Afternoon Edition: Can CPS serve thousands of new migrant students?

If you’re feeling moody or unproductive today, it’s not just you — it’s the heat.

Decades of science show that higher-than-comfortable temperatures lead to declining mental health and work performance.

We can’t promise that excuse will fly with your boss, but just know you’ve got science and the Sun-Times on your side.

Now here are the stories you need to know this afternoon.

Reporting by Nader Issa, Michael Loria and Nereida Moreno

CPS’ English learners: Chicago Public Schools for more than a decade has tried coping with shrinking enrollment. But now it faces new challenges and opportunities with thousands of arriving students. Thousands of new English-learning students joined CPS last year. Thousands more are expected this year. CPS is trying to find a way to reach them all.

Fewer bilingual teachers: The district has budgeted for fewer bilingual teachers each of the past five years, a Sun-Times analysis of employee rosters shows. And the number of employed bilingual teachers has dropped from 2,126 in the 2018-2019 school year to 1,801 last school year — although more bilingual teachers are full-time today than a few years ago.

Schools make adjustments: Much of new funding for CPS is going to schools near city shelters for immigrants, including more than half a million dollars to Salazar Elementary. It’s about a mile away from the city’s largest shelter, the Inn of Chicago, where more than 1,500 people are staying on the Near North Side. Most of these migrant children also qualify for resources available to homeless students because they’re living in shelters, parks, police stations or are temporarily doubled up with another family.

The city is trying to assure residents that plenty of safeguards will be in place if the owner of the Damen Silos wins approval to demolish the massive structures. Mark Capapas/Sun-Times file

If Damen Silos go, city promises safeguards : The city told residents that the planned demolition of the massive century-old grain storage structures would be done with safeguards aimed at avoiding environmental hazards.



: The city told residents that the planned demolition of the massive century-old grain storage structures would be done with safeguards aimed at avoiding environmental hazards. Highland Park High parents raise safety concerns : After the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in Highland Park earlier this month, parents are pushing for the local school district to implement stricter security measures at its schools.



: After the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in Highland Park earlier this month, parents are pushing for the local school district to implement stricter security measures at its schools. Crisis pregnancy centers outnumber abortion providers statewide : There are nearly three times as many crisis pregnancy centers in Illinois than abortion providers, an analysis shows. Among the state’s 102 counties, there are 42 counties with crisis pregnancy centers and no in-person abortion providers. Only 12 counties in Illinois have abortion providers.



: There are nearly three times as many crisis pregnancy centers in Illinois than abortion providers, an analysis shows. Among the state’s 102 counties, there are 42 counties with crisis pregnancy centers and no in-person abortion providers. Only 12 counties in Illinois have abortion providers. Ald. Lee’s approach to keeping Sox : Bridgeport Ald. Nicole Lee said she is determined to keep the White Sox in Chicago — and in the 11th Ward — and “everything should be on the table” with one exception: demolishing Guaranteed Rate Field. It’s not fiscally responsible, Lee argued, to tear down a ballpark that “by today’s standards was built for a steal.”



: Bridgeport Ald. Nicole Lee said she is determined to keep the White Sox in Chicago — and in the 11th Ward — and “everything should be on the table” with one exception: demolishing Guaranteed Rate Field. It’s not fiscally responsible, Lee argued, to tear down a ballpark that “by today’s standards was built for a steal.” Steve McMichael named HOF finalist : Former Bears great Steve McMichael is on the brink of making the Hall of Fame, after a senior committee today announced it is sending him on to the full voting panel as a finalist. McMichael’s health has declined since he was diagnosed with ALS last year. His wife has said that holding out hope for the HOF has kept him alive.



: Former Bears great Steve McMichael is on the brink of making the Hall of Fame, after a senior committee today announced it is sending him on to the full voting panel as a finalist. McMichael’s health has declined since he was diagnosed with ALS last year. His wife has said that holding out hope for the HOF has kept him alive. Tonight’s GOP presidential debate : Eight Republican candidates are in Milwaukee for the race’s first GOP presidential debate. Sun-Times Washington bureau chief Lynn Sweet breaks down what you need to know ahead of the faceoff.



