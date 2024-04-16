The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
La Voz Chicago Immigration

El Condado de Cook tiene $20 millones para que los suburbios ayuden a los migrantes. La mayoría de los municipios no los solicita.

Algunos municipios dicen que ya están saturados. Organizaciones sin fines de lucro que trabajan para ayudar a los migrantes dicen que los suburbios podrían pasarles el dinero. Este viernes es el último día para solicitarlos.

By  Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
   
SHARE El Condado de Cook tiene $20 millones para que los suburbios ayuden a los migrantes. La mayoría de los municipios no los solicita.
Carl Wolf, executive director of Respond Now, a non-profit in the south suburbs, says if more municipalities don’t want to use $20 million in Cook County grants to help migrants, they can pass the money through to organizations like his.

Carl Wolf, director ejecutivo de Respond Now, organización sin ánimo de lucro de los suburbios del sur, dice que si más municipios no quieren utilizar los $20 millones en subvenciones del Condado de Cook para ayudar a los migrantes, pueden pasarles el dinero a organizaciones como la suya.

Kristen Schorsch/WBEZ

El mejor lugar para cobertura bilingüe de noticias y cultura latina en Chicago. | The place for bilingual coverage of Latino news and culture in Chicago.

Los suburbios no están aprovechando los $20 millones que el Condado de Cook está ofreciendo para brindar servicios a los migrantes que son llevados o que están en camino a sus ciudades.

Hasta ahora, sólo Oak Park y Ford Heights solicitaron el fondo que el Condado de Cook creó el otoño pasado. La falta de esfuerzos está frustrando a algunos líderes de organizaciones sin fines de lucro que ven la necesidad en sus comunidades.

“Sin importar si los municipios tienen o no el interés, las agencias que trabajan en la zona tienen el interés”, dijo Carl Wolf, director ejecutivo de Respond Now, organización sin fines de lucro en los suburbios del sur. “Esto es muy importante. Queremos ver este dinero en la comunidad para que las familias a las que atendemos no terminen en la calle”.

Desde agosto de 2022, han llegado a Chicago más de 38,000 migrantes, muchos de ellos en autobús desde la frontera de Texas. Mientras que algunos migrantes han aparecido en las estaciones de Metra de los suburbios, tal vez recibiendo una comida y ropa por parte de voluntarios, la mayoría de los suburbios no han alojado o refugiado a los migrantes. En lugar de eso, los han enviado a Chicago.

El otoño pasado, la Junta del Condado de Cook creó un fondo de $100 millones para respuesta y recuperación en caso de catástrofe, de los cuales $20 millones se destinaron a los suburbios por si querían desempeñar un papel más importante en la ayuda a los migrantes. El dinero puede destinarse a diversos servicios, desde alojamiento y ayuda para la renta a corto plazo hasta ayudar a los migrantes a matricular a sus hijos en la escuela o solicitar beneficios públicos, según la solicitud.

Los suburbios pueden transferir el dinero a otras organizaciones, como organizaciones sin fines de lucro o centros de salud comunitarios.

Wolf dijo que Respond Now utilizaría el dinero para ayudar a los migrantes de la zona a pagar la renta. A algunos se les van a acabar pronto los pocos meses de ayuda para la renta que recibieron del estado.

Las organizaciones sin fines de lucro quieren que los suburbios les cedan el dinero

Durante un paseo reciente en automóvil por las afueras del sur del Condado de Cook, Julie Solís, directora del programa de prevención de personas sin hogar de Respond Now, muestra lo que está en juego.

Pasa por enfrente de un complejo de apartamentos donde se alojan casi 200 familias de migrantes. Solís explica que la renta asciende a unos $1,800 al mes, demasiado caro para los migrantes cuando se les acaba la ayuda estatal.

Solís describe las conversaciones difíciles que ha tenido con los recién llegados, preocupados por la posibilidad de perder un hogar en el que apenas han vivido.

Julie Solis, program manager at the non-profit Respond Now for homeless prevention, describes the hard conversations she’s had with migrants who are worried about losing a home they’ve barely lived in.

Julie Solís, gerente de programas en la organización sin fines de lucro Respond Now para la prevención de personas sin hogar, describe las duras conversaciones que ha tenido con migrantes preocupados por perder un hogar en el que apenas han vivido.

Kristen Schorsch/WBEZ

“Hay quienes vienen y dicen: '¿Qué voy a hacer? Están desesperados y frustrados”, dijo Solís. “Luego tienes a los que empiezan a hablar y se ponen a llorar”.

A veces negocia con los arrendadores para que den a los migrantes un mes más para pagar.

