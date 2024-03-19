The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Elections Chicago Politics

Mariyana Spyropoulos beats Democratic incumbent in race for Cook County Circuit Court clerk

Spyropoulos, a commissioner on the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District board, had far more campaign contributions than Iris Martinez and the backing of the county Democratic Party.

By  Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 Updated  
Democratic incumbent Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Iris Martinez (left) faced challenger Mariyana Spyropoulos in Tuesday's primary election.

Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Incumbent Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Iris Martinez lost her re-election bid to challenger Mariyana Spyropoulos in the Democratic primary race.

Spyropoulos, a commissioner on the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District board who had far more campaign contributions and the backing of the county Democratic Party, had 66% of the vote, compared to Martinez’ 34%, as the Associated Press called the race for Spyropoulos at 8:19 p.m.

Cook County tilts Democrat, so whoever wins the Democratic primary is likely to win the election in November. Lupe Aguirre is on the Republican ballot seeking the office. Michael Murphy is running as a Libertarian.

The clerk oversees one of the largest circuit court systems in the nation, with tens of millions of documents and some 1,400 workers. The clerk’s role is mostly administrative. The circuit court houses everything from criminal cases to divorce filings, but the office is fiercely political.

In 2020, Martinez won even though the Democratic Party endorsed another candidate. Two years later, Martinez backed candidates in other races who weren’t endorsed by party leaders, ruffling feathers in a political organization that thrives on loyalty.

2024 Primary Election Results
A resident votes at Thurgood Marshall Library in Auburn Gresham on Election Day, Tuesday, March 19, 2024.
Election Live Blog: Latest coverage and news updates
The Sun-Times and WBEZ’s coverage of Illinois’ 2024 primary.
By WBEZ and Chicago Sun-Times staff
 
2024 Illinois Primary Results
View results of select races, including contested Cook County and Illinois General Assembly races from the Chicago area, and all congressional races statewide on the 2024 Illinois primary ballot.
 
Election 2024
Elections
Trump, Biden win Illinois primaries as they gear up for a rematch
Chicago voter turnout was at or near historic lows, likely a signal of either displeasure with the candidates or recognition the party nominees were pre-determined.
By Dave McKinney | WBEZ and Jon Seidel
 
Elections
Chicago voters pose questions, split views on ‘Bring Chicago Home’ referendum
The ballot referendum was the talk of the town — at least among the small number of people who actually turned out to vote.
By Kaitlin WashburnViolet Miller, and 1 more
 

This time around, the Democratic Party endorsed Spyropoulos, an attorney who had about $267,000 in campaign contributions on hand as of Dec. 31 — at least five times more than Martinez, state campaign finance records show. Then in February, Spyropoulos poured more than $1 million of her own money into the race, records show.

Spyropoulos has also wooed other big endorsements, including the Chicago Teachers Union, the Teamers Local 700 that represents Martinez’s unionized employees and more than a dozen suburban mayors.

Martinez has countered she ran against the Democratic Party because there was no Latino or Latina at the top of the ticket for a countywide office. Her supporters include Democratic U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly from south suburban Matteson, unions representing Chicago firefighters and construction workers, and at least a dozen state lawmakers and Chicago alderpeople.

Martinez was the first Latina in the state Senate, where she spent 17 years, rising to assistant majority leader. She ran for clerk after Dorothy Brown decided not to seek reelection after 20 years in office. Brown’s tenure was mired in scandal, from the infamous policy of charging employees to wear jeans to work, to accusations of selling jobs and promotions.

Martinez lists among her accomplishments modernizing the circuit court system, digitizing all 49 million cases going back to 1970, representing about 71 million document IDs. One ID may have multiple pages. Documents previous to 1970 are digitized on microfilm. She opened a domestic violence survivor center and a department where residents can get help expunging their criminal records.

There’s criticism, though, that the courts are still disorganized and it can be hard to find files, delaying people’s cases. Last year, WBEZ revealed the county had been erroneously putting felonies on the records of people in some diversion programs for at least three years. Martinez’s office said Chief Judge Timothy Evans was ultimately responsible because the circuit court clerk’s office takes orders from him.

In February, the Illinois Answers Project reported the clerk’s office accidentally exposed online the names of at least 5,000 children charged with crimes, violating state law. A spokesman for Martinez responded that any potential exposure was brief and limited in nature.

Among Spyropoulos’ goals if she wins in November is to push to have the court system, including judges, subject to Illinois’ public records laws.

