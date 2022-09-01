Buses of migrants arrive from Texas, city readies for new COVID boosters and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Top story

About 75 asylum seekers who arrived to Chicago from Texas were being evaluated Thursday morning by city agencies and community organizations to determine their needs.

After spending the night at Chicago shelters, the individuals were taken to a city facility where the city’s Department of Family and Support Services conducted intake interviews to determine what services were needed.

“We are going to stand by our values as a welcoming city,” said Joseph Dutra, spokesman for the city’s Department of Family and Support Services. “We are going to ensure they have the services that they need.”

The group traveled to Chicago by bus as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to send individuals arriving at the southern border into Democrat-led cities. Under Abbott, a Republican, Texas has spent $12 million to send immigrants from Texas to East Coast cities, according to the Texas Tribune.

In July, the Texas Tribune and ProPublica reported the Department of Justice was investigating Abbott’s border initiatives for possible civil rights violations.

U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García, D-Ill., said Texas officials promised the immigrants — all from Venezuela — they would have access to lawyers, housing and other forms of assistance to lure them on the bus. When they arrived Wednesday, the immigrants told officials they had not eaten all day, he said.

“We need to ask the question of whether Gov. Abbott may be involved in trafficking of migrants for political gain,” García said.

Read the full story by Elvia Malagón and Tina Sfondeles here.

More news you need

A bright one

Imagine this:

A baseball team’s beloved radio announcer leaves his neighborhood home to go to work. As he steps outside, he shouts to any child in earshot, asking if he or she would like to go to the ballgame that day.

A half-dozen or so kids hop into the car. After arriving at the ballpark, the announcer speaks with ushers to ensure the kids have seats and they’ll be looked after. Everyone has a wonderful time.

This isn’t fantasy. This happened frequently. The team was the Cubs, the neighborhood was in Evanston and the radio announcer was Jack Quinlan.

Can you believe that?

Jack Quinlan (left) and Lou Boudreau were Cubs broadcast partners on WGN Radio in the late 1950s and early ‘60s. Provided

If you were one of those lucky kids, you can. But you’re in rare company. Quinlan’s daughter Sue, one of four children, can attest to the events.

“He had a red convertible, and he’d gather up the neighborhood kids, like, ‘Who wants to go to the game?’ ” said Sue, 66, who still lives in Evanston. “They’d be screaming to their moms, ‘Is it OK if I go with Mr. Quinlan?’ Everybody would pile in the car, and down Clark Street we’d go.”

Quinlan was the Cubs’ radio voice from 1955 to 1964. On March 19, 1965, in Mesa, Arizona, Quinlan was killed in a car accident. He was 38.

His death devastated many, but his legacy lives.

Jeff Agrest has more on the modern-day media members who cite Quinlan as inspiration.

From the press box

Yesterday, we asked you: Princess Diana was a beloved icon before her tragic death 25 years ago today. What do you remember her for? Here’s what some of you said...

“Her compassion for others, her desire to be a hands-on Mum in spite of outdated royal traditions, and her desire to be human, all impressed me.” — Christine Bock

“She visited AIDS patients and treated them like human beings!” — Beverly Hajek Cooper

“When she visited AIDS patients and wasn’t afraid to touch, to hug, it helped educate people around the world and stopped some of the fear mongering. I also remember her campaign to help the victims of land mines. And of course, the joy captured inphotographs of her with her two young sons at amusement parks and in other normal activities was heartwarming.” — Tammy Veach

“Her love for her children.” — Sarah Ewing

“Her kindness, her beauty, her love for William and Harry. She will always be the people of the world princess always.” — Kay Schroeder

“Iremember this day vividly. I drove home from College 5 hours to go see Aerosmith when we heard the news. She is inspirational in life and death. Her humanity was always on display.” — John C Forst

“I remember Princess Diana for not only her breathtaking beauty, but for always being ‘Mum’ to her beloved sons. In their pictures together they are all genuinely smiling and happy and having a wonderful time.” — Gina Haswah

“All the peoples lives she touched by being her genuine self and her empathy and dedication for helping others. Plus, I will always remember all those magazine covers she use to be on. With every picture, she always became even more beautiful and her warmth always shone thru.” — Melody Gee

