Bears OLB Robert Quinn: Refs the problem, not Matt Nagy

On a night when the Bears gave up 91 yards on nine penalties in their 17-9 loss to the Vikings, outside linebacker Robert Quinn said the refs are the problem.

When asked specifically about coach Matt Nagy earning an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty for his outburst on back judge Terrence Miles after the first quarter, Quinn pointed to the poor officiating.

“Some of these calls are starting to get a little crazy,” he said. “These refs seem like they’re controlling the game a little too much... I mean, let guys play ball. If this was a couple years ago, half this stuff wouldn’t even be called, but now they’ve got some of these stupid rules, and in the refs’ hands, it can change at any given moment.

“I think they need to go check the refs they’re hiring, not our coach.”

Nagy was upset because an unnecessary-roughness call against safety Deon Bush negated what would’ve been a third-down stop by the Bears late in the first quarter. Rather than forcing the Vikings to punt, the flag gave them a first down at the Bears’ 35-yard line. The Vikings went on to kick a field goal early in the second quarter for a 10-0 lead.

Miles flagged Bush for making contact with tight end Tyler Conklin’s head as he tried to make the catch. While Bush appeared to be going for the ball rather than intending to deliver a big hit, the league and referee Scott Novak said it was the correct call.

Nagy was outraged at Miles and let him hear it between quarters.

It was the first time this season a head coach has been flagged for an interaction with an official, and referee Scott Novak said the penalty was justified.

“I won’t repeat what was said, but when it crosses a line and it’s inappropriate, then that’s when we throw a flag,” Novak said.

Nagy defended his action.

“I saw what happened,” he said. “Our guys are fighting their asses off to get off the field... I explained my opinion on it. And I don’t regret it.”

He later seemed like he might have regretted it.

When rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins committed unnecessary roughness by taking a swing at Vikings defensive end Sheldon Richardson, Nagy said he told him, “You’ve got to be smart... After that one, I went around and talked to all the guys and just said, ‘OK, it’s time to reel it back in, all of us, myself included. It’s time to reel it back in.’”