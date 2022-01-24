Omar Khan, with 21 years in Steelers’ front office, interviews for Bears GM job

There’s a lot for the Bears to like about Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan, and they interviewed him for their general manager spot Monday.

Khan has an ideal combination of football and financial sense for an organization that’s simultaneously rebuilding its roster and moving toward a new stadium in Arlington Heights. With 21 years of experience in one of the most successful professional sports organizations, Khan could be the key to the Bears establishing the winning culture they’ve always coveted.

The Steelers opened Heinz Field and won two Super Bowls during Khan’s time with them. They’ve had a winning record in 20 of 21 seasons while Khan has worked there.

Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown also interviewed for the general manager vacancy Monday, pushing the total number of interviewees for the job to 13. The team has also been interviewing head-coaching candidates, but chairman George McCaskey said he would prefer to hire a general manager first.