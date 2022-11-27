The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 27, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears lose top WR Darnell Mooney to left ankle injury against Jets

Star safety Eddie Jackson left the game earlier with a foot injury.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears lose top WR Darnell Mooney to left ankle injury against Jets
A photo of Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney catching a pass against the Cowboys.

Bears receiver Darnell Mooney left early in the third quarter against the Jets and is unlikely to return.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Everything is going wrong for the Bears in their rain-soaked game against the Jets on Sunday.

The newest concern is the exit of top wide receiver Darnell Mooney after Jets safety Jordan Whitehead fell into his left ankle while he was run-blocking early in the third quarter. Whitehead was trying to tackle David Montgomery and landed on Mooney as Montgomery slipped him

Trainers immediately helped Mooney to the locker room and he is doubtful to return.

The Bears also lost safety Eddie Jackson on a non-contact injury to his foot in the second quarter. He has been ruled out.

Mooney didn’t have a target from quarterback Trevor Siemian before leaving the game, but leads the Bears with 40 catches for 493 yards and has two touchdown receptions this season.

Chase Claypool led the Bears’ receivers with two catches for 51 yards at the time of Mooney’s injury.

Mooney, 25, is one of the most promising players on the roster as the Bears rebuild. He had a breakout season of 81 catches, 1,055 yards and four touchdowns in 2021.

He has one year left on his rookie contract and would be up for an extension in the coming offseason.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
QB Trevor Siemian, Bears trail Jets by seven at halftime
Bears star S Eddie Jackson knocked out of Jets game with foot injury
Bears QB Justin Fields won’t play vs. Jets — and Trevor Siemian will after all
Amid a blur of bad news, stress and sadness, Illinois’ Bret Bielema finds a reason to smile
With Justin Fields questionable, Bears promote QB Nathan Peterman
The Bears have become unlikely action heroes in Las Vegas
The Latest
DeMar DeRozan
Bulls
Bulls still searching for consistency, and doing so on tough road trip
Only this Bulls team can beat Eastern Conference-leading Boston twice, defeat Milwaukee in it’s own backyard, and still have losses to Orlando and San Antonio on the resume. An explanation? Veteran DeMar DeRozan wishes he had one.
By Joe Cowley
 
Michigan offensive lineman Trente Jones waves the team flag to celebrate Saturday’s win over Ohio State.
College Sports
Michigan moves up to No. 2 in AP college football poll
The Wolverines (12-0) reached a season-high No. 2 after beating Ohio State, which dropped the Buckeyes three spots to No. 5.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian drops back to the pass in the first quarter Sunday.
Bears
QB Trevor Siemian, Bears trail Jets by seven at halftime
Given the chaos of the two hours leading up to kickoff Sunday, the Bears look surprisingly composed Sunday. That’s not good enough to lead against the reeling Jets, though.
By Patrick Finley
 
Bears safety Eddie Jackson went down on a non-contact injury in the second quarter against the Jets.
Bears
Bears star S Eddie Jackson knocked out of Jets game with foot injury
The Bears already were missing two defensive starters because of injuries.
By Jason Lieser
 
Alex Stalock is treated after suffering a concussion Nov. 1.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notes: Alex Stalock close to return, but Jarred Tinordi injured
The veteran goaltender, who impressed in October but suffered a concussion Nov. 1, joined Petr Mrazek and Arvid Soderblom in morning skate Sunday.
By Ben Pope
 