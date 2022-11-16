Justin Fields: I feel ‘fast’ on turf but understand push for grass

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been playing on artificial turf most his life. He feels faster on it.

But he understands the NFLPA’s social media push last weekend imploring teams to switch from artificial turf to grass.

“I do understand the injuries, cleats getting caught up in turf, stuff like that,” he said. “With the vast majority of players and guys wanting to play on grass, I’m fine on playing on grass too. But turf doesn’t bother me.”

NFLPA president J.C. Tretter is lobbying the league to move to grass at all stadiums. The union cites studies that show that, between 2012-18, NFL players had a 28 percent higher rate of non-contact leg injuries on artificial turf than grass.

The union considers slit-film artificial turf — the surface used for both New York teams, the Lions, Vikings, Saints, Colts and Bengals —particularly dangerous.

The Falcons, the Bears’ opponent Sunday, use FieldTurf.

Tuesday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said it was “time to go all grass throughout the league,” but offered little hope it would happen.

