The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Justin Fields: I feel ‘fast’ on turf but understand push for grass

The NFLPA’s social media push this weekend implored teams to switch from artificial turf to grass.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Justin Fields: I feel ‘fast’ on turf but understand push for grass
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields #1 runs the ball during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields #1 runs the ball during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been playing on artificial turf most his life. He feels faster on it.

But he understands the NFLPA’s social media push last weekend imploring teams to switch from artificial turf to grass.

“I do understand the injuries, cleats getting caught up in turf, stuff like that,” he said. “With the vast majority of players and guys wanting to play on grass, I’m fine on playing on grass too. But turf doesn’t bother me.”

NFLPA president J.C. Tretter is lobbying the league to move to grass at all stadiums. The union cites studies that show that, between 2012-18, NFL players had a 28 percent higher rate of non-contact leg injuries on artificial turf than grass.

The union considers slit-film artificial turf — the surface used for both New York teams, the Lions, Vikings, Saints, Colts and Bengals —particularly dangerous.

The Falcons, the Bears’ opponent Sunday, use FieldTurf.

Tuesday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said it was “time to go all grass throughout the league,” but offered little hope it would happen.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Tired of ‘heavy legs,’ Justin Fields changing schedule to stay fresh
Cole Kmet, David Montgomery among Bears missing from practice
With more WRs than spots on game days, future should drive Bears’ decisions
Justin Fields’ running is fun, fun, fun, but how about a few more pass plays? Maybe even the deep kind?
Bears claim former first-round pick Taco Charlton
Matt Eberflus: Bears expect Khalil Herbert to play again this season
The Latest
Crime scene tape
Crime
Suspect held in fatal South Shore shooting
A 40-year-old man was shot in the torso about 12:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of East 71st Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screen_Shot_2022_11_16_at_11.33.47_AM.png
News
Sen. Durbin: Time running out for Senate to pass “dreamer” legislation
With Republicans poised to take control of the House in January, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Democrats need to find 10 Republicans to support Dreamer bill in December,
By Lynn Sweet
 
River Oaks Center
News
Security guard shot inside Calumet City mall
The shooting happened at the River Oaks Center, which a town spokesman said has been an “ongoing problem for the city. We’re not happy with the stigma attached to this mall and the safety concerns.”
By Sophie Sherry
 
New Cubs hitting coach Dustin Kelly watches a spring training workout with president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer (left) and manager David Ross (right) in March 2022. Kelly was the minor-league hitting coordinator at the time.
Cubs
‘Natural fit’: How Dustin Kelly became the Cubs’ choice for hitting coach
Kelly had recently been promoted to minor-league field coordinator when Cubs president Jed Hoyer brought up a new opportunity.
By Maddie Lee
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields stands on the field during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.
Bears
Tired of ‘heavy legs,’ Justin Fields changing schedule to stay fresh
It’s new territory for modern NFL teams — and for Fields himself.
By Patrick Finley
 