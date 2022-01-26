Bears down to 3 finalists for head coach — or are they?

The Bears are down to three candidates to be their next head coach.

Or are they?

While that’s the appearance after Dan Quinn and Matt Eberflus completed their second interviews Wednesday, following Jim Caldwell’s on Tuesday, it’s not a certainty as new general manager Ryan Poles settles into his new office.

Poles just got the Wi-FI password at Halas Hall. He might need a minute before he makes a potentially career-defining hire.

It is promising, though, that the Bears seem to have given Poles autonomy to move forward on picking a head coach without interference from chairman George McCaskey, president Ted Phillips or consultant Bill Polian. When Caldwell returned to Lake Forest on Tuesday, his interview was one-on-one with Poles.

If this is indeed in Poles’ hands now, it’ll be in accordance with his philosophy and on his timetable. He might have names beyond Quinn, Caldwell and Eberflus on his list. With the general manager now in place, it could be worth revisiting popular candidates like Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, former Dolphins coach Brian Flores or Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

Poles might even have names that the Bears hadn’t considered as they interviewed 10 coaches before his arrival. The Bears didn’t bring in anyone from Kansas City, for example, which is where he worked the last 13 years.

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been one of the NFL’s most prominent assistants the last four seasons. Special teams coordinator Dave Toub, formerly of the Bears, has had a few head-coaching interviews. Quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka has gotten some looks.

While it’d be ideal for the Bears to close out their coaching search by the end of the week so they can move forward at full speed on plans for free agency and the draft, Poles deserves the right to reset the process if he thinks it’s necessary.