Friday, April 19, 2024
El Condado de Cook aprueba el envío de hasta $70 millones a Chicago para alimentar a los migrantes

Los comisionados apoyaron mayoritariamente el envío de dinero en efectivo a la Municipalidad, pero expresaron su preocupación por asegurarse que utilicen el dinero para el uso que está destinado.

By  Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
   
Una mujer abraza a un niño mientras unos migrantes cargan sus pertenencias en una camioneta afuera del refugio para migrantes en Broadway Armory Park en Edgewater, el sábado 30 de marzo de 2024. Los comisionados del Condado de Cook aprobaron el jueves un plan para enviar $70 millones a Chicago para ayudar a proporcionar alimentos a los migrantes. | Pat Nabong/Archivos Sun-Times

La Junta de Comisionados del Condado de Cook aprobó el jueves por unanimidad otorgar hasta $70 millones a la Ciudad de Chicago. La Municipalidad planea utilizar la infusión para proveer alimentos a los migrantes.

Desde agosto de 2022, más de 39,000 migrantes han llegado a Chicago. La ciudad ha sido el epicentro de la provisión de albergue y otros servicios para los migrantes.

No hubo ningún debate el jueves. Pero un día antes, durante una audiencia del comité, algunos miembros de la mayoría demócrata de la junta pidieron más supervisión sobre el uso que la Municipalidad haría del dinero. Y se mostraron preocupados por la reacción de los votantes y residentes a los que representan, debido a la tensión existente por la respuesta a la ayuda a los migrantes en comparación con las comunidades que llevan mucho tiempo luchando.

Señalaron la posibilidad de que se envíen más migrantes a Chicago desde la frontera de Texas cuando la ciudad se prepare para ser la sede de la Convención Nacional Demócrata (DNC, por sus siglas en inglés) en agosto.

“La cantidad de dinero que se está dedicando a este esfuerzo humanitario ... está afectando a otras comunidades de una manera tan visceral que está repercutiendo en las personas que las representan”, dijo la comisionada Tara Stamps, que representa a partes del lado oeste y de los suburbios del oeste.

“Tienes comunidades como la mía, comunidades negras, diciendo, ¿por qué no se puede conseguir este dinero para las cosas que necesitamos, ya sean tiendas de comestibles u otras situaciones que surgen?”

La comisaria demócrata Bridget Gainer subrayó que los votantes quieren transparencia sobre cómo se gasta el dinero, en particular para los recién llegados. El comisionado Sean Morrison, el único republicano en la junta, secundó su sentimiento.

“Una vez asignados estos $70 millones, no tenemos ningún tipo de supervisión”, destacó Morrison. “Si se gastan mal o no se asignan correctamente o se asignan con un interés especial de por medio o cualquiera que sea el caso en el futuro, nosotros somos los que hemos hecho que eso suceda”.

Garantías del Condado

Tanya Anthony, directora financiera del condado, intentó tranquilizar a la Junta. El condado exigirá facturas y otra documentación antes de reembolsar los gastos a la Municipalidad.

“Si la Municipalidad hace algo con los fondos que no nos gusta, no se lo reembolsaremos”, dijo Anthony.

La Municipalidad también deberá presentar informes mensuales detallando cómo se gasta el dinero.

El dinero procede del nuevo fondo de $100 millones del condado para respuesta y recuperación ante catástrofes.

De esa cantidad, $70 millones estaban destinados a ayudar a cubrir los gastos médicos de los migrantes, pero ahora los líderes del condado dicen que pueden obtener esos dólares de su presupuesto. El Sistema de Salud Pública del Condado de Cook es el proveedor principal de atención médica para los recién llegados.

El dinero del condado llega mientras se espera que el Ayuntamiento debata es viernes la aprobación de $70 millones de las reservas presupuestarias de Chicago para ayudar a los migrantes.

Kristen Schorsch cubre temas de salud pública y del Condado de Cook para WBEZ.

Traducido por Gisela Orozco

