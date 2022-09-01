Retired Chicago police officer struck by gunfire at South Side currency exchange: CFD
Paramedics responded to the wounded man Thursday morning near 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue, the Chicago Fire Department said.
A retired Chicago police officer was shot at a currency exchange in Englewood on the South Side Thursday morning, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Paramedics responded to the wounded man around 7:30 a.m. near 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue, Fire Department Deputy Chief Brian Johnson said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, he said. His condition was not immediately available.
Chicago police did not immediately share details.
Two weeks ago, a retired Chicago police officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with carjackers outside his Lawndale home. A 17-year-old boy who fired a rifle in the exchange was also wounded, according to prosecutors.
