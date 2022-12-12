The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 12, 2022
Bears rookies Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker return from concussion protocol

The Bears are getting their top two draft picks from this season back.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Chicago Bears v Atlanta Falcons

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker chases Falcons receiver Damiere Byrd last month.

Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker, who were each concussed during the Bears’ Nov. 20 loss to the Falcons, have been cleared from concussion protocol, head coach Matt Eberflus said Monday.

Gordon left the Falcons game with a head injury and didn’t return. Brisker was taken off the field by an independent concussion spotter twice and returned both times, only to be diagnosed with a concussion after the game.

Both are expected to play Sunday against the Eagles at Soldier Field. They participated in Monday’s walk-through and will return to practice starting Wednesday.

“It’s important for us to be able to ramp those guys up,” head coach Matt Eberflus said.

Brisker leads the Bears with three sacks — an impressive feat but also damning of the Bears’ pass rush. Gordon has been inconsistent from game-to-game while playing nickel cornerback; Eberflus said he wants to see more consistency in his tackling.

