Afternoon Edition: The scam your bank won’t protect you from

As we wrap up this week, I'm thinking about how I've been inspired by people and their stories of working hard toward achieving some really admirable goals.

Like Joseph “Jo Jo” Awinongya Jr., who at 16, is already a champion boxer and starting college.

Or all the folks gearing up for this Saturday and Sunday’s Chicago Triathlon, something even kids are getting in on.

I’ll be taking that energy with me this weekend, as I work toward my goal of getting to several of the street fests I’ve listed below — and trying as much of the food there as my stomach and wallet can handle. 💪 😤

Now, here are the stories you need to know this afternoon.

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Mary Norkol and Stephanie Zimmermann

Wire transfer fraud a widespread issue: Thousands of consumers and businesses around Chicago — and elsewhere — have been victimized by wire transfer fraud, a scam that collectively has cost them billions of dollars, experts say.

Fraudsters exploit loophole: The Electronic Funds Transfer Act is meant to protect U.S. consumers from being defrauded when they make a transaction via an ATM, debit card or direct deposit or by point-of-sale and phone transactions. But the law’s regulations make an exception for wire transfers. And scam artists have figured that out. Wire transfer fraud has exploded since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts say.

Can banks stop this?: Consumer protections that kick in with other types of fraud don’t cover these scam wire transfers. It’s a problem people in the banking industry say is widely known, but little can be done to stop these rapid transactions once they’re in motion. The banks say they do a lot to try to stop scams but that it’s not their fault when unwitting victims give a con artist an authentication code — essentially a key to their bank accounts. Consumer advocates and lawyers take issue with that.

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

State Rep. Kelly Cassidy, one of three women who brought #MeToo allegations against former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s inner circle, reacts to the guilty verdict of former Madigan chief of staff Timothy Mapes. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

Madigan circle’s accusers react to verdict : After learning former Michael Madigan aide Tim Mapes was found guilty of perjury and attempted obstruction of justice, three women who brought #MeToo allegations against Madigan’s circle said they felt some relief and hope. The three all went public with independent accusations of harassment, retaliation and cover-up by Madigan and those around him.



: After learning former Michael Madigan aide Tim Mapes was found guilty of perjury and attempted obstruction of justice, three women who brought #MeToo allegations against Madigan’s circle said they felt some relief and hope. The three all went public with independent accusations of harassment, retaliation and cover-up by Madigan and those around him. Anjanette Young receives Ida’s Legacy award : During her acceptance speech at a fundraiser Thursday for the Ida B. Wells Legacy Committee, Anjanette Young recounted one of the toughest moments of her life, when she decided to release footage of a 2019 botched Chicago police raid on her home. Young said she knew it would benefit others in the long run.



: During her acceptance speech at a fundraiser Thursday for the Ida B. Wells Legacy Committee, Anjanette Young recounted one of the toughest moments of her life, when she decided to release footage of a 2019 botched Chicago police raid on her home. Young said she knew it would benefit others in the long run. Friday Morning Swim Club canceled, but hundreds show : The unofficial swim club was canceled after a Sun-Times story reported the club has been breaking every rule the city’s park district has about swimming — and getting away with it. Hundreds still swam this morning, as police officers monitored.



: The unofficial swim club was canceled after a Sun-Times story reported the club has been breaking every rule the city’s park district has about swimming — and getting away with it. Hundreds still swam this morning, as police officers monitored. Logan Square Farmers Market back on : After receiving backlash for canceling, the market will once again be happening Sunday. The Logan Square Chamber of Commerce, which manages the market, didn’t explain why organizers canceled the market or walked back their decision.



: After receiving backlash for canceling, the market will once again be happening Sunday. The Logan Square Chamber of Commerce, which manages the market, didn’t explain why organizers canceled the market or walked back their decision. Board of Ed to meet on West Side : Chicago’s Board of Education meeting is heading to the West Side, Sept. 28 at Austin High School. It is the first of what officials pledge will be many evening meetings in communities across the city.



: Chicago’s Board of Education meeting is heading to the West Side, Sept. 28 at Austin High School. It is the first of what officials pledge will be many evening meetings in communities across the city. Grants for literacy centers : The Chicago Public Library system is in line for more than $2.5 million in state grant money that will also steer another $2 million to dozens of literacy centers citywide, as officials say they’re putting a “laser focus” on literacy rates.