Por qué los suburbios dudan en aceptar el dinero

En el Condado de Cook hay más de 100 suburbios. Ted Berger, director ejecutivo del Departamento de Gestión de Emergencias y Seguridad Regional del Condado de Cook, indicó que el gobierno ha hecho correr la voz sobre las subvenciones disponibles a través de los ayuntamientos.

Pero algunos suburbios dicen que ya están saturados por las necesidades existentes. En Forest Park, en los suburbios del oeste, el alcalde Rory Hoskins afirma que su pequeño cuerpo de bomberos no da abasto atendiendo llamadas de salud mental, sobredosis y agresiones.

“No nos damos abasto para atender a los usuarios de la Línea Azul, ya sean de Venezuela, de la zona sur de Chicago o de Indiana”, declaró Hoskins.

Se ha alentado a los residentes de Forest Park a apoyar los esfuerzos de la vecina Oak Park para alojar y alimentar a los migrantes, dijo el alcalde. Oak Park ha recibido unos $365.000 del Condado de Cook.

En Evanston, una ciudad conocida por ser progresista, el alcalde Daniel Biss quiere solicitar fondos del condado para abrir un refugio para migrantes dentro de un edificio de oficinas vacío cerca de Church Street y Oak Avenue, cerca del centro de la ciudad. Pero está teniendo oposición.

Durante una reunión reciente, los miembros del Concejo Municipal cuestionaron el plan a largo plazo para cuando se agote la financiación del condado.

“Represento a una comunidad que no está segura de lo que esto significa en este momento”, dijo Krissie Harris, miembro del Concejo. “Seguimos hablando de impuestos, y aunque no se trata de dinero, lo es. A fin de cuentas, ¿cómo vamos a mantener esto?”.

El miembro del Concejo, Jonathan Nieuwsma, quería explorar otras instalaciones. La ubicación propuesta para el refugio estaría junto a la futura sede del Teatro Northlight, que, según él, es clave para revitalizar el centro de Evanston.

“Me temo que si ponemos un refugio justo al lado, estaríamos poniendo una manta sobre ... esa estrella del norte”, dijo Nieuwsma.

El concejal Bobby Burns declaró que ya existe una crisis de vivienda asequible entre los residentes de Evanston, pero dijo que ayudaría a explorar otras opciones.

El personal de la Municipalidad sigue trabajando en la forma de solicitar la subvención del condado, que puede o no incluir un viaje de regreso al Concejo Municipal si no acaban por buscar un edificio.

Pero el tiempo se acaba. El plazo del Condado para solicitar financiación termina este viernes.

Kristen Schorsch cubre temas de salud pública y del Condado de Cook para WBEZ.

Next Up In La Voz
Chinatown estrena una nueva oficina de la secretaría del estado en Chicago con servicio al conductor en español y mandarín
Caso de sarampión registrado en Cicero es el segundo en los suburbios del Condado de Cook
Niña de 9 años que murió en atentado masivo en Las Empacadoras era ‘la princesa de la familia’
El gobierno federal envía $19.3 millones para que Chicago y el estados cubran los gastos de los migrantes
Hombre es acusado de DUI en accidente que mató a Marine veterano que estaba cambiando una llanta en el I-55
Jefa de COPA cuestiona si la policía de Chicago mintió sobre el motivo por el que detuvieron a Dexter Reed
The Latest
IMG_7313.jpeg
La Voz Chicago
Chinatown estrena una nueva oficina de la secretaría del estado en Chicago con servicio al conductor en español y mandarín
En la inauguración del lunes, el Secretario de Estado de Illinois, Alexi Giannoulias, dejó claro que quiere que se le llame ‘DMV’.
By David Struett
 
measles-cst-012815-1-1.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Caso de sarampión registrado en Cicero es el segundo en los suburbios del Condado de Cook
El caso no tiene conexión alguna con el brote de sarampión en un refugio de migrantes de Chicago, según las autoridades de salud.
By Mary Norkol
 
Taylor Swift performs at Soldier Field, Friday, June 2, 2023.
Entertainment and Culture
Taylor Swift Chicago QR code mural links to 'Tortured Poets' YouTube short
When people scanned the code with their phone cameras, it took them to a 13 second YouTube short attached to Swift’s page.
By USA Today Network
 
1P0A7325.jpg
Columnists
Joffrey production of "Midsummer Night's Dream" includes humble dried plant in a starring role
The play uses “hay” — actually raffia, derived from palm leaves — to cover the stage for each performance.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th) pictured at an October City Council meeting.
Chicago
Mayor hosts forum to combat antisemitism and other forms of hate, but some invitees skip meeting
About 20 elected officials and community organizers discussed ways the city can combat antisemitism, though attendees said it was just the start of the conversation. Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th) said the gesture was ‘hollow.’
By Violet Miller
 