: Eight Republican candidates are in Milwaukee for the race’s first GOP presidential debate. Sun-Times Washington bureau chief Lynn Sweet breaks down what you need to know ahead of the faceoff. Legendary Farragut coach retires: William “Wolf” Nelson has officially retired from teaching and coaching after 33 years as Farragut’s basketball coach. He leaves with a record of 541-320. “I don’t want to retire when I’m too old to do anything,” Nelson said.

Ally Gregory watches Juniper Moon Gregory-Young lying on the sand at Leone Beach Park in Rogers Park on Tuesday. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The Chicago area is in the midst of a heat wave, with today’s high reaching about 97 degrees and heat index values forecast to be as high as 115.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for northern Illinois effective until 9 p.m. tonight, and an excessive heat watch from this evening through Thursday evening.

Here are some main things to keep in mind as we endure this heat:



CPS moves outdoor activities : Chicago Public Schools said it will move recess and outdoor activities indoors this week, and outdoor sports games and practices will be postponed today and Thursday.



: Chicago Public Schools said it will move recess and outdoor activities indoors this week, and outdoor sports games and practices will be postponed today and Thursday. City cooling centers open : The city has several cooling centers and senior centers open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. We have the full list and a map of where to find them here.



: The city has several cooling centers and senior centers open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. We have the full list and a map of where to find them here. AC required : The city passed a cooling ordinance that requires air-conditioned common areas in residential buildings that are at least 80 feet tall, have more than 100 residents or are senior homes.



: The city passed a cooling ordinance that requires air-conditioned common areas in residential buildings that are at least 80 feet tall, have more than 100 residents or are senior homes. When to call 311 : You can report landlords who don’t supply air-conditioned common areas to 311. Also call 311 if you’re unable to contact a neighbor or relative and fear they may be in danger of excessive heat. And if you know there’s a heat-related medical emergency, call 911.



: You can report landlords who don’t supply air-conditioned common areas to 311. Also call 311 if you’re unable to contact a neighbor or relative and fear they may be in danger of excessive heat. And if you know there’s a heat-related medical emergency, call 911. Signs of heat exhaustion: Experts recommend staying indoors to avoid the heat, but if you have to spend time outdoors, look for the symptoms of heat exhaustion — dizziness, thirst, nausea and weakness.

A young rider navigates a bicycle around cones on a basketball court at Humboldt Park in training for a Chicago triathlon for kids this Saturday. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Reporting by Kaitlin Washburn

Trevion Perry hopped off his bike with the biggest smile on his face. Two hours earlier, he didn’t think he’d be that happy.

“I guess I surprised myself,” Trevion said. “I didn’t think I would catch on that fast.”

It was his first day attending a triathlon training session that teaches kids swimming, cycling and running. While he’s a fast runner, he was nervous about the bike portion. The 12-year-old hadn’t ridden a bicycle since he was 4 and needed training wheels. His mom, Trashun Ford, beamed with pride and had tears in her eyes.

“My cheeks hurt from smiling so much,” Ford said. “He picked that up very fast. I’m just so proud of him. This was a rite of passage moment.”

Trevion was one of 25 kids at Humboldt Park on a recent Tuesday training to race in the annual Life Time Kids Triathlon on Saturday. The free program comes from Breakthrough Urban Ministries, an East Garfield Park community organization, and Live Grit Soars, a West Side nonprofit that teaches the sport of triathlon to young people.

Since it started in 2017, 175 kids have participated in a Live Grit Soars training program and 85 have raced in the annual kids triathlon. More than 1,000 youth participate in the Kids Tri Chicago, one of the largest youth triathlons in the nation, every year.

“We’re empowering youth by using the sport of triathlon and trying to have more equitable access to the things within the sport,” said Gillian Fealy, the founder of Live Grit Soars.

