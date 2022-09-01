The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 1, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Retired Chicago police officer struck by gunfire at South Side currency exchange: CFD

Paramedics responded to the wounded man Thursday morning near 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue, the Chicago Fire Department said.

By  David Struett
   
A Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

Sun-Times file photo

A retired Chicago police officer was shot at a currency exchange in Englewood on the South Side Thursday morning, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Paramedics responded to the wounded man around 7:30 a.m. near 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue, Fire Department Deputy Chief Brian Johnson said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, he said. His condition was not immediately available.

Chicago police did not immediately share details.

Two weeks ago, a retired Chicago police officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with carjackers outside his Lawndale home. A 17-year-old boy who fired a rifle in the exchange was also wounded, according to prosecutors.

The Latest
A man was charged in a fatal hit-and-run May 4, 2022 in Old Irving Park.
Crime
Boy, 17, charged with 11 carjackings – 9 of them on same day
The nine armed carjackings occurred on Aug. 20, and the other two occurred on Aug. 18 and this past Wednesday, when he was arrested, according to Chicago police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A 31-year-old man was fatally shot Oct. 17, 2021, in West Garfield Park.
Crime
8 wounded, 2 fatally, in shootings across Chicago Wednesday
Dezmond Radcliffe, 25, was shot and killed at a gas station in West Pullman. Another man was fatally shot while inside a business in East Garfield Park.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man died after being struck by a vehicle April 15, 2021, in Roseland.
Crime
Man stabbed while riding moped in Old Town
The man suffered a laceration to the wrist and was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CPD_star.jpeg
Crime
Man crashes into gate of police station while fleeing car he thought was following him on West Side
No injuries or arrests were reported.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime
Boy, 17, hit by car while riding bike in Jefferson Park
He was taken to Resurrection Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition with an arm injury.
By Sun-Times Wire
 