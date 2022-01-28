Are Broncos opening the door for Aaron Rodgers?

The Bears are focused on eventually introducing new general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus — finally scheduling a press conference for Monday morning at Halas Hall after Poles was hired Tuesday and Eberflus on Thursday.

But a thousand miles away in Denver on Friday, the Broncos were holding a press conference of their own that may or may not impact Poles and Eberflus, when Broncos general manager George Paton introduced former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as the team’s new head coach.

The underlying significance is obvious: The hiring of Hackett opens the door for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to bolt the Packers — a departure that would almost certainly alter the landscape of the NFC North. If Rodgers leaves, the starting quarterbacks in the division are the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins, the Lions’ Jared Goff, the Bears’ Justin Fields and the Packers’ Jordan Love. Anybody has a chance in that scenario.

Asked about a Hackett-Rodgers “package deal” as part of the Broncos’ hiring of Hackett, Paton firmly said, “Absolutely not” and the subject never came up again.

That’s hardly the end of it. The Rodgers’ scenario will be there until it isn’t, as Rodgers mulls his future in the offseason. A year ago, miffed at Packers management, Rodgers seemed determined to maneuver his way out of Green Bay. When the Packers called his bluff, he relented at the last minute, announcing on the eve of training camp he would play for the Packers in 2021.

A magnificent 2021 season that is expected to earn Rodgers his fourth NFL Most Valuable Player award seemed to heal the rift with general manager Brian Gutekunst — the source of his irritation about the franchise’s “culture.”

Rodgers complimented Gutekunst in post-season comments this week. And coach Matt LaFleur said “I think we’d be crazy to not want him back here,” in the aftermath of the Packers’ stunning 13-10 loss to the 49ers last week in the divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field — and said Gutekunst, team president Mark Murphy and director of football operations Russ Ball were on board with that sentiment.

As it turns out, the Packers’ dire salary-cap situation might be the biggest hurdle to Rodgers’ staying in Green Bay. The Packers are $40 million over the salary cap — which might preclude them from applying the franchise tag on free agent receiver Davante Adams and certainly will force the Packers to make other tough roster decisions. Rodgers said this week he does not want to be part of a rebuild.

So take it for what it’s worth that Rodgers has been a big fan of Hackett’s since Hackett became the Packers’ offensive coordinator in 2019. “There’s nobody in the building that brings me more joy or is more fun to be around than Nathaniel Hackett,” Rodgers told Packers beat reporters in 2020. “I just knew Hack and I were going to bond. He’s become a close confidant and friend besides a fantastic coach. … I love him. I hope he doesn’t go anywhere — unless I do.”

And other departures could impact Rodgers’ decision. Packers quarterbacks coach/passing-game coordinator Luke Getsy is a leading candidate for the Bears’ offensive coordinator position under Eberflus. (The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Getsy has been offered the job.) And Packers offensive line coach Adam Stenavich — an unsung hero of the Packers’ offense — could join Hackett with the Broncos, according to NFL Network.

Getsy is in line to replace Hackett, but would not have play-calling responsibilities with LaFleur in charge — which makes it more likely he’ll also leave. So the Packers could be challenged to maintain their dominance in the NFC North. But with cap issues and coaching changes, it still comes down to Aaron Rodgers — will he stay or will he go?