what some of you said…

“The lakefront. There’s nothing like a seat in the shade along the lake with a breeze and the beautiful skyline to make you forget it’s hot.” —Bobette Staley

“A local neighborhood bar. The lakefront is always cool.” —Emil Parzygnat

“Go to the library or a fantastic museum. We have plenty by the lake — Adler, Shedd, and Field are some of my favorites.” —Robert Lisowski

“Enjoy every moment of it! The weather is mostly awful 8 months a year.” — Kimberly Canales

“Fill your tub with ice and place a fan directing the cool air to the rest of the house.” —Richard Andrewski

“Going to Mario’s Italian Ice, on Taylor Street.” — Marie Onorato

“Wait a week for it to get cool again.” —Kelly Beall

