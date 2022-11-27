Bears lose top WR Darnell Mooney to left ankle injury against Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Everything is going wrong for the Bears in their rain-soaked game against the Jets on Sunday.

The newest concern is the exit of top wide receiver Darnell Mooney after Jets safety Jordan Whitehead fell into his left ankle while he was run-blocking early in the third quarter. Whitehead was trying to tackle David Montgomery and landed on Mooney as Montgomery slipped him

Trainers immediately helped Mooney to the locker room and he is doubtful to return.

The Bears also lost safety Eddie Jackson on a non-contact injury to his foot in the second quarter. He has been ruled out.

Mooney didn’t have a target from quarterback Trevor Siemian before leaving the game, but leads the Bears with 40 catches for 493 yards and has two touchdown receptions this season.

Chase Claypool led the Bears’ receivers with two catches for 51 yards at the time of Mooney’s injury.

Mooney, 25, is one of the most promising players on the roster as the Bears rebuild. He had a breakout season of 81 catches, 1,055 yards and four touchdowns in 2021.

He has one year left on his rookie contract and would be up for an extension in the coming offseason.

