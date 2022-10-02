The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 2, 2022
Bears WR Velus Jones active, will make NFL debut

The Bears’ rookie receiver, who missed the season’s first three games because of a nagging hamstring injury, is active for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Velus Jones will make his NFL debut Sunday.

The Bears’ rookie receiver, who missed the season’s first three games because of a nagging hamstring injury, is active for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

The Bears had already ruled out running back David Montgomery (knee/ankle), cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad) and kicker Cairo Santos, who missed practice Thursday and Friday because of a personal issue.

Safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring), tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles’ tendon) and linebacker Matthew Adams (hamstring) are out, too. Guard Ja’Tyre Carter is the Bears’ only healthy scratch.

The Bears drafted Jones in the third round hoping to use his rare speed on throws, runs and special teams returns. He hurt his hamstring during training camp and suffered a setback shortly before the start of the regular season. He was listed as questionable Friday after participating in a week’s worth of practices at Halas Hall.

