Thursday, April 18, 2024
Cook County approves sending up to $70 million to Chicago to feed migrants

Commissioners widely supported sending cash to the city, but raised concerns about making sure the city uses the money for its intended use.

By  Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
   
A woman hugs a child as migrants load their belongings into a truck outside the migrant shelter at Broadway Armory Park in Edgewater, Saturday, March 30, 2024. Cook County commissioners on Thursday approved a plan to send $70 million to Chicago to help provide food for migrants.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The Cook County Board of Commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved giving up to $70 million to the City of Chicago. The city plans to use the infusion to provide food for migrants.

More than 39,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago since August 2022. The city has been the epicenter of providing shelter and other services for the migrants.

There was no debate on Thursday. But a day earlier during a committee hearing, some commissioners on the majority Democratic board called for more oversight over how the city would use the money. And they were concerned about blowback from voters and residents they represent, given the tension over the response to helping migrants compared to long struggling communities.

They pointed to potentially even more migrants sent to Chicago from the Texas border as the city prepares to host the Democratic National Convention in August.

“The amount of money that’s being dedicated to this humanitarian effort … is impacting other communities in a way that is so visceral and is blowing back on the people that represent them,” said Commissioner Tara Stamps, who represents parts of the West Side and west suburbs. “You have communities like mine, Black communities, saying, why can’t this money be found for the things that we needed whether it’s grocery stores or other situations that arise.”

Democratic Commissioner Bridget Gainer underscored how voters want transparency on how money is spent, in particular for new arrivals. Commissioner Sean Morrison, the lone Republican on the board, echoed her sentiment.

“Once this $70 million is let we have no oversight whatsoever,” Morrison said. “If it’s misspent or not allocated right or allocated with a special interest involved or whatever the case might be in the future, we’re the ones that made that occur.”

Tanya Anthony, the county’s chief financial officer, sought to reassure the board. The county would require invoices and other documentation before reimbursing the city for expenses.

“If the city does something with the funds we don’t like, we won’t reimburse them,” Anthony said.

The city also must provide monthly reports detailing how they spend the money.

The money comes from the county’s new $100 million disaster response and recovery fund. Of that, $70 million was earmarked to help cover the medical costs for migrants, but now county leaders say they can find those dollars within their budget. Cook County’s public health system is the main health care provider for new arrivals.

The county money comes as the city council is expected to debate as early as Friday the approval of $70 million from Chicago’s budget reserves to help migrants.

Kristen Schorsch covers public health and Cook County government for WBEZ.