: The Chicago Public Library system is in line for more than $2.5 million in state grant money that will also steer another $2 million to dozens of literacy centers citywide, as officials say they’re putting a “laser focus” on literacy rates. 3 stars for new Adam Sandler film: “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,” sees Adam Sandler and his family star in a comedy blessed with cultural weight, writes Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper.

WEEKEND PLANS 🎉

A view of Halsted Street in the heart of Greektown. The street will be filled this weekend for Taste of Greektown. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

🇬🇷 Taste of Greektown

Friday, 4-10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 12-10 p.m.

📍Halsted from Van Buren to Adams

The city’s largest celebration of Hellenic cuisine and culture includes music, traditional dancing, vendors, family-friendly activities and more.

Admission: $10 suggested donation

🇰🇷 K-Culture Festival

Saturday, 10:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

📍Maggie Daley Park, 337 E. Randolph

Come out for this celebration of Korean culture, featuring food, a K-Pop contest, a hanbok fashion show and more.

Admission: Free

👩‍🎨 Chalk Howard Street

Saturday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

📍Howard Street, from Paulina to Ashland

Watch 3D and 2D chalk masterpieces come to life and try your hand at a creation of your own. Plus music, food, vendors, a children’s area and more.

Admission: Free

🎨 Bucktown Arts Fest

Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

📍Holstein Park, 2200 N. Oakley Ave.

The 36th annual Bucktown fest boasts a lineup of nearly 200 visual artists and will also showcase music, food trucks and have some activities for children.

Admission: Free

🌮 Lakeview Taco Fest

Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

📍3500 N. Southport

In addition to tacos, wrestlers, children’s activities and more will be found at this street fest.

Admission: $10

💨 Cultivate Fest

Friday, 2-10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 1-10 p.m.

📍 The Nursery, 1800 W. Lake St.

This cannabis-centered fest features performances from artists including Crumb, GZA, the Pharcyde and more. Plus food trucks, vendors, cannabis education, a local dispensary shuttle and an appearance by Vic Mensa.

Admission: From $49.98-$219.98

🎵 LatiNxt Music Festival

Saturday, 2-10 p.m.; Sunday, 2-8 p.m.

📍Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave.

This music festival will feature local, national and international emerging and celebrated artists from the Latin American diaspora.

Admission: Free

🎸 Villapalooza: Little Village Music Fest

Saturday, 12-10 p.m.

📍 26th and Central Park

This all-day music festival features headlining sets from Kaina, Gino Rockin Romo, and more — along with art and food vendors.

Admission: Free

🪩 A Frankie Knuckles House Music Celebration

Sunday, 1-7 p.m.

📍Kenwood Gardens, 6929 S. Kenwood Ave.

Groove and celebrate the legacy of the godfather of house music, Frankie Knuckles. This event will feature house music sets from Fathom DJ, DJ Greg Gray and more. Plus: food and drink from local vendors and a pop-up market.

Admission: Free

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Grevy’s zebra, Adia, and her newborn foal at Lincoln Park Zoo. Christopher Bijalba/Lincoln Park Zoo

Reporting by Emmanuel Camarillo

What’s black and white and cute all over? Lincoln Park Zoo’s newest addition.

The zoo’s 16-year-old Grevy’s zebra, Adia, gave birth to a “healthy, strong female foal” on Monday. The foal is Adia’s fifth offspring and her third with sire Wester, Lincoln Park Zoo announced Tuesday.

The foal joins three other zebras — including her parents — at the zoo and can be found at the Camel & Zebra Area. She’s easy to spot, with some reddish-brown stripes that will turn black once she is older. She weighed just over 105 pounds when she was born and will grow to be around 850 pounds when she is an adult.

She was up and running an hour after her birth, but she will remain dependent on her mother for the first seven months of her life, the zoo said.

Lincoln Park Zoo said the birth of the foal is notable because Grevy’s zebras are endangered, with fewer than 2,000 living in the wild due to habitat loss and hunting. Wild Grevy’s zebras are found in Ethiopia and northern Kenya, with a small number in southern Kenya.

“It’s amazing to see the population of these endangered zebras continue to grow,” zoo curator Dan Boehm said in a statement.

READ MORE

