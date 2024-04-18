The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Opening game of Cubs and Marlins series postponed, split doubleheader scheduled for Saturday

The Cubs still made a series of roster moves, activating right-hander Jameson Taillon and Patrick Wisdom from the IL.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Colorado Rockies v Chicago Cubs

The Cubs and Marlins’ game Thursday was postponed due to rain in the forecast. File photo.

Griffin Quinn/Getty

The Cubs game against the Marlins on Thursday at Wrigley Field was postponed due to rain in the forecast. The teams are instead set to play a split doubleheader on Saturday, with the first game starting at 1:20 and the second at 6:40.

Right-hander Jameson Taillon, who was originally set to start Thursday, will be pushed back to Friday, making his season debut. Lefty Shota Imanaga, who was originally slated to start Friday, will take one of the games Saturday.

Even though the Cubs didn’t play Thursday, they made a series of roster moves to set themselves up for the weekend. They activated Taillon (strained back) from the 15-day IL and corner infielder Patrick Wisdom (strained back) from the 10-day IL. To make room for them on the active roster, the Cubs optioned right-hander Hayden Wesneski and utility player Miles Mastrobuoni to Triple-A Iowa.

The Cubs open a seven-game homestand Friday, with four games against the Marlins and three against the Astros.

