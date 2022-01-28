 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Are Broncos opening the door for Aaron Rodgers?

The Broncos’ hiring of Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach has led to speculation that Rodgers will follow — a departure that would give Bears GM Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus a huge boost in their quest to catch the Packers in the NFC North.

By Mark Potash
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to win his fourth NFL Most Valuable Player Award after leading the league with a 111.9 passer rating (37 touchdowns, four interceptions).
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to win his fourth NFL Most Valuable Player Award after leading the league with a 111.9 passer rating (37 touchdowns, four interceptions).
Leon Halip/AP Photos

The Bears are focused on eventually introducing new general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus — finally scheduling a press conference for Monday morning at Halas Hall after Poles was hired Tuesday and Eberflus on Thursday.

But a thousand miles away in Denver on Friday, the Broncos were holding a press conference of their own that may or may not impact Poles and Eberflus, when Broncos general manager George Paton introduced former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as the team’s new head coach.

The underlying significance is obvious: The hiring of Hackett opens the door for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to bolt the Packers — a departure that would almost certainly alter the landscape of the NFC North. If Rodgers leaves, the starting quarterbacks in the division are the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins, the Lions’ Jared Goff, the Bears’ Justin Fields and the Packers’ Jordan Love. Anybody has a chance in that scenario.

Asked about a Hackett-Rodgers “package deal” as part of the Broncos’ hiring of Hackett, Paton firmly said, “Absolutely not” and the subject never came up again.

That’s hardly the end of it. The Rodgers’ scenario will be there until it isn’t, as Rodgers mulls his future in the offseason. A year ago, miffed at Packers management, Rodgers seemed determined to maneuver his way out of Green Bay. When the Packers called his bluff, he relented at the last minute, announcing on the eve of training camp he would play for the Packers in 2021.

A magnificent 2021 season that is expected to earn Rodgers his fourth NFL Most Valuable Player award seemed to heal the rift with general manager Brian Gutekunst — the source of his irritation about the franchise’s “culture.”

Rodgers complimented Gutekunst in post-season comments this week. And coach Matt LaFleur said “I think we’d be crazy to not want him back here,” in the aftermath of the Packers’ stunning 13-10 loss to the 49ers last week in the divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field — and said Gutekunst, team president Mark Murphy and director of football operations Russ Ball were on board with that sentiment.

As it turns out, the Packers’ dire salary-cap situation might be the biggest hurdle to Rodgers’ staying in Green Bay. The Packers are $40 million over the salary cap — which might preclude them from applying the franchise tag on free agent receiver Davante Adams and certainly will force the Packers to make other tough roster decisions. Rodgers said this week he does not want to be part of a rebuild.

So take it for what it’s worth that Rodgers has been a big fan of Hackett’s since Hackett became the Packers’ offensive coordinator in 2019. “There’s nobody in the building that brings me more joy or is more fun to be around than Nathaniel Hackett,” Rodgers told Packers beat reporters in 2020. “I just knew Hack and I were going to bond. He’s become a close confidant and friend besides a fantastic coach. … I love him. I hope he doesn’t go anywhere — unless I do.”

And other departures could impact Rodgers’ decision. Packers quarterbacks coach/passing-game coordinator Luke Getsy is a leading candidate for the Bears’ offensive coordinator position under Eberflus. (The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Getsy has been offered the job.) And Packers offensive line coach Adam Stenavich — an unsung hero of the Packers’ offense — could join Hackett with the Broncos, according to NFL Network.

Getsy is in line to replace Hackett, but would not have play-calling responsibilities with LaFleur in charge — which makes it more likely he’ll also leave. So the Packers could be challenged to maintain their dominance in the NFC North. But with cap issues and coaching changes, it still comes down to Aaron Rodgers — will he stay or will he go?

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Obama Presidential Center will have space named for Hadiya Pendleton, murdered South Side teen

Pendleton was caught in gang gunfire on Jan. 29, 2013, days after traveling to Washington to celebrate President Barack Obama’s second inauguration.

By Lynn Sweet

Friday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien

How did 16-year-old accused of killing Melissa Ortega, 8, get probation for 3 armed carjackings?

The juvenile courts shouldn’t have left Emilio Corripio, a self-proclaimed gang member, free to ride around with a 27-year-old ‘friend’ aiming for rival gang members.

By Mary Mitchell

Mentor says Bears coach Matt Eberflus ‘can handle the heat and the pressure’

Not long after he accepted the Bears’ head coaching job Thursday morning, Matt Eberflus called his mentor Gary Pinkel, the former Missouri coach who earlier this month was named to the College Football Hall of Fame.

By Patrick Finley

Better than Ayo? That’s what Illinois’ coach says in defense of snubbed Trent Frazier

"A joke," Brad Underwood calls the 15-man Naismith defensive player of the year watch list, which doesn’t include the Illini’s senior leader.

By Steve Greenberg

Dolly Parton, Duncan Hines launching ‘Southern-style’ baking collection

The collection drops in March in local grocery stores.

By USA TODAY