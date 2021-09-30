 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bears predictions: Week 4 vs. Lions

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for Sunday’s home game against the NFC North rival Lions:

By Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser, Mark Potash, Rick Telander, and Rick Morrissey
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears
Bears receiver Allen Robinson catches a pass against the Lions last year.
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Rick Morrissey

Bears, 17-13

The Bears? Winning a football game? With this offense and these players? Don’t ask me why. I have no idea. After last week’s embarrassment in Cleveland, why anyone would have confidence in the Bears’ beating any team, even the historically comical Lions, is beyond me. And yet here I am, boarding a ship of fools. Now that I think about it, it could be a cry for help. Season: 2-1.

Rick Telander

Lions, 18-16

Interesting tussle here, for sure. Bears coming off a pitiful, semi-historic dump against the Browns; Lions desperate not to start 0-4. Bad vs bad. Maybe terrible vs worse. Likely clothes-rending and firings coming up in one or other rust belt city. Pray it’s Detroit. Alas. Season: 3-0.

Patrick Finley

Bears, 28-17

The Bears defense feels just as likely to score a touchdown as the offense, and I’m betting they continue their years-long dominance of quarterback Jared Goff. It’s hard to find a reason to believe in the Bears, but I’ll settle on a five-word mantra: Have you seen the Lions? Season: 3-0.

Jason Lieser

Bears 17, Lions 9

This is supposed to be the easiest game on the Bears’ schedule, but perhaps there’s no such thing as a cupcake for them. Nonetheless, the Lions are in shambles — even by their standards — and it’s inconceivable that the Bears would blow this game. Season: 2-1.

Mark Potash

Bears, 23-17

The Bears look like they might never win again after Justin Fields’ nine-sack debacle against the Browns last week. They’ll go all-out to protect the quarterback this week — and they still know how to beat teams that are in their league. Season: 3-0.

