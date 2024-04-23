The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Cubs put Kyle Hendricks on the IL with back strain amid struggles, flurry of roster moves

The Cubs also put lefty Drew Smyly on the IL, DFA’d Garrett Cooper and recalled Hayden Wesneski, Matt Mervis and Luke Little.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Kyle Hendricks

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks throws against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, April 21, 2024.

Nam Y. Huh/AP Photos

Amid Kyle Hendricks’ struggles to begin the season, the Cubs put the veteran right-hander on the 15-day IL on Tuesday with what they identified as a low back strain.

“We’ve got to get past an injury first, and then put our heads together on a plan to get him pitching better, essentially,” manager Craig Counsell said before the game Tuesday. “... Obviously we, as he’s been going through this, [have been] trying to come up with ideas, and we’ll continue to do that.”

Hendricks going to the IL was one of a series of moves Tuesday as the Cubs opened a series against the Astros and a stretch of 16 games in as many days.

The Cubs also put lefty reliever Drew Smyly (right hip impingement) on the 15-day IL and designated first baseman/designated hitter Garrett Cooper for assignment. They recalled right-hander Hayden Wesneski, lefty Luke Little and first base prospect Matt Mervis.

According to Counsell, Hendricks first reported back pain after his start Sunday against the Marlins, saying he’d felt it was he warmed up in the bullpen before the game, and as his start went on, it “creeped up a little more.”

For the first time this season, Hendricks allowed fewer than five runs in an outing. But the progress was a minor consolation. He still allowed four runs and only pitched four innings.

