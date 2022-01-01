Bears vs. Giants — What to Watch 4

KEY MATCHUP

Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn is having a phenomenal season, with 17 sacks in 14 games — a half-sack shy of Richard Dent’s franchise record of 17.5 sacks in 1984.

Quinn has had a half-sack or more in 12 of his 14 games this season. But he’s been effective when not sacking the quarterback — applying pressure, stopping the run and even dropping into coverage.

“He’s done a tremendous job in all aspects of our defense and really embracing it,” defensive coordinator Sean Desai said. “For a guy that’s a 10-plus-year vet to o that is a credit to him. He’s still looking to grow and improve. On all facets he’s had a tremendous year.”

Quinn will be matched up with promising Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, the fourth overall pick of the 2020 draft out of Georgia. Thomas was hampered by a foot injury as a rookie — and has missed four games this season because of injuries. But since returning in Week 11, he’s started to lay a foundation for a fine career.

The Giants have been a subpar offense all season with quarterback Daniel Jones still developing and running back Saquon Barkley still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered against the Bears last season. But they’ve really slowed down since Jones suffered a neck injury in a 13-7 victory over the Eagles on Nov. 28 and was replaced by Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm.

In four games without Jones, the Giants are 0-4 and have scored 46 points (11.5 avg.) — including three garbage-time touchdowns in blowout losses to the Chargers and Eagles. They’re averaging 265 yards per game in that span.

PLAYER TO WATCH

With Justin Fields still recovering from an ankle injury, veteran Andy Dalton will start at quarterback. Nick Foles will back him up. It’s the fourth quarterback change in the Bears’ last six games.

Dalton has not played since Week 12, when he threw two touchdown passes but four interceptions in a 33-22 loss to the Cardinals. The previous week he threw for 317 yards, with one touchdown and one interception (85.1 rating) in a 16-14 victory over the Lions on Thanksgiving. In six games this season (four starts), Dalton has a 79.9 passer rating (six touchdowns, six interceptions).

X-FACTOR

Inclement weather could be a factor at Soldier Field, with blustery, cold and possibly snowy conditions after a predicted snowfall of 2-6 inches on Saturday. The Bears played in wintry conditions in Seattle last week, rallying in the second half to win after the snowfall dissipated.

“You have to be able to [adjust],” coach Matt Nagy said. “And the players have to go out and play, because [the Giants are] playing in the same conditions as we are. We’re gonna have to see how aggressive we want to be based off the conditions. That’s part of the planning we do.